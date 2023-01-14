Read full article on original website
Chelsea willing to listen to offers for Raheem Sterling amid January spending spree
Sterling could be leaving Stamford Bridge just six months after penning a five-year deal with the club
Chelsea close to beating Juventus to Bundesliga attacker
Juventus is one of the clubs interested in a move for Marcus Thuram, but they are facing defeat in the race for his signature. The Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer after deciding against extending his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and he could even start talking to clubs now.
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: Player ratings as Red Devils earn comeback derby win
Match report and player ratings from Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Brighton 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: An Embarrassment
Cody Gakpo makes his Premier League debut for Liverpool, starting up front along with Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. With Virgil van Dijk still out injured, it’s Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté in the center-back positions. First Half. The early possession belonged to Brighton, who forced a...
Arsenal ‘ready to offer £71m transfer fee for Juventus striker Vlahovic’ after missing out on Mudryk to rivals Chelsea
ARSENAL have turned their attention to Dusan Vlahovic after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, according to reports. The Gunners were linked to the striker last January but he decided to join Juventus. Gabriel Jesus then arrived in the summer and Mikel Arteta was looking to strengthen his squad further with...
England international’s future at Chelsea in doubt following Mykhaylo Mudryk signing
The future of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is in doubt following the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge. That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Chelsea will listen to offers for the England international just months after signing the winger from Man City in a deal worth £50m.
Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton
A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is watching from the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to Chelsea
Report: No ‘Big Transfers’ Planned By Liverpool In January After Arrival Of Cody Gakpo As Jude Bellingham Remains The Focus
Despite the club’s poor form and fans crying out for midfield reinforcements, any chance of another major signing appears to have been shut down by Florian Plettenberg. He claims that ‘no big transfers are planned this month’ with the focus still on a summer move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham.
Atalanta to miss key midfielder against Juventus due to suspension
Next Sunday, Juventus will host Atalanta in the final Serie A round from the first half of the season. However, the two sides will reach the encounter with contrasting morale, with one team crushing his opponent in an empathic fashion, and the other landing on the wrong side of beatdown.
26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Wolves - FA Cup replay
Predicting Jurgen Klopp's starting XI for Liverpool's FA Cup third round replay at Wolves on Tuesday night.
MATCHDAY: Wolves-Liverpool in replay; Napoli face new coach
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. There are six third-round replays in the FA Cup, with Liverpool looking to stay in realistic contention for a domestic trophy by beating Wolverhampton in an all-Premier League matchup. An entertaining game ended 2-2 at Anfield on Jan. 7 and was tinged with controversy with Wolves having a late goal disallowed because of an offside not picked up by VAR cameras. Liverpool's only game since then was a 3-0 loss at Brighton in the league on Saturday, a low point in the team's season. Liverpool is in ninth place in the league, 19 points off first place, and already out of the League Cup. Among the other replays, non-league teams Chesterfield and Boreham Wood from the fifth tier of English soccer are in action against second-tier West Bromwich Albion and third-tier Accrington Stanley, respectively.
Liverpool’s season hits new low amid off-field uncertainty
All Jurgen Klopp could do was ask for forgiveness. The final whistle had just been blown on what the Liverpool manager would later describe as the worst ever performance by one of his teams, and Klopp had walked onto the field and over to the club’s traveling fans. Klopp...
Bundesliga Coach Adi Hütter 'Turned Newcastle Down' Last Season Prior to Steve Bruce Appointment
Newcastle originally wanted Eintracht Frankfurt manager Adi Hutter when they appointed Steve Bruce in the summer
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
After putting up one of their very worst displays in recent memory in Saturday’s 0-3 loss to Brighton, Liverpool get a chance to put things somewhat right, as they look to advance in the FA Cup through a Wolverhampton replay they probably didn’t earn. Wolves haven’t had a...
Liverpool must go ‘back to basics’ after Brighton defeat, Jurgen Klopp insists
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his under-performing side will have to go back to basics in order to solve their current problems.A sixth Premier League defeat of the season at Brighton has left the Reds 10 points adrift of the top four but, with an FA Cup replay at Wolves to face on Tuesday, there is little time to correct the issues.But Klopp said the thing they had to be was more difficult to beat.“The issues we had in that game were obvious,” he said. “In the end, these are football problems and you solve them with football and...
Chelsea and Manchester City stars being monitored ahead of potential first England call-up
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis are both being monitored ahead of a potential call-up to the England senior squad. Colwill is currently on loan at Brighton after Chelsea decided he wouldn’t be playing regularly this season. The young defender has flourished since joining the club on loan and has played a pivotal role in their success under Roberto De Zerbi this season.
Report: Qatar 'Giving Priority' To Liverpool Ahead Of Takeover Bid
Qatari investment is set to arrive on Liverpool soils in the recent future, according to reports.
