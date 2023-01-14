Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Binance Stakes 4,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Project Details Update on New Layer-2 Blockchain
The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is staking trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the dog-themed asset provides updates on its upcoming layer-2 project. According to data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, Binance sent a staggering 4 trillion Shiba Inu worth about $35 million at time of writing to an unknown wallet for staking purposes.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Prints 22% Weekly Growth, Top Reason Powering Its Growth
dailyhodl.com
Largest Ethereum Whales Pounce on Shiba Inu, Accumulate Over $85,500,000 Worth of SHIB: On-Chain Data
The biggest Ethereum (ETH) whales in existence are eyeing up Dogecoin (DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (SHIB), according to on-chain data. Keeping track of the 500 biggest whales on the Ethereum network, blockchain tracker service WhaleStats says that SHIB is the third largest holding among the cohort, excluding stablecoins and staked Ether (stETH).
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon
The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Taking Out $20,000 Puts Solana, Polygon, XRP On The Cusp Of Huge Price Explosions
Bitcoin is back above $20,000, days after breaking a two-month-long ranging-market spell and printing a string of green daily candles. In the past 24 hours, the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization grew over 11%, tapping $21,000 in the wee hours of Jan 14 before recoiling to $20,817 at press time. In the past seven days, the asset’s price has surged by over 23%, with $76.61B added to its market cap.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ether, And Dogecoin Deep In A Volatility Slumber — Explosive Moves in The Offing?
The past year has no doubt been tumultuous for the crypto sector. Since tapping an all-time high, Bitcoin has lost over 70% of its value, 64% of which was depleted in 2022 alone. This has coincided with a severe drop in the top crypto’s realized market cap, which has declined by -18.8% since ATH, representing a net capital outflow of -$88.4B from the network.
dailyhodl.com
Traders Are Sleeping on ‘Massive Opportunity’ for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
A widely followed crypto analyst is tracking where Bitcoin (BTC) may head next after its explosive rise above $19,000. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 644,700 Twitter followers that it is still unclear how long BTC’s current rally will last. “All the liquidity has been taken...
cryptogazette.com
Microsoft $10,000,000,000 Investment in OpenAI Rumors Trigger Altcoin Explosion
It seems that the crypto market continues to see massive price explosions these days. Check out some AI altcoins and what happened to their prices following rumors that Microsoft could invest in OpenAI. Microsoft rumors trigger massive price explosion. Artificial intelligence (AI) altcoins are taking off this week the latest...
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Enterprise Evolution with 5G Adoption
The rise in private 5G and 4G/LTE network deployments is rapidly expanding, as enterprises continue the digitization of their operations to boost automation and improve data security. This paper focuses on developing deployment models, progressing RAN technologies, emerging mobility requirements, as well as security and management needs that are being...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
dailyhodl.com
$600,000,000 in Liquidations Hit Short Sellers As Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins Pop
Crypto short sellers are drowning in a deluge of liquidations as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins rally. According to liquidation data from CoinGlass, the crypto markets have experienced more than $180 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours alone. Since January 13th, short sellers have been hit...
decrypt.co
Solflare Wallet Brings 'Priority' Gas Fees to Solana
Solflare says the update will give its users an edge in transaction processing during busy periods. Solflare, a wallet on the Solana network, announced on Monday that its users can now pay higher gas fees to muscle through network congestion. “[Solflare] is the first to implement this in a user-friendly...
u.today
Former SEC Official Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Recovery
Bitcoin has managed to reclaim the $21,000 level, emerging as one of the best-performing assets of 2020, and a former SEC official believes he knows one of the key reasons driving its resurgence. John Reed Stark, formerly a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, opined that market manipulation is...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin Warning After BTC’s $21,000 Explosion
A popular trader known for staying steadily bearish throughout 2022 says the latest rallies mean nothing and another leg down is imminent. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 703,000 Twitter followers that his bearish outlook hasn’t been invalidated by the market’s big bounce, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) rally 21%, Ethereum (ETH) 23% and many altcoins explode 30% or more in the past seven days.
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: The Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol will end ecosystem maximalism
When I entered crypto, I succumbed to the contest between blockchain ecosystems, believing one had to be “better” than others. I have since realized the future of cryptocurrency is bringing with it a variety of platforms that will excel at different things. With the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC), I’ve left behind the days of thinking chains have to compete and embrace a connected interchain future. Let me explain.
zycrypto.com
Three Bullish Events Poised To Shape The Course Of The Crypto Market In 2023
Last year, many key figures in the cryptocurrency industry made it known that they were bullish on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin hitting new price levels. As the year progressed, the market saw Bitcoin and other leading altcoins record a massive price drop. Many notably bearish events forced investors out of the cryptocurrency market as losses significantly skyrocketed.
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Custom-Built Sidechains Set to Revolutionize the Cardano Ecosystem
Input Output Global (IOG), the company responsible for Cardano’s research and development, has announced the release of a software toolkit later this month that will allow developers to deploy custom-built sidechains on the Cardano ($ADA) network. The move is set to improve the overall ecosystem of the Cardano blockchain,...
CoinTelegraph
Polygon tests zero-knowledge rollups, mainnet integration inbound
Ethereum layer-2 scaling protocol Polygon (MATIC) is carrying out performance testing of zero-knowledge rollup (zk-Rollups) technology ahead of full integration with its mainnet. The development of the technology, called Polygon zkEVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine), has been ongoing for over three years by the Polygon Hermez team. The team has already...
7 Ways You Can Use Git to Boost Productivity
Git is the most popular source control system with an incredible 93.87% of adoption by developers. It's a really powerful system with lots of hidden features not known by most of us developers. In this post, I'll show some of these features that will make your work easier when using Git.
