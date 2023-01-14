ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Hoosiers land Tennessee QB transfer Tayven Jackson

Indiana has added a big piece to their 2023 roster with the news that Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson has committed to the football program. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback is the 15th transfer for Tom Allen and his staff in the 2023 recruiting class. The former four-star prospect spent one season...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Airious Bailey, 5-star forward via 2024 class, commits to B1G program

Airious Bailey is heading to the B1G. The small forward’s commitment was reported on Sunday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz. Bailey ended up picking Rutgers over schools like Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Georgia, and Kansas. Bailey is a 5-star small forward via the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has Bailey as the No. 3 small forward nationally and No. 2 prospect out of Georgia.
Quarterback Tayven Jackson Transfers to Indiana

Former Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is returning to his home state to play for Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers. Jackson, a former four-star recruit, won two state championships at Center Grove High School and is the younger brother of Indiana basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Isaiah Jackson headed to Indiana's bench Monday

The Indiana Pacers did not list Isaiah Jackson in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jackson will move back to the Pacers' bench Monday with Myles Turner (back) returning to the lineup. Our models project Jackson, who has a $4,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 19.8...
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

