Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Cantwell, Tillman, Moyes, Nisbet, Pitu, Melkersen
Alexi Pitu, who was linked with a move to Rangers last week, would love to play for the Ibrox club and reunite with former team-mate Ianis Hagi, but the 20-year-old winger says he is concentrating on playing for Farul Constanta, the Romanian club owned by the latter's father, Gheorge. (Daily Record)
BBC
Scottish League Cup: Celtic 'find a way again' as Kilmarnock left fuming at late penalty call
"I am a lucky man, so maybe it filters through to the players as well." That was Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's tongue-in-cheek response to a question about Daizen Maeda's fortunate opener for his side in their 2-0 League Cup semi-final win over Kilmarnock. Tongue in cheek, because it was a...
BBC
Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen (aet): Michael Beale's side win amid Hampden 'chaos'
For the longest time, Sunday's Viaplay Cup semi-final between Rangers and Aberdeen in all its grisly fascination resembled something that David Cronenberg or David Lynch or somebody else from Hollywood's directorial odditorium would have produced - a madcap, psychedelic trip to the dark side. It was 1-1 and it was...
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Trossard, Raphinha, Neves, Fresneda, Henrique, Cantwell, Gerrard, Moyes
Arsenal have been offered Brighton and Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, 28, who is set to leave the Seagulls this month. (Independent) Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min) Barcelona have put a 100m euro (£88.7m) price...
Yardbarker
England international’s future at Chelsea in doubt following Mykhaylo Mudryk signing
The future of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is in doubt following the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge. That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Chelsea will listen to offers for the England international just months after signing the winger from Man City in a deal worth £50m.
BBC
Marcus Stewart: MND diagnosis support overwhelming, says ex-Ipswich striker
Former Ipswich Town striker Marcus Stewart said the support had received after finding out he had motor neurone disease (MND) has been "overwhelming". The 50-year-old, who also played for Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Sunderland, was diagnosed last year. He will return to Portman Road as a special guest for...
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is watching from the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to Chelsea
BBC
Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season
Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
BBC
Birmingham City to wear one-off kit in memory of Arthur
Birmingham City footballers will raise money for the NSPCC at memorial matches for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes this weekend. The annual Arthur Matchdays will see the Blues wear a limited-edition kit in the men's game against Preston North End on January 21. The special memorial kit features an 'Arthur 6' emblem printed...
BBC
Joe Bursik: Stoke City sell goalkeeper to Club Bruges for undisclosed fee
Stoke City have sold goalkeeper Joe Bursik to Belgian top-flight club Club Bruges for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old Londoner leaves the Potters afterplaying 53 senior games following his arrival from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2017. Bursik joins a Bruges side fourth in the Pro League and also...
BBC
Bali Mumba: Plymouth Argyle defender hailed after Ipswich equaliser
Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has hailed Bali Mumba's "quality" after his equalising goal at Ipswich Town. The 21-year-old wing-back, who is on loan from Ipswich's arch-rivals Norwich City, scored deep in stoppage time to secure a crucial point at Portman Road. League One leaders Plymouth remain seven points clear...
BBC
Tom King: Northampton sign Salford goalkeeper for rest of season
Northampton Town have signed Salford City goalkeeper Tom King until the end of the season. The 27-year-old has made the move to Sixfields after the Ammies agreed to release him from his contract. King played 64 games for Salford after joining them from Newport County in 2021, including 26 this...
BBC
Linfield: Ex-Rangers media head David Graham to replace Pat Fenlon as Linfield general manager
Pat Fenlon has stepped down as general manager of Irish Premiership champions Linfield, with former Rangers head of communications David Graham named as his replacement. Ex-Linfield player Fenlon will take up a position as Director of Football at League of Ireland Premier Division club Bohemians, who he previously managed. Graham...
Yardbarker
Erik Ten Hag Eyeing Eredivisie Talent As Manchester United New Signings
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is preparing to once again turn to the Eredivisie to sign new players. The Dutch manager is once again looking to his former club Ajax to bring in new players. United signed Lisandro Martinez and Antony in the summer from the manager’s former club....
BBC
Irish Premiership: Larne beat Glentoran as Linfield and Crusaders win
Larne have moved one point behind Irish Premiership leaders Cliftonville with a 1-0 win at Glentoran, as Northern Ireland winger Niall McGinn made his debut for the struggling Oval side. Reigning champions Linfield won 6-1 away to Glenavon to move within three points of the Reds, who drew 3-3 with...
Yardbarker
Chelsea ready to follow up £140m spending spree on two more big-name transfers this January
Chelsea are reportedly ready to keep on spending big this January after already bringing in £140m’s worth of signings. The Blues bought a host of new players during the summer as the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella joined the club, while Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana have followed them this January.
BBC
Troubled Hampden pitch to receive extra maintenance
The Hampden playing surface is being assessed with a view to "enhanced pitch maintenance provision", the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League have said in a joint statement. The national stadium hosted Viaplay Cup semi-finals on consecutive days at the weekend, the first in foul conditions. Michael Beale, whose...
BBC
Dr McKenna Cup: Red Hands defeat Cavan to make decider
Tyrone will play either Down or Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup final after a 0-15 to 0-10 win over Cavan at Breffni Park on Saturday night. Darragh Canavan and Cathal McShane led the Tyrone line and ultimately were the difference in the semi-final. The Red Hands hit seven straight...
BBC
Fleetwood Town 1-2 Oxford United
Ciaron Brown hit a late winner as Oxford United came from behind to win at Fleetwood Town in League One. Kyle Joseph had scored the equaliser for the visitors seconds after coming on in the second half, cancelling out Brendan Wiredu's strike at the end of the first half. And...
Comments / 0