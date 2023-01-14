ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Titans GM candidate takes a different job in the NFL

The Tenessee Titans are on the search for a new general manager. Jon Robinson was fired late in the regular season. The Titans aren’t rushing themselves into a new leader in the front office, either. Accordingly, some of their top candidates may get scooped up before Tennessee chooses them....
