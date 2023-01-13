Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Nebo man arrested for filing false police report, failure to register
NEBO, Ill. (KHQA) — A Nebo man and convicted sex offender on Friday was arrested on a number of charged including including filing a false police report. On Monday, January 9, Scott E. Bricking, 51, went to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department to report his involvement in a crime.
wlds.com
Police Investigating Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts
Jacksonville Police are investigating multiple instances of car part thefts from last week. According to police reports, officers were called to the 100 block of Walnut Court at approximately 12:45 Friday afternoon after a complainant advised that the catalytic converter valued at approximately $1,000 had been removed from a leased truck that was parked overnight on Capitol Way.
wlds.com
Information Sought on Beardstown Park District Vandalism
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are accepting tips for a recent vandalism incident in Beardstown. Some time over the weekend between January 6th – 8th, individuals vandalized and damaged the basketball and tennis courts in the Beardstown Park District near the swimming pool. Tiles were ripped...
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County sheriff releases statistics for holiday season traffic enforcement detail
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy recently released the following statistics from the Hancock County holiday season traffic enforcement detail:. Improper passing/stop sign-yield sign violations – 12 warnings. Failure to wear seat belt – 88 warnings and 10 citations. Driving while suspended/revoked/no valid driver’s license...
Washington Missourian
Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge
A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
Former Louisiana, Missouri, police chief charged with murder after overdose death
LOUISIANA, Mo. — The former police chief of Louisiana, Missouri, is now facing a murder charge in connection with an overdose death in the small-town last year. William Jones was indicted by a grand jury on a second-degree murder charge last week and taken to the Cole County Jail in connection with the death of his girlfriend's brother Gabriel Thone. Jones was already facing multiple drug-related charges in connection with the case.
KBUR
Carthage, Ill. man arrested for fleeing on motorcycle, speeding over 120 MPH
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man on multiple charges after fleeing police while speeding over 120 miles per hour. According to a news release, at about 2:12 PM Monday, January 16th the Hancock County Sheriff’s office received a report...
wtad.com
Quincy man pleads Guilty to theft charge
Nicholas Strieker sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison. A Quincy man, arrested during an investigation into at least two February 2022 incidents where shots were fired in Quincy, has changed his Not Guilty plea and is going to prison. Nicholas Strieker was in Adams County Circuit Court Friday afternoon,...
muddyrivernews.com
Coyote Hills foster parent support program receives donation from Early Bird Kiwanis Club
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club recently presented a $500 check to Coyote Hills Foster Care Services, which is in the Hannibal area and supports foster parents in Marion, Ralls and Monroe counties with state licensing, training, counseling and more. Approximately 250 foster children are in...
khqa.com
Former Louisiana police chief faces 2nd degree murder charge
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The former Louisiana police chief is now facing a second degree murder charge. A grand jury indicted William Jones on the murder charge, and he was arrested on Friday and taken to the Cole County Jail, according to Jones' attorney Christopher Lozano. Lozano said he...
Cold case arrest: Man charged with killing, dismembering Alton woman in 2004
DNA evidence helped find the suspect.
edglentoday.com
Mother's Nightmare Continues When Vandals Desecrate Her Son's Grave In Oakwood Cemetery
ALTON - Alton Police are investigating damage to a tombstone in Oakwood Cemetery over the weekend. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Dianca Lacey, the mother of deceased De’Andre Shauntez Brewster, Sr., said her son’s headstone was overturned....
edglentoday.com
Alton-Area Lawyers Secure $3.3 Million Verdict for Boat Worker Exposed to Unsafe Conditions
ALTON/EAST ALTON - Kevin Mogensen has been awarded a verdict of $3,310,000 by a Madison County jury after he was exposed to unsafe working conditions which aggravated his pre-existing asthma. After two hours and fifteen minutes of deliberation, the jury awarded Mogensen $60,000 in lost earnings, $2.75 million dollars for...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 14, 2023
Jami Boydston,36, Palmyra MO, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Venessa Rankin,22, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Ronnie McKenzie,28, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Andrea Lawrance,32, Quincy, for Speeding at 36th Lindell on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Kanesha...
advantagenews.com
River traffic backed up for repairs to lock & dam
There’s about a 36-hour wait for barges locking through the Mel Price Locks and Dam in Alton. Repairs are being made to the longer of the two chambers. The 1200 foot chamber suffered damage that needs to be fixed, so that leaves only the 600 foot chamber in service.
edglentoday.com
Bunker Hill, Other Fire Agencies Battle Destructive House Blaze Overnight
BUNKER HILL - The Bunker Hill Fire Protection District was joined by several other agencies in a destructive house fire that occurred overnight around midnight. Bunker Hill Fire Protection District Chief William Sloan said the large home was vacant and it will be “a total loss” because of the raging fire.
muddyrivernews.com
Downtown rental rehabilitation program informational meeting Jan. 26
QUINCY — A public information meeting to discuss the guidelines and requirements of Quincy’s downtown rental rehabilitation program will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in City Council chambers. Funds from the city’s Tax Increment Finance program are set aside as a financial incentive to the...
muddyrivernews.com
Stardust Spa offers locally roasted coffee, hair and nail salon, and tooth gems
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A new spot in Hannibal is offering a full scope of services perfect for a day out with the girls or an afternoon of self-care. Located in the Stardust Spa Building, the complex offers an entire experience with a coffee house, hair salon and nail salon. Although each business can visited separately as well.
wlds.com
New Ownership For Carrollton’s Market on Main
A Carrollton grocery store that opened in the wake of both Kroger stores closing in Greene County over a year ago has new owners. Market on Main located at 521 South Main Street, on the south side of the Carrollton Square, now can call Shawn & Courtney Garrison of rural Carrollton its new owners.
muddyrivernews.com
Heroes and Starmen winter music festival set for Jan. 20-22 at State Street Theater
QUINCY — Maverick Messmer Management LLC is inviting people to the first Heroes and Starmen Winter Music Festival Jan. 20-22 at State Street Theater. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, with Country Night. Local band Southern Rail opens the show, followed by The Boys from central Iowa and ends with Brushville. The Boys and Brushville will be playing original music.
