ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chelsea close to beating Juventus to Bundesliga attacker

Juventus is one of the clubs interested in a move for Marcus Thuram, but they are facing defeat in the race for his signature. The Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer after deciding against extending his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and he could even start talking to clubs now.
Yardbarker

Chelsea and Tottenham target feels humiliated and wants to leave current club in January

Leandro Trossard has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the current transfer window after falling out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi. In his pre-Liverpool press conference, the Brighton boss said that Trossard would not feature against the Reds on Saturday and labelled the situation “not good”. The Italian coach went on to say: “I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.”
SB Nation

Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023

Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Yardbarker

Crystal Palace will make bid for Chelsea midfielder this month

Chelsea’s resolve will be tested this month before the transfer window closes, according to a report last night. With Chelsea spending lots of money again this month, they might be tempted to let some players to leave. In fact, the way things are going, it would be very wise to let some players leave this month.
WSOC Charlotte

Mudryk signs for Chelsea in $108M deal on 8 1/2-year deal

Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk became the latest big-money signing for Chelsea under the club's new American ownership, joining from Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday in a deal worth 100 million euros ($108 million) and on a remarkable 8 1/2-year deal. The 22-year-old Mudryk, who was heavily linked with a move to...
Yardbarker

Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target

Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
Yardbarker

26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
Yardbarker

Watch: The incredible performance that may have earned Chelsea defender his international debut

The whispers doing the rounds today are that Levi Colwill is going to be called up for the next England squad – and we’re not surprised. He’s broken into the Brighton first team now and looks incredible. His performance against Liverpool last week was particularly superb, as he showed he can do it against the very best. The sooner England call him up the better.
BBC

Sammy Mould: Youngest manager achieves first win for non-league Yaxley

For any new manager, securing a first win is important. But when you are 20 years old, the youngest boss in the top nine tiers of English football, and have everything to prove, that first success can't come soon enough. Before Sammy Mould's recent appointment as interim manager by Northern...
BBC

Joe Bursik: Stoke City sell goalkeeper to Club Bruges for undisclosed fee

Stoke City have sold goalkeeper Joe Bursik to Belgian top-flight club Club Bruges for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old Londoner leaves the Potters afterplaying 53 senior games following his arrival from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2017. Bursik joins a Bruges side fourth in the Pro League and also...
Yardbarker

Chelsea ready to follow up £140m spending spree on two more big-name transfers this January

Chelsea are reportedly ready to keep on spending big this January after already bringing in £140m’s worth of signings. The Blues bought a host of new players during the summer as the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella joined the club, while Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana have followed them this January.
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Striker Edin Dzeko Disappointed Against Hellas Verona But Is Preparing For AC Milan Clash, Italian Media Argu

Inter striker Edin Dzeko has come in for criticism after failing to make an impact in the 1-0 win over Hellas Verona in Serie A yesterday. As reported by L’Interista.it, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international underwhelmed at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza after starting the match against the Gialloblu, and was withdrawn midway through the second half for Joaquin Correa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy