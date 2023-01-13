Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
wisfarmer.com
The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin
Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Up to 7″ of snow possible overnight Wednesday
Portage Co. and the surrounding area could see 4-7 inches of snow by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service out of Green Bay. A low-pressure system will bring significant snowfall to the region late Wednesday, with the heaviest snow occurring between midnight Wednesday night through noon Thursday.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price
For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR
MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
nbc15.com
Man arrested in Columbia Co. after stealing vehicle with sleeping woman inside
It’s been an unseasonably warm start to the year for southern Wisconsin, and the steady stretch of above-freezing temperatures is slowing down winter activities. An injured goose is in rehabilitation after suffering a fractured wing bone at Stricker Park. Habitat for Humanity encourages volunteering as this year's New Year's...
seehafernews.com
HSHS St. Nicholas Reveals New Approach to Total Hip Replacement
As an aging population continues to increase the demand for total hip replacements across the United States, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and Prevea Health in Sheboygan are offering a new and alternative approach to the procedure allowing patients to recover and return to normal activities faster. The HANA® table, which...
Police ID man whose body was pulled from Portage County pond
Police have identified the man whose body was pulled Sunday from a Portage County pond as 57-year-old Vince Kluck. The circumstances surrounding Kluck’s death remain under investigation. Multiple departments responded just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Robin Ln. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle...
JUST IN: Investigation underway after body pulled from Portage Co. pond
An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was pulled Sunday from a pond in Portage County. Numerous departments responded to the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the town of Linwood at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported a vehicle partially submerged in a pond on private property. When the first units arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, a man, was dead.
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
911 hang-up call causes large police presence in Omro
Man hangs up on 911, barricades himself in basement, refusing to come out, causing a large police presence in Omro.
seehafernews.com
The Wharf Announces New Tavern on Wheels
The Wharf in downtown Manitowoc has announced a new addition to its attractions this for this year. They will be the official hub for the Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels. This 14-person, pedal-powered tavern gives the riders a tour of the Manitowoc waterfront starting and ending at The Wharf. Riders pedal...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman in Wisconsin calls 911 after stranger drives car while she was sleeping in the backseat
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from New York is accused of taking a stranger’s vehicle parked at a central Wisconsin truck stop that had a sleeping woman in the backseat. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14 around 3:30 a.m., the dispatch center started to get calls from an adult woman. The woman said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS and was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into the gas station.
radioplusinfo.com
1-16-23 fatal crash on 151 bypass in fdl
Investigators say speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal crash on the Highway 151 Bypass near Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6pm Saturday a pickup truck traveling at highway speed plowed into the back of a car, and SUV that were stopped for a traffic signal on southbound 151 near I-41. The car driver, a 58 year old Waukesha man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 62 year old Waukesha woman, was transported to the hospital where she was in stable condition. The occupants of the SUV were not injured. The pickup truck driver, a 56 year old Oshkosh man, was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Fox11online.com
Disturbance at Oshkosh middle school stemmed from student discipline, prosecutors say
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Six people arrested at Merrill Middle School allegedly forced their way into the school because they were responding to a 13-year-old being disciplined inside -- leading to "chaos" and a fight, according to a criminal complaint. Misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer were filed...
spmetrowire.com
Chief: Emergency responders, victims were all ‘heroes’ in aftermath of stabbing
The Stevens Point police chief is hailing both the victims and emergency responders from a December knife attack as "heroes."
spectrumnews1.com
CDs still sought by some buyers
MANITOWOC, Wis. — Jim Vogel opened the brown cardboard box to find five new compact discs sandwiched between several vinyl records. “CDs!” he said quietly as he fully opened the box. After years of declining sales, people are still asking for and buying compact discs. “I think they...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Janet Protasiewicz Laughs as She Defends Weak Sentence for Child Rapist
Liberal Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz laughed when asked about the weak sentence she gave a felon who randomly abducted a Milwaukee teen girl off the street and raped her in a hotel room. She defended it. She could have given Anton Veasley 35 years in prison but instead let...
Comments / 0