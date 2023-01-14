ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen (aet): Michael Beale's side win amid Hampden 'chaos'

For the longest time, Sunday's Viaplay Cup semi-final between Rangers and Aberdeen in all its grisly fascination resembled something that David Cronenberg or David Lynch or somebody else from Hollywood's directorial odditorium would have produced - a madcap, psychedelic trip to the dark side. It was 1-1 and it was...
BBC

Marcus Stewart: MND diagnosis support overwhelming, says ex-Ipswich striker

Former Ipswich Town striker Marcus Stewart said the support had received after finding out he had motor neurone disease (MND) has been "overwhelming". The 50-year-old, who also played for Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Sunderland, was diagnosed last year. He will return to Portman Road as a special guest for...
BBC

Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season

Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
BBC

Birmingham City to wear one-off kit in memory of Arthur

Birmingham City footballers will raise money for the NSPCC at memorial matches for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes this weekend. The annual Arthur Matchdays will see the Blues wear a limited-edition kit in the men's game against Preston North End on January 21. The special memorial kit features an 'Arthur 6' emblem printed...
BBC

Joe Bursik: Stoke City sell goalkeeper to Club Bruges for undisclosed fee

Stoke City have sold goalkeeper Joe Bursik to Belgian top-flight club Club Bruges for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old Londoner leaves the Potters afterplaying 53 senior games following his arrival from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2017. Bursik joins a Bruges side fourth in the Pro League and also...
BBC

Bali Mumba: Plymouth Argyle defender hailed after Ipswich equaliser

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has hailed Bali Mumba's "quality" after his equalising goal at Ipswich Town. The 21-year-old wing-back, who is on loan from Ipswich's arch-rivals Norwich City, scored deep in stoppage time to secure a crucial point at Portman Road. League One leaders Plymouth remain seven points clear...
BBC

Tom King: Northampton sign Salford goalkeeper for rest of season

Northampton Town have signed Salford City goalkeeper Tom King until the end of the season. The 27-year-old has made the move to Sixfields after the Ammies agreed to release him from his contract. King played 64 games for Salford after joining them from Newport County in 2021, including 26 this...
Yardbarker

Erik Ten Hag Eyeing Eredivisie Talent As Manchester United New Signings

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is preparing to once again turn to the Eredivisie to sign new players. The Dutch manager is once again looking to his former club Ajax to bring in new players. United signed Lisandro Martinez and Antony in the summer from the manager’s former club....
BBC

Irish Premiership: Larne beat Glentoran as Linfield and Crusaders win

Larne have moved one point behind Irish Premiership leaders Cliftonville with a 1-0 win at Glentoran, as Northern Ireland winger Niall McGinn made his debut for the struggling Oval side. Reigning champions Linfield won 6-1 away to Glenavon to move within three points of the Reds, who drew 3-3 with...
Yardbarker

Chelsea ready to follow up £140m spending spree on two more big-name transfers this January

Chelsea are reportedly ready to keep on spending big this January after already bringing in £140m’s worth of signings. The Blues bought a host of new players during the summer as the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella joined the club, while Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana have followed them this January.
BBC

Troubled Hampden pitch to receive extra maintenance

The Hampden playing surface is being assessed with a view to "enhanced pitch maintenance provision", the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League have said in a joint statement. The national stadium hosted Viaplay Cup semi-finals on consecutive days at the weekend, the first in foul conditions. Michael Beale, whose...
BBC

Dr McKenna Cup: Red Hands defeat Cavan to make decider

Tyrone will play either Down or Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup final after a 0-15 to 0-10 win over Cavan at Breffni Park on Saturday night. Darragh Canavan and Cathal McShane led the Tyrone line and ultimately were the difference in the semi-final. The Red Hands hit seven straight...
BBC

Fleetwood Town 1-2 Oxford United

Ciaron Brown hit a late winner as Oxford United came from behind to win at Fleetwood Town in League One. Kyle Joseph had scored the equaliser for the visitors seconds after coming on in the second half, cancelling out Brendan Wiredu's strike at the end of the first half. And...

