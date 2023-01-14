ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Tyla

Teacher left horrified by school’s Christmas gift to her

They say it's the thought that counts when gift-giving however one school seriously tested their teacher's patience with their present. We all love health and safety but this gift is pushing it. The art teacher, who posts on TikTok as @lil.yambs, has gone viral after revealing her special surprise for...
Lefty Graves

Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water

Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Anthony James

“I Have Nothing To Love For” - 80 Year Old Man Finds Out That His Daughters Are Not His Biological Children

This is a nonfiction piece that is based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. There are several children in this world that are not living with their biological parents but won't know because of what they have been taught. Some girls will allegedly take their pregnancy to another man aside from the one that impregnated them just to be comfortable and have all that it takes for child support. When they notice that the child has grown to a certain extent, they will confess the truth behind everything leaving the man who has been struggling to cater for the child since day one to feel hopeless. If a girl is aware of the biological father of a child, there should be no need meandering rather, the right thing should be done.
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

