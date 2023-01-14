Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The latest misfire from a fallen horror favorite makes a deal with the devil on streaming
Once upon a time, Neil Marshall was singled out as one of the horror genre’s fastest-rising young talents, which was completely fair when his first two features were Dog Soldiers and The Descent, each of which found massive levels of support among critics, audiences, and gorehounds in general. Sadly, he’s never truly managed to recapture that form, with The Reckoning another disappointment.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Island’ On Prime Video, Where An Unlikely Team Fights Demons On Korea’s Jeju Island
Shows that have a ragtag team trying to defeat evil itself need to have a sense of humor, don’t you think? It doesn’t have to be a laugh-a-minute, but there needs to be some light elements that can alleviate some of the dark and grim stuff we see in this genre. The best of these kinds of series have just enough humor to balance out the more serious aspects. A new Prime Video series from South Korea’s Studio Dragon has those elements.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'
Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week.“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina, the sister of Bianca Censori, said in a new interview.Another relative, Alyssia Censori, added the family was “super happy for them both.” As RadarOnline.com reported, Hollywood was stunned to learn Kanye, 45, married Bianca, a Yeezy employee, in secret nuptials in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
wegotthiscovered.com
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
Collider
‘The Old Way’ Review: Nicolas Cage Leads a Familiar and Forgettable Western
It's tough to imagine an audience that would be satisfied with The Old Way, a new Western starring Nicolas Cage. One would presume that Cage-heads would be the film's primary target, but super fans of the oftentimes grandiose actor will likely find themselves disappointed by the actor's muted performance here. The same goes for anyone hoping Cage will unleash one of his brilliantly introspective performances that suddenly reminds everyone how fantastic an actor he can be when he gets the right material and really puts his mind to it. (See: 2021's worthwhile Pig.) We don't get either of those versions of Cage here. So removing him from the equation, what we're left with is an overly generic genre picture that seems confused about whether it wants to be a classic throwback to a Western revenge movie or a modern update of one.
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Days Of Our Lives: People Think Kate Is On Her 50s But The Truth Is Not
Kate Roberts is a fictional character on the popular daytime soap opera, "Days of Our Lives." The character has been portrayed by actress Lauren Koslow since 1996, and has become one of the most iconic and memorable figures in the show's history. While the character's age is not explicitly stated on the show, it is assumed that she is in her late 50s.
Terrifying ‘Skinamarink’ Is the TikTok Generation’s ‘Blair Witch Project’
While M3GAN dominates the box office for its more populist horror sensibilities, a more daring and peculiar horror movie is about to be unleashed on the masses. Already capturing a reputation after its film festival run in 2022, director Kyle Edward Ball’s Skinamarink is the latest horror film to go viral. And it’s all because, unlike most recent horror, it’s actually freaking people out. But Skinamarink isn’t just giving people nightmares, it’s dropping them in the middle of one.In theaters this weekend ahead of a streaming premiere on Shudder later in the year, the film is set late at night...
'Skinamarink' Is Gearing up to Be the Scariest Horror Movie Ever — but What Does the Word Mean?
We can't deny that 2022 was a massive year for horror — from Barbarian to X, it seems the genre is quickly becoming one of the most reliable in the film industry. Luckily, 2023 is lining up to be another impressive year for all kinds of frightening thrills, thanks to upcoming films like Infinity Pool, Scream VI, Beau Is Afraid, and Skinamarink.
NME
Gerard Piqué mocks Shakira’s viral break-up song with Casio partnership
Former Spanish and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué has responded to Shakira’s viral break-up song about him, by partnering with Casio. Shakira and Piqué separated last year after being together for over a decade, with the footballer already involved in a new relationship. Earlier this month, Shakira released...
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarishly nail-biting sci-fi survival thriller runs out of breathing room on streaming
A lot of people have such intense feelings of claustrophobia that they can’t even watch a movie that deals almost entirely with confined spaces, meaning that even the most hardened sci-fi aficionados will actively be missing out on Meander, one of the most unsung genre gems to emerge in the last couple of years.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: ‘Scream’ could slap the Ghostface ensemble on a fan-favorite character as fans slander the worst projects of 2022
Happy Thursday, murder mavens! As the weekend rapidly approaches, it’s the perfect time for spooky supporters around the globe to settle in for a movie marathon and feast their eyes on the latest genre ventures, such as The Menu and Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye. And while neither of those fascinating flicks will be covered in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered, there’s still a plethora of genre treasures that have captured the attention of us all. Over the last 24 hours, Scream fans have begun to dissect perpetrators who could utilize the Ghostface disguise while the worst projects of 2022 are being unapologetically shamed.
That Time A Guest Star Was Left Zipped Up In A Body Bag During A Law And Order Appearance
The actor wasn't counting on being stuck in a body bag when they debuted in the Law & Order universe!
wegotthiscovered.com
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
wegotthiscovered.com
The soggy supernatural terror that marked the last hurrah for a short-lived craze passes the nostalgia test
Horror has always tended to be a genre that latches onto the hottest trends and runs them into the ground, and while the 1990s were largely defined by the slew of subpar self-aware slashers that emerged in the aftermath of Wes Craven’s game-changing Scream, the decade was rounded out by House on Haunted Hill bringing a close to another short-lived craze.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 13 best horror movies releasing in 2023
Surely by now, it’s been well documented that 2022 was a monumental year for the ever-popular horror genre. Genre classics as far as the eye can see were generated this past year, with psychological thrillers like The Black Phone and Nope captivating the entirety of the catalog while slasher sensations like Scream (2022) and X effortlessly kept audiences on their toes. And if thrill-seeking aficionados had high hopes that 2022 would deliver, then fans will be over the moon to learn that 2023 has the potential to be even better.
wegotthiscovered.com
A found footage horror classic that sparked a parade of senseless sequels suddenly finds itself in the hot seat
Unlike other favored elements in the horror genre such as slashers and zombie flicks, the found footage sub-genre is one of those less sought-after trivialities in the widespread catalog, if only for the simple fact that the aspect of this filmmaking style can often feel deflated and as if directors are grasping at straws. And while most of these found footage features have been dragged through the mud, 2007’s Paranormal Activity has stood the test of time as one of the most successful.
How ‘Master and Commander’ and ‘King Kong’ Inspired Netflix’s Animated Oscar Contender ‘The Sea Beast’
Growing up, Chris Williams loved adventure movies, and among his favorites was King Kong. “The idea of the uncharted island, the mysteries beyond the horizon, was so compelling to me, and then there’s meeting this fierce beast that was so huge in scale and so formidable,” he says. “Yet over the course of the story, you form a real connection and empathy toward the creature. That, to me, was just an incredible feat of storytelling.” Williams, an Oscar winner for Disney’s Big Hero Six, also recalls seeing old maps of the sea: “The mapmakers would populate the ocean with these really...
Comments / 0