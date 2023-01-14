ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chelsea close to beating Juventus to Bundesliga attacker

Juventus is one of the clubs interested in a move for Marcus Thuram, but they are facing defeat in the race for his signature. The Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer after deciding against extending his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and he could even start talking to clubs now.
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023

Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Brighton 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: An Embarrassment

Cody Gakpo makes his Premier League debut for Liverpool, starting up front along with Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. With Virgil van Dijk still out injured, it’s Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté in the center-back positions. First Half. The early possession belonged to Brighton, who forced a...
Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton

A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
Atalanta to miss key midfielder against Juventus due to suspension

Next Sunday, Juventus will host Atalanta in the final Serie A round from the first half of the season. However, the two sides will reach the encounter with contrasting morale, with one team crushing his opponent in an empathic fashion, and the other landing on the wrong side of beatdown.
26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
MATCHDAY: Wolves-Liverpool in replay; Napoli face new coach

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. There are six third-round replays in the FA Cup, with Liverpool looking to stay in realistic contention for a domestic trophy by beating Wolverhampton in an all-Premier League matchup. An entertaining game ended 2-2 at Anfield on Jan. 7 and was tinged with controversy with Wolves having a late goal disallowed because of an offside not picked up by VAR cameras. Liverpool's only game since then was a 3-0 loss at Brighton in the league on Saturday, a low point in the team's season. Liverpool is in ninth place in the league, 19 points off first place, and already out of the League Cup. Among the other replays, non-league teams Chesterfield and Boreham Wood from the fifth tier of English soccer are in action against second-tier West Bromwich Albion and third-tier Accrington Stanley, respectively.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch

After putting up one of their very worst displays in recent memory in Saturday’s 0-3 loss to Brighton, Liverpool get a chance to put things somewhat right, as they look to advance in the FA Cup through a Wolverhampton replay they probably didn’t earn. Wolves haven’t had a...
Liverpool must go ‘back to basics’ after Brighton defeat, Jurgen Klopp insists

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his under-performing side will have to go back to basics in order to solve their current problems.A sixth Premier League defeat of the season at Brighton has left the Reds 10 points adrift of the top four but, with an FA Cup replay at Wolves to face on Tuesday, there is little time to correct the issues.But Klopp said the thing they had to be was more difficult to beat.“The issues we had in that game were obvious,” he said. “In the end, these are football problems and you solve them with football and...
Chelsea and Manchester City stars being monitored ahead of potential first England call-up

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis are both being monitored ahead of a potential call-up to the England senior squad. Colwill is currently on loan at Brighton after Chelsea decided he wouldn’t be playing regularly this season. The young defender has flourished since joining the club on loan and has played a pivotal role in their success under Roberto De Zerbi this season.

