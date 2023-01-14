Read full article on original website
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland Daily
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Win Against No. 18 Wisconsin
Here's what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say following the Hoosiers' 63-45 win over No. 18 Wisconsin inside the Hall. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the press conference.
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Hoosiers land Tennessee QB transfer Tayven Jackson
Indiana has added a big piece to their 2023 roster with the news that Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson has committed to the football program. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback is the 15th transfer for Tom Allen and his staff in the 2023 recruiting class. The former four-star prospect spent one season...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
NBA Fans React To Mac McClung Becoming The First G League Player To Participate In The Slam Dunk Contest
The 24-year-old has appeared only twice in the NBA and won the G League Rookie of the Year last season.
“Most Haunted Road In Indiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Indiana is a state with a rich history and cultural heritage, and it is no surprise that it is home to several haunted roads and highways that are believed to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural entities. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Indiana:
saturdaytradition.com
Airious Bailey, 5-star forward via 2024 class, commits to B1G program
Airious Bailey is heading to the B1G. The small forward’s commitment was reported on Sunday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz. Bailey ended up picking Rutgers over schools like Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Georgia, and Kansas. Bailey is a 5-star small forward via the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has Bailey as the No. 3 small forward nationally and No. 2 prospect out of Georgia.
Quarterback Tayven Jackson Transfers to Indiana
Former Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is returning to his home state to play for Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers. Jackson, a former four-star recruit, won two state championships at Center Grove High School and is the younger brother of Indiana basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Indiana's Jaylin Lucas Focused On Winning in 2023 After All-American Freshman Season
Indiana kick returner and running back Jaylin Lucas earned multiple All-American accolades after his freshman season in 2022, but he's working toward building a winning program this offseason.
WATCH: Indiana Basketball's Jalen Hood-Schifino With Smooth Floater for 5-Point Lead
Watch this instant replay of Indiana basketball's Jalen Hood-Schifino with the floater to give Indiana a 5-point lead over No. 18 Wisconsin.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Jackson headed to Indiana's bench Monday
The Indiana Pacers did not list Isaiah Jackson in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jackson will move back to the Pacers' bench Monday with Myles Turner (back) returning to the lineup. Our models project Jackson, who has a $4,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 19.8...
Coach TV: Wisconsin
Watch and listen to what IU head basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say following IU’s 63-45 win over Wisconsin.
Local coaches inducted into FACA Hall of Fame. Plus basketball, soccer and wrestling
Brandt Moser of American Heritage-Plantation was recently inducted into the Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) Hall of Fame.
