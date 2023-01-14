ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston faces Los Angeles on 5-game road skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Houston Rockets (10-32, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-22, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Los Angeles looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Clippers have gone 12-14 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the Western Conference averaging just 109.1 points per game.

The Rockets are 5-24 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 122-106 on Nov. 15, with Paul George scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman Powell is averaging 15 points for the Clippers. George is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jalen Green is averaging 20.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 3-7, averaging 113.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Los Angeles Clippers

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 109.0 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: out (hamstring), Luke Kennard: out (calf).

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Curry, Poole lead Warriors to 127-118 win against Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Golden State had lost four of five coming into the game. Draymond Green had 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. “This was a big win,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “When you’re .500, every win is a big win.”
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
FOX Sports

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance

Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News

Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Plans to Return From 3-Game Absence in Paris

PARIS --- The Chicago Bulls’ trip to “The City of Light” is already off to a bright start. DeMar DeRozan said following Monday’s brief workout at the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan that he plans to play Thursday against the Detroit Pistons after missing the last three games with a right quad strain. Coach Billy Donovan said DeRozan participated in the team's brief workout, which came after they flew through the night from Chicago and bussed directly from the airport.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Tampa Bay’s Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:. Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387. James’ latest game: He scored 48 points Monday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 140-132 win over Houston. James’ scoring average...
KENS 5

Spurs fall to Kings 132-119

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) lost their fifth game in a row in a 132-119 loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings. Sacramento is now 24-18, leading a division that has the Warriors, Lakers, Clippers and Suns. The Spurs had a bunch of solid performances, but couldn't get enough stops.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX Sports

San Antonio hosts Brooklyn, looks to end home slide

Brooklyn Nets (27-15, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-31, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to stop its three-game home slide with a win against Brooklyn. The Spurs have gone 8-16 in home games. San Antonio ranks eighth in the NBA with...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy