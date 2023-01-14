Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Trio of Americans move through with tough first win for Tiafoe, Korda and McDonald also into second round at Australian Open
After early wins for Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff albeit with disappointment for Sofia Kenin against Victoria Azarenka, it was the ATP's turn for some of the top Americans to move through. Frances Tiafoe was the top name adorning the interesting new Nike outfit for the tournament which certainly caught...
Where can I watch Australian Open? TV channel, schedule and more
The Australian Open continues at Melbourne Park on Tuesday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the favourites to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.Djokovic is back at the Australian Open following his dramatic deportation fom the country 12 months ago, and is now looking to add a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne as well as a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall.Meanwhile, Swiatek will aim to continue following in the footsteps of last season’s Australian Open champion Ash Barty. Swiatek replaced Barty as world No 1 after her sudden retirement last season and went on to...
Tennis ball boy takes Rafael Nadal's racket in odd Australian Open exchange
A ball boy at the 2023 Australian Open accidentally took the wrong racket from Rafael Nadal during a break in his first-round match Monday in Melbourne, resulting in a peculiar scene and slight delay at the Grand Slam.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
'Why am I here, playing for literally $6?': The stunning financial reality of pro tennis
For pro tennis players ranked outside of the top 100, making enough money to offset the enormous costs of travel, coaching and training is a constant battle -- and it's creating an ever-widening performance gap in the sport.
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff "ready to leave behind the tag of teenage phenomenon": "It is time to be known as a Grand Slam champion"
Coco Gauff is ready to shake off the tag of 'teenage phenomenom' as she wants to be known as a grand slam champion in the future. Gauff played in a grand slam final before however, she was unable to get the job done. She faced a very strong Iga Swiatek and simply didn't have enough to win the match. She is keen on changing that in the near future and she explained that in her BBC column ahead of the Australian Open writing:
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu discusses mouth watering Gauff clash: "Part of the next generation of tennis really, it's going to be a great match"
All eyes were on Emma Raducanu as usual but more so with another recent injury scare for the former US Open champion at the ASB Classic in Auckland. But it was an emphatic opening win for the Brit who will face Coco Gauff in a mouth watering second round clash at the Australian Open.
wtatennis.com
Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova
MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
tennisuptodate.com
"Has a reigning Wimbledon champ ever been so quickly disregarded?": Journalist Ben Rothenberg on Rybakina being shunted onto Court 13 for Australian Open first round tie
Tennis journalist Ben Rothernberg questions the Australian Open court selection with reigning Wimbledon champ Rybakina playing on court 13. Organising the early round of a tennis grand slam can be a logistical nightmare as some big names simply will have to play on the smaller. That's what happened to Elena Rybakina who is the reigning Wimbledon champion. She will play her 1st round match on Court No. 13 which Rothenberg questioned.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios weighs in on fans being ejected for booing Djokovic: "You've paid money to watch a guy play, it's contradictory if you go there and be a clown about it"
Nick Kyrgios doesn't understand fans that buy a ticket to enter a stadium and watch a Djokovic match only to get kicked out for booing him. Kyrgios and Djokovic played a practice match in Melbourne once again showing how well they get along now and after the match, Kyrgios spoke to the media. He heavily praised Djokovic which is in stark contrast to how he saw him only a few years ago. The height of the animosity was at the start of the pandemic.
Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Results as Daniil Medvedev coasts through plus Novak Djokovic injury update
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours. Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her...
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
tennisuptodate.com
Schett believes Raducanu coach merry go round ending key for former US Open champion's development: "We'll see how she goes now with the one she has now"
Eurosport tennis analyst Barbara Schett believes that the key for Raducanu to improve is to end the coaching changes that have been happening. Many people will tell you that consistency is key in tennis or any other sport. Being in a familiar setting and working with familiar people makes everything go smoothly. That hasn't been the case for Raducanu as she changed a few coaches since winning the US Open and it was visible in her play that was unsure and quite erratic at times.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek not taking Niemeier test lightly after US Open clash and Wimbledon run: "You saw how intense that match was, how tough"
Iga Swiatek had to rally from a set down against Jule Niemeier at the US Open which is why she isn't taking this round-one matchup against the same player lightly. It was a really strong performance from Niemeir in New York and it's unlikely that she'll repeat that in Melbourne. Even so, Swiatek is not risking anything as she's well aware how well the German can play even if her level hasn't been great lately. She spoke about the US Open clash ahead of the Melbourne one:
tennisuptodate.com
"I couldn't sleep for three days, I was so nervous and so sad": Sakkari 'retired for four days' after 2021 French Open disappointment
Maria Sakkari admitted in the recently premiered Netflix series Breaking Point that she retired from tennis for four years after missing out on the French Open. Sakkari's best chance to win a grand slam came in 2021 when Barbora Krejcikova ended up beating her. The Czech player won the event in the end which is her only singles grand slam trophy to date. Sakkari was favoured in that match and had a pretty good chance to win having had a match point.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open Day Two Schedule featuring Djokovic, Jabeur, Murray/Berrettini, Zverev and Ruud
The Australian Open continues on Tuesday with the second day of the event featuring 9x champion Novak Djokovic, with clashes such as Andy Murray v Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev v Dominic Thiem. The second day of the Australian Open brings us even better matchups than the first one as...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Medvedev curses at fan shortly before opening win in Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev earned a code violation moments before he was about to finish off the match against Marcos Giron and it was because he cursed at a fan. Medvedev was playing a fantastic match against Marcos Giron but minutes before the conclusion he earned himself a code violation and some boos. A fan heckled Medvedev but the Russian took exception to something he said and quickly responded with 'f**k off'. The umpire gave him a code violation immediately but Medvedev turned his attention to the umpire.
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev shines in Austrlaian Open 1st round win over Giron in Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev faced no issues against Marcos Giron in the first round of the Australian Open as he won in straight sets 6-0 6-1 6-2 to move on. The Russian was happy to return to the Rod Laver Arena in a competitive format after his last competitive match ended there in disaster. There was no signs of discomfort from the Russian as he quickly found his rhythm and showed everyone why he was the 2nd best at the event last year. Giron tried everything that he could but there was no rescue.
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou believes Djokovic will be affected by Australian Open deportation and is 'still far from his best'
Patrick Mouratoglou is certain that Djokovic will be affected by his deportation last year while also claiming he's far from his best tennis at the moment. Nobody is foolish to doubt Djokovic in Melbourne because he's been the best player in that arena in history. The Serbian will aim to win his 10th Australian Open in the next 14 days but Mouratoglou is certain that it might be his toughest one to date. It's understandable and there are some things that are not going in his favour like the injury.
Comments / 0