Read full article on original website
Related
Apaches Ladies score win over Kilgore
KILGORE — In other Region XIV women's games on Saturday: Trinity Valley 80, Paris 64; Panola 66, Angelina 57; and Blinn 70, Jacksonville 40. Women's games on Wednesday include: Paris (6-11, 0-4) at Tyler (11-5, 3-0), 5:30 p.m.; Kilgore (7-10, 1-3) at Blinn (15-1, 3-0), 5:30 p.m.; Jacksonville (9-7, 0-4) at Coastal Bend (4-12, 0-3), 5:30 p.m.; and Angelina (10-6, 3-1) at Trinity Valley (16-1, 3-0), 6 p.m.
Latest issue of ETX View coming Friday
The latest edition of ETX View will be delivered Friday to Tyler Morning Telegraph subscribers. The January/February Professional Edition features stories about individuals working in various fields across East Texas. Inside, you’ll meet the couple on the cover, Lucero and Matthew Harris, who make it their mission to help veterans...
Firefighters remove roof in extrication efforts to free driver involved in crash with 18-wheeler
KEMP, Texas — Firefighters from three departments removed the roof of a vehicle in extrication efforts to free a driver involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler on Tuesday morning in eastern Kaufman County. Firefighters from Kemp, Mabank, and Kaufman responded to the crash involving a passenger vehicle which...
Man who shot Kemp police officer through ceiling during Mabank standoff sentenced to 50 years in prison
MABANK, Texas — Arturo Cantero Lagunas was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in each of eight separate indictments for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant on January 4, 2023. The State was represented by District Attorney Jenny Palmer and First Assistant District Attorney Daniel Cox.
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0