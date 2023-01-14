Read full article on original website
The Beatles Song That Was Originally Written for a Different Artist
Paul McCartney often lent his songwriting talents to other artists, but one of his songs came back to The Beatles after it was never used
DJ Ray Cordeiro Cause of Death: World's Longest-Working DJ Dead at 98
Ray Cordeiro, a renowned DJ and Hong Kong's "uncle," died at the age of 98, his former employer confirmed. Radio Television Hong Kong delivered the news in a statement (per Billboard), saying that he died on Jan. 13. The former employer did not share any details about his cause of death, but according to Variety, the DJ's funeral committee revealed on Saturday that he passed away at the CUHK Medical Center in Hong Kong.
World’s longest working DJ dies aged 98
The world’s longest working DJ, Ray Cordeiro, has died at the age of 98. Cordeiro was confirmed to have passed away in hospital on Friday, January 13. No cause of death has been disclosed. Cordeiro was born in 1924 in Hong Kong and span records for six decades. He...
Paul Simon Said John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were so Competitive They ‘Took the Oxygen out of the Room’
Paul McCartney and John Lennon were constantly in competition with each other. This is what helped them be successful.
Famed Musician and Grandson of Legendary Music Icon Dies
Reggae star Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has died at 31, according to a report out in Deadline. Marley passed away on December 31, and his death was sudden.
Paul McCartney Said John Lennon’s Last-Minute Addition to ‘All My Loving’ Made It Magical
Paul McCartney said John Lennon's last-minute addition to The Beatles' 'All My Loving' made it magical.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Why John Lennon and Paul McCartney Gave a No. 1 Single to Another Singer
John Lennon and Paul McCartney gave a No. 1 single to another singer who was their friend. The singer also worked with Brian Epstein.
Freddie Mercury Once Said John Lennon Is the One Person, Living or Dead, He Wishes He Could Have Met
Freddie Mercury was a fan of John Lennon, but unfortunately never got the chance to meet the former Beatle before his death in 1980
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Mike Nesmith Confesses The Monkees ‘Were Not Brothers or Especially Close’ Despite Their Happy on-Camera Personas
Mike Nesmith confessed his real feelings about The Monkees many years after their quick rise to the top of the music and television fields in the late 1960s.
New Documents Show Paul McCartney Was Never Going to be Replaced on James Bond Theme
While there have been speculations that Paul McCartney was almost replaced on his James Bond song, new documents contradict that story
Paul McCartney Once Explained Why It Was Scary for The Beatles to Get High at Abbey Road
Paul McCartney said getting high in an empty room at Abbey Road turned out to be scary for The Beatles.
George Harrison Said American Recording Studios Were Always Ahead of The Beatles Technologically, but They Didn’t Really Care
George Harrison claimed American recording studios were always ahead of The Beatles technologically. However, the band didn't exactly care.
John Lennon Said The Beatles ‘Almost Abandoned’ the Song That Would Become Their First Hit
John Lennon wrote what would become The Beatles first hit song, but he said they almost gave up on it after difficulties with recording it
Robbie Bachman, Co-Founder and Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, who co-founded and played drums for the hard-riffing 1970s Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. His brother and bandmate Randy revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family.” Robbie was born on February 18, 1953 in Winnipeg, the younger brother of Randy, who was a...
Musician Jeff Beck dead at 78 following sudden illness
Jeff Beck, the British guitar phenom who rose to fame with The Yardbirds, died Tuesday. He was 78. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement posted Wednesday on Twitter. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” the statement concluded. The Post reached out to a Beck rep, who declined further comment. Born June 24, 1944, in Surrey, England, Beck is an eight-time Grammy winner and two-time inductee in the...
Johnny Depp ‘Devastated,’ Mourning Death of Close Friend, Often Collaborator Jeff Beck
Johnny Depp is reportedly “devastated” after his close friend and collaborator, Jeff Beck, died after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis” on Tuesday, January 10. He was 78. Depp and Beck are known to be tight-knit. They recently did a series of shows together, and there were even...
Loretta Lynn Once ‘Walked Right up on’ Rod Stewart on the Street: ‘I Got Acquainted Real Fast’
Music stars Loretta Lynn and Rod Stewart once had a chance encounter on a New York street, during which they "got acquainted real fast," and he did something he told her he hadn't done in 25 years.
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
