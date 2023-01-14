Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova
MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
Novak Djokovic's road to redemption begins now at the Australian Open
It has been a difficult few years for Novak Djokovic's reputation -- culminating in the deportation saga of last year. This year's tournament isn't just about Slam No. 22 -- but also redemption.
Novak Djokovic chases Rafael Nadal's record, while Iga Światek looks to cement her status as the sport's best
The first grand slam of the new tennis season gets underway on Monday and the 2023 Australian Open is set to provide no end of intriguing story lines.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Jack Draper loses to Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. British rising star Jack Draper tested Spain's Rafael Nadal before cramping issues cost him in a four-set loss...
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: draw and schedule of matches
MELBOURNE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic will start his Australian Open campaign against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena as the Serbian seeks to win a record-extending 10th crown in Melbourne when the year's first Grand Slam begins on Monday.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek not taking Niemeier test lightly after US Open clash and Wimbledon run: "You saw how intense that match was, how tough"
Iga Swiatek had to rally from a set down against Jule Niemeier at the US Open which is why she isn't taking this round-one matchup against the same player lightly. It was a really strong performance from Niemeir in New York and it's unlikely that she'll repeat that in Melbourne. Even so, Swiatek is not risking anything as she's well aware how well the German can play even if her level hasn't been great lately. She spoke about the US Open clash ahead of the Melbourne one:
tennisuptodate.com
When are Nadal, Swiatek and Raducanu playing at 2023 Australian Open?
The Australian Open begins in a day and we know when some of the biggest tennis stars in the world will take to the courts at the first major of the year. Rafael Nadal is the defending champion as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final last year. He will start off his 2023 campaign against rising star Jack Draper who will be a tough challenge for him. The match will be played on day one of the event and it will be the 3rd match of the day on the Rod Laver Arena. It won't start before 2:30 local time which is about 04:30 CET.
tennisuptodate.com
"It definitely took the air out of the building for sure" - John McEnroe devastated over Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the Australian Open
John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open was a “total bummer” that “took the air out of the building”. Kyrgios pulled out of his home Grand Slam on the first day of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Aussie is not only one of tennis' great entertainers but appeared to be a potential contender for the title after an impressive 2022 season that included reaching the Wimbledon final.
atptour.com
Nadal Outlasts Draper To Begin Australian Open Title Defence
Back at the Australian Open for the first time since his epic five-set comeback in the 2022 final, top seed Rafael Nadal won another see-saw match in Rod Laver Arena to kickstart his title defence on Monday afternoon. The Spaniard delivered in the crucial moments of a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory against 21-year-old debutante Jack Draper to reach the Melbourne second round for the 17th time.
atptour.com
Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
NBC Los Angeles
Tiebreaker Rules and Scoring System at the 2023 Australian Open
Whether you are an avid tennis player or a casual fan, it’s sometimes hard to keep up with the evolving tiebreaker rules and scoring systems that take place. One thing is for sure, 2019 was a pivotal year for scoring at Grand Slams as all final sets that were tied at six games apiece were then decided with a 7-point tiebreaker, winning by two points.
KESQ
Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open due to knee injury
Home favorite Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a knee injury, the tournament announced on Monday. The 27-year-old Australian told reporters he was “extremely disappointed” to miss the grand slam event, now underway in Melbourne. “I’m devastated, obviously, it’s my home tournament. I’ve...
wtatennis.com
Former US Open champion Sam Stosur set to retire at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia -- 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur announced she will retire after competing for the last time at the 2023 Australian Open. In the final event of her career, the Former World No.4 is set to play doubles with Alizé Cornet. "It was always going to be...
atptour.com
Rublev Handles Thiem In Melbourne Opener
Andrey Rublev won his fifth straight ATP Head2Head meeting with Dominic Thiem as he expertly navigated a challenging opening-round draw on Tuesday at the Australian Open. In a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win, the fifth seed followed a familiar game plan as he controlled the match with his booming forehand and serve.
wtatennis.com
Collins finding a new recipe for success ahead of Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia -- If every tournament could be played in Australia, Danielle Collins would be first in line to sign up. The 29-year-old Floridian has always been able to count on her best tennis showing up in Australia. It's where she made her first major semifinal in 2019 and her first major final last year, where she defeated Iga Swiatek before losing to Ashleigh Barty.
wtatennis.com
AO2023's Grand Slam debuts: Brenda Fruhvirtova, Lys, Shnaider and more
Ten players will break new ground at the 2023 Australian Open by contesting the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time -- the largest cohort since the 10 who debuted at the 2018 US Open. Get to know them here. Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) The youngest player in...
Post Register
Nadal struggles at times during 4-set win at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal never truly seemed in danger of becoming the first Australian Open defending men’s champion to lose in the first round since his current coach, Carlos Moya, managed to beat Boris Becker a quarter of a century ago. Still, this was not a...
