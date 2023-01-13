ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyrivernews.com

Warsaw man jailed for setting fire to front porch of home

WARSAW, Ill. — A Warsaw man is in the Hancock County Jail and faces charges for aggravated arson. At approximately 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a disturbance at 1160 Sycamore Street in Warsaw. The caller reported his roommate was tearing up the house.
WARSAW, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hancock County sheriff releases statistics for holiday season traffic enforcement detail

CARTHAGE, Ill. — Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy recently released the following statistics from the Hancock County holiday season traffic enforcement detail:. Improper passing/stop sign-yield sign violations – 12 warnings. Failure to wear seat belt – 88 warnings and 10 citations. Driving while suspended/revoked/no valid driver’s license...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
abc17news.com

Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
COLUMBIA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Jan. 4-13, 2023

On 01/04/2023 at 2:36 AM Louis R. Martina of Higden AR struck a deer on CR 700N. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported. On 01/07/2023 at 12:55 AM James E. Esela of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on Cr 1250E. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
wtad.com

Quincy man pleads Guilty to theft charge

Nicholas Strieker sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison. A Quincy man, arrested during an investigation into at least two February 2022 incidents where shots were fired in Quincy, has changed his Not Guilty plea and is going to prison. Nicholas Strieker was in Adams County Circuit Court Friday afternoon,...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Heroes and Starmen winter music festival set for Jan. 20-22 at State Street Theater

QUINCY — Maverick Messmer Management LLC is inviting people to the first Heroes and Starmen Winter Music Festival Jan. 20-22 at State Street Theater. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, with Country Night. Local band Southern Rail opens the show, followed by The Boys from central Iowa and ends with Brushville. The Boys and Brushville will be playing original music.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Former Louisiana police chief faces 2nd degree murder charge

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The former Louisiana police chief is now facing a second degree murder charge. A grand jury indicted William Jones on the murder charge, and he was arrested on Friday and taken to the Cole County Jail, according to Jones' attorney Christopher Lozano. Lozano said he...
LOUISIANA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway

A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
LAS VEGAS, NV
muddyrivernews.com

A lesson in recycling for rural Illinois can be found in Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. — Some memories stick out. Around the second or third grade, my teacher wheeled the television cart into the classroom which to an eight-year-old was cause for celebration. Was it going to be a movie or some type of educational show? We didn’t care. TV in school was a novelty and exciting, even if we still learned something.
MACOMB, IL
khqa.com

Family pleads for help to find missing Macomb man

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The family of a missing and possibly endangered Macomb man told KHQA News that Eric Fischer has not been seen since around noon on Sunday, Jan 8. "There is footage of him purchasing a blue and black huffy mountain bike, a bike pump, and a grey backpack. He took it to the parking lot, filled the tires, then rode it north out of the parking lot in Macomb," Chelsea Teel said in a statement.
MACOMB, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Father Roy Bauer to receive Friend of Catholic Education Award Feb. 4 at QCES dinner

QUINCY — Father Roy Bauer will be posthumously honored as the recipient of this year’s Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation’s Friends of Catholic Education Award. Established in 2009, the award recognizes an individual, couple or organization whose contributions have significantly fostered and strengthened Catholic education in the...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail

QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
KOMU

Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway

ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
MEXICO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Atlanta, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter Friday at the Moniteau County Courthouse. Joseph Harrington, 34, was given a suspended sentence of four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with five years of supervised probation. Harrington was initially charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in relation to a fatal The post Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MACON COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Downtown rental rehabilitation program informational meeting Jan. 26

QUINCY — A public information meeting to discuss the guidelines and requirements of Quincy’s downtown rental rehabilitation program will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in City Council chambers. Funds from the city’s Tax Increment Finance program are set aside as a financial incentive to the...
muddyrivernews.com

Picking the Brain: Hello, all you happy people

You’re likely peacefully and mindlessly scrolling through your phone, a regular and normal activity. A random block of words suddenly pops up. For context, you’re only given a mugshot of some goofball only a small portion of people can recognize. Well, never fear. That goofball is just me.
HANNIBAL, MO
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
GRINNELL, IA

