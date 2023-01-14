Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobcat Sighted in Denver. Can you keep your pet safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of StateTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver prepares snowplows for stormDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
msn.com
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
Teacher left horrified by school’s Christmas gift to her
They say it's the thought that counts when gift-giving however one school seriously tested their teacher's patience with their present. We all love health and safety but this gift is pushing it. The art teacher, who posts on TikTok as @lil.yambs, has gone viral after revealing her special surprise for...
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
A 20-year-old mother placed her son for adoption. His new family refused to leave her behind.
When Schauna Austin was 20 years old and single, she gave birth to a baby boy. But the family that would adopt her son wanted to involve her in every major step of his life. Austin said she gave birth to a child she named Riley, and held him for 72 hours straight.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Moms are dressing up in their daughters' clothes in adorable new trend: 'It's very empowering'
'Not many moms would dress up as their daughter and do a sassy walk on TikTok,' said 18-year-old Olivia Massucci.
Man unloads 80,000 pennies on ex-wife's lawn as his last child support payment
Children of divorce know how difficult it can be for parents to co-parent effectively sometimes. Some parents let their emotions get the best of them and cause endless spats. Some disappear altogether. Needless to say, divorce and co-parenting can be messy and lead to pettiness at times.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Muhammad Ali Jr. Reportedly Ditched His Wife and Kids After "Inheriting Millions"
Although being a nepo baby has plenty of perks, it also comes with near-impossible expectations; take Muhammad Ali Jr., for example — he has struggled to live up to his legendary father's name. As he got older, the famed boxer's only son ended up going down a dangerous path full of drugs, homelessness, and marital issues.
Identical twin brothers who married identical twin sisters have children who are genetic brothers
35-year-old identical twins Briana and Brittany, who married 37-year-old identical twins, Josh and Jeremy Salyers, had baby boys just months apart. The boys, Jett and Jax, are so similar genetically that they’re more like brothers.
Doll who's in intimate relationship with man says she wants to get dolls ‘more accepted’
A love doll who is in an intimate relationship with a man has 'spoken out' in a bid to get more of her kind accepted. Alongside her boyfriend Aussie Rod - not his real name - Karina has taken to Instagram to explain that she's on a mission to normalise and promote 'physical synthetic companions'.
“I Have Nothing To Love For” - 80 Year Old Man Finds Out That His Daughters Are Not His Biological Children
This is a nonfiction piece that is based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. There are several children in this world that are not living with their biological parents but won't know because of what they have been taught. Some girls will allegedly take their pregnancy to another man aside from the one that impregnated them just to be comfortable and have all that it takes for child support. When they notice that the child has grown to a certain extent, they will confess the truth behind everything leaving the man who has been struggling to cater for the child since day one to feel hopeless. If a girl is aware of the biological father of a child, there should be no need meandering rather, the right thing should be done.
Parents abandon their 6-year-old child when their other child gets sick
Having a sick child is not something that any parent ever asks for. Unfortunately, the CDC reports that at any given time 1.55% of American children under the age of 11 are suffering from a terminal illness.
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Dad Demanding 8-Year-Old Daughter Return Her Christmas Presents Slammed
A mom has argued on Mumsnet that he daughter should be able to spend her Christmas money on whatever she wants, but her ex-husband disagrees.
Single Woman Discovers Mom Has an Entire Wardrobe Ready for Her Baby…That She Doesn’t Have nor Plans to
Um… this lives somewhere between sweet and insane.
Woman furious when baby's grandmother puts mittens on little girl's feet in the winter after baby's dad forgets socks
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple who had a baby girl. The couple both worked, so after the new mom's maternity leave ended, they asked the baby's paternal grandmother to help out by babysitting while they were both at work.
Teen girl fails to notice sister sleeping with full face of makeup, can't figure out why her makeup sponge is wet daily
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and her siblings were three years apart. She had an older brother who was six years older, an older sister who was three years older, and a younger sister who was three years younger.
Medical Student Tells Attending Doctor Her Father's Name and They Both Start to Cry
Everything is connected...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0