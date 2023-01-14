Read full article on original website
Chelsea willing to listen to offers for Raheem Sterling amid January spending spree
Sterling could be leaving Stamford Bridge just six months after penning a five-year deal with the club
Yardbarker
Chelsea close to beating Juventus to Bundesliga attacker
Juventus is one of the clubs interested in a move for Marcus Thuram, but they are facing defeat in the race for his signature. The Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer after deciding against extending his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and he could even start talking to clubs now.
Yardbarker
Chelsea and Tottenham target feels humiliated and wants to leave current club in January
Leandro Trossard has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the current transfer window after falling out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi. In his pre-Liverpool press conference, the Brighton boss said that Trossard would not feature against the Reds on Saturday and labelled the situation “not good”. The Italian coach went on to say: “I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.”
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Man Utd set to make double transfer call as 21-year-old’s days could be numbered
Manchester United’s Anthony Elanaga and Facundo Pellistri could be set to depart the club on potential loan deals in the near future, Fabrizio Romano has suggested in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside. The Red Devils are understood to be exploring opportunities with fellow Premier League outfit Everton ‘among...
SB Nation
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Yardbarker
Crystal Palace will make bid for Chelsea midfielder this month
Chelsea’s resolve will be tested this month before the transfer window closes, according to a report last night. With Chelsea spending lots of money again this month, they might be tempted to let some players to leave. In fact, the way things are going, it would be very wise to let some players leave this month.
Yardbarker
England international’s future at Chelsea in doubt following Mykhaylo Mudryk signing
The future of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is in doubt following the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge. That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Chelsea will listen to offers for the England international just months after signing the winger from Man City in a deal worth £50m.
Arsenal ‘ready to offer £71m transfer fee for Juventus striker Vlahovic’ after missing out on Mudryk to rivals Chelsea
ARSENAL have turned their attention to Dusan Vlahovic after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, according to reports. The Gunners were linked to the striker last January but he decided to join Juventus. Gabriel Jesus then arrived in the summer and Mikel Arteta was looking to strengthen his squad further with...
Mudryk signs for Chelsea in $108M deal on 8 1/2-year deal
Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk became the latest big-money signing for Chelsea under the club's new American ownership, joining from Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday in a deal worth 100 million euros ($108 million) and on a remarkable 8 1/2-year deal. The 22-year-old Mudryk, who was heavily linked with a move to...
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is watching from the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to Chelsea
Yardbarker
Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target
Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
Arsenal target WSL attendance record for summit meeting with Chelsea
Jonas Eidevall believes a bumper crowd at the Emirates can help his side improve their poor record against league leaders
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Southampton star who’s been on West Ham’s transfer radar
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse following transfer links with West Ham in the summer. The England international continues to impress in the Premier League, and it’s hard to believe he couldn’t do well to move to a bigger club as his Saints side currently sit bottom of the table.
Yardbarker
26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
Yardbarker
Watch: The incredible performance that may have earned Chelsea defender his international debut
The whispers doing the rounds today are that Levi Colwill is going to be called up for the next England squad – and we’re not surprised. He’s broken into the Brighton first team now and looks incredible. His performance against Liverpool last week was particularly superb, as he showed he can do it against the very best. The sooner England call him up the better.
Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Dusan Vlahovic And Victor Osimhen
Chelsea have shown interest in Seria A duo Dusan Vlahoic and Victor Osimhen as they continue their search for a number nine.
BBC
Sammy Mould: Youngest manager achieves first win for non-league Yaxley
For any new manager, securing a first win is important. But when you are 20 years old, the youngest boss in the top nine tiers of English football, and have everything to prove, that first success can't come soon enough. Before Sammy Mould's recent appointment as interim manager by Northern...
BBC
Joe Bursik: Stoke City sell goalkeeper to Club Bruges for undisclosed fee
Stoke City have sold goalkeeper Joe Bursik to Belgian top-flight club Club Bruges for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old Londoner leaves the Potters afterplaying 53 senior games following his arrival from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2017. Bursik joins a Bruges side fourth in the Pro League and also...
Yardbarker
Chelsea ready to follow up £140m spending spree on two more big-name transfers this January
Chelsea are reportedly ready to keep on spending big this January after already bringing in £140m’s worth of signings. The Blues bought a host of new players during the summer as the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella joined the club, while Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana have followed them this January.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Striker Edin Dzeko Disappointed Against Hellas Verona But Is Preparing For AC Milan Clash, Italian Media Argu
Inter striker Edin Dzeko has come in for criticism after failing to make an impact in the 1-0 win over Hellas Verona in Serie A yesterday. As reported by L’Interista.it, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international underwhelmed at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza after starting the match against the Gialloblu, and was withdrawn midway through the second half for Joaquin Correa.
