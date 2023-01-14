Read full article on original website
Chelsea willing to listen to offers for Raheem Sterling amid January spending spree
Sterling could be leaving Stamford Bridge just six months after penning a five-year deal with the club
Yardbarker
Chelsea close to beating Juventus to Bundesliga attacker
Juventus is one of the clubs interested in a move for Marcus Thuram, but they are facing defeat in the race for his signature. The Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer after deciding against extending his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and he could even start talking to clubs now.
Yardbarker
Chelsea and Tottenham target feels humiliated and wants to leave current club in January
Leandro Trossard has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the current transfer window after falling out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi. In his pre-Liverpool press conference, the Brighton boss said that Trossard would not feature against the Reds on Saturday and labelled the situation “not good”. The Italian coach went on to say: “I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.”
SB Nation
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Arsenal ‘ready to offer £71m transfer fee for Juventus striker Vlahovic’ after missing out on Mudryk to rivals Chelsea
ARSENAL have turned their attention to Dusan Vlahovic after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, according to reports. The Gunners were linked to the striker last January but he decided to join Juventus. Gabriel Jesus then arrived in the summer and Mikel Arteta was looking to strengthen his squad further with...
Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming reunion with Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia ahead of Supercopa Clasico
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo met up with his ex-club's current players to wish them luck before the final against Barcelona.
sportszion.com
“He is happy, motivated and likes this new adventure” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti claims Cristiano Ronaldo no regret over Al-Nassr move
Cristiano Ronaldo is never far away from the discussion as it was proved by time and time again and it has occurred once more after the journalists asked about him Carlo Ancelotti before the much-anticipated game for Real Madrid against Barcelona. Real Madrid will be playing in the Super Cup...
Yardbarker
England international’s future at Chelsea in doubt following Mykhaylo Mudryk signing
The future of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is in doubt following the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge. That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Chelsea will listen to offers for the England international just months after signing the winger from Man City in a deal worth £50m.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is watching from the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to Chelsea
Yardbarker
Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target
Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
Chelsea complete signing of Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk
Chelsea have completed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.The Ukraine international has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal, with the Blues paying Shakhtar a reported £62million – possibly rising to £88m.The 22-year-old was in attendance for Chelsea’s game against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk after agreeing personal terms with the Blues. 🤝— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 15, 2023“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” Mudryk told the club’s website.“This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of...
Arsenal target WSL attendance record for summit meeting with Chelsea
Jonas Eidevall believes a bumper crowd at the Emirates can help his side improve their poor record against league leaders
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Expected To Bid For Moises Caicedo This Week
Chelsea have a midfielder as a priority in the January, and they are expected to try and sign Moises Caicedo in the next couple of days. Caicedo is one of the main targets on the list for the club. It will be a difficult deal to do with Brighton having...
Yardbarker
26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
Yardbarker
Watch: Real Madrid star started to physically shake after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo
Young Brazil and Real Madrid star, Rodrygo was a nervous mess after meeting his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. The 38-year-old striker is currently preparing for his debut with his new side, Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. It just so happens that his former club, Real Madrid is also there to compete against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.
kalkinemedia.com
Napoli's title dream fuelled by 'goal twins' Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia
Dazzling duo Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have Napoli dreaming after starring in a five-goal massacre of Juventus which made them clear favourites to claim a first Serie A title in over three decades. Luciano Spalletti's team have bewitched much of Europe with their all-action football this season and the...
Manchester United 'In Running' For Top Midfielder Ahead Of Summer Move
Manchester United are said to be in the running to sign a top midfielder this summer according to a new report.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Wolves-Liverpool in replay; Napoli face new coach
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. There are six third-round replays in the FA Cup, with Liverpool looking to stay in realistic contention for a domestic trophy by beating Wolverhampton in an all-Premier League matchup. An entertaining game ended 2-2 at Anfield on Jan. 7 and was tinged with controversy with Wolves having a late goal disallowed because of an offside not picked up by VAR cameras. Liverpool's only game since then was a 3-0 loss at Brighton in the league on Saturday, a low point in the team's season. Liverpool is in ninth place in the league, 19 points off first place, and already out of the League Cup. Among the other replays, non-league teams Chesterfield and Boreham Wood from the fifth tier of English soccer are in action against second-tier West Bromwich Albion and third-tier Accrington Stanley, respectively.
How Chelsea hijacked the Mudryk deal
Fabrizio Romano provides a blow-by-blow account on how the Blues managed to swoop in for Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk.
Yardbarker
Watch: The incredible performance that may have earned Chelsea defender his international debut
The whispers doing the rounds today are that Levi Colwill is going to be called up for the next England squad – and we’re not surprised. He’s broken into the Brighton first team now and looks incredible. His performance against Liverpool last week was particularly superb, as he showed he can do it against the very best. The sooner England call him up the better.
