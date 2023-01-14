Read full article on original website
Related
This is what Messi can earn per second in Saudi Arabia at Al-Hilal
Lionel Messi has received an offer from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.This is reported byEl Mundo Deportivo.The football club is the archrival of Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo recently joined.And the first blow must be a higher salary than that of the Portuguese.The Argentinian can earn this per second.
sportszion.com
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho’s son on trial with Barcelona youth academy La Masía
Ronaldinho delighted Barcelona supporters by winning the Champions League, two La Liga championships, and thrilling the world with his Samba style during his five years at the Camp Nou. Barcelona, however, might soon see more of Ronaldinho’s magic. Joo de Assis Moreira, the Brazilian’s 17-year-old son, is now undergoing a...
CBS Sports
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona score: Xavi's men dominate El Clasico as Gavi, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski score
It was a one-sided affair where Barca were as sharp as they've been all season. After winning everything there is to win as a player for Barcelona, Xavi has won his first trophy as manager of the club in a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. It's a victory that shows both that Barcelona are back and that their academy approach is bearing fruit at the highest levels again with Gavi having a goal and two assists to match Robert Lewandowski's goal and an assist.
Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming reunion with Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia ahead of Supercopa Clasico
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo met up with his ex-club's current players to wish them luck before the final against Barcelona.
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema refuses to discuss 'difficult' World Cup exit ahead of Supercopa final
Karim Benzema refused to discuss the "difficult" events that saw him withdrawn from France's World Cup squad.
'The ball boy took my racket': Rafael Nadal loses favorite racket in strange moment in Australian Open first-round win
It wasn't all plain sailing for Rafael Nadal in his first-round victory at the Australian Open on Monday.
Georgina Rodriguez’s Net Worth: How Much Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Make to Gift Him With a Rolls Royce?
The gorgeous Georgina Rodriguez is famed soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend and the mother of two of his five children. Although the former Real Madrid player is worth a seriously stunning amount — more on that in a moment — Georgina has certainly managed to amass a small fortune over the past several years.
Yardbarker
There are some quite unusual rumours floating around online as Conor McGregor is seen with another man..
McGregor does have three children with his partner should I’m sure there is nothing in this.. Will we see Conor McGregor back inside the Octagon anytime soon? Be great to have him back, he gives some much to the game and is a serious competitor and one of the best MMA fighters on his day. But has he lost that hunger that made the two time UFC Champion?
tennisuptodate.com
"Has a reigning Wimbledon champ ever been so quickly disregarded?": Journalist Ben Rothenberg on Rybakina being shunted onto Court 13 for Australian Open first round tie
Tennis journalist Ben Rothernberg questions the Australian Open court selection with reigning Wimbledon champ Rybakina playing on court 13. Organising the early round of a tennis grand slam can be a logistical nightmare as some big names simply will have to play on the smaller. That's what happened to Elena Rybakina who is the reigning Wimbledon champion. She will play her 1st round match on Court No. 13 which Rothenberg questioned.
Yardbarker
Gerard Pique issues hilarious response to Shakira lyrics
Despite retiring from football in November, former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been in the spotlight this week, albeit not from his own actions. His ex-partner Shakira released an untitled song with rapper Bizarrap, which contained references to Pique and Clara Chia, who was reportedly the reason for the split.
Yardbarker
Real Madrid-Barcelona Predicted XIs: Tactical tweak for Xavi as players return for Real Madrid
Sunday will see Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in their first final for five years, which both teams eager to securing another piece of silverware to add to their cabinets. Carlo Ancelotti is going for his eighth honour at Real Madrid boss, with his counterpart Xavi Hernandez going for...
Unai Emery backs Emiliano Martinez as FIFA investigates World Cup celebrations
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery backed Emiliano Martinez after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina.The world champions are in hot water following their celebrations after their final victory over France in Qatar.Martinez was criticised for appearing to make a vulgar gesture with his Golden Glove award following Argentina’s penalty shoot-out win last month.He was also filmed in the dressing room mocking France’s Kylian Mbappe, although FIFA has not named any individuals, with Argentina cited for potential misconduct of players and officials and offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play.Emery admitted he was not aware of the nature...
MATCHDAY: Gunners-Spurs in London derby; PSG stars reunited
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal takes on Tottenham in the north London derby in a latest test of its Premier League title credentials. Arsenal’s draw with Newcastle in its last league match was the first time it dropped points since October. Tottenham is looking to strengthen its challenge for Champions League qualification. Graham Potter is in desperate need of a win when his Chelsea team hosts Crystal Palace, while Newcastle faces Fulham.
Yardbarker
Atalanta to miss key midfielder against Juventus due to suspension
Next Sunday, Juventus will host Atalanta in the final Serie A round from the first half of the season. However, the two sides will reach the encounter with contrasting morale, with one team crushing his opponent in an empathic fashion, and the other landing on the wrong side of beatdown.
Yardbarker
(WATCH) Gavi fires Barcelona ahead in Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid
Barcelona have raced into a 1-0 lead over Real Madrid in the 2023 Spanish Supercopa final thanks to Gavi’s superb finish. La Blaugrana face their arch El Clasico rivals in Riyadh, with Xavi looking for his first title as Barcelona boss, as Los Blancos aim to defend their 2022 Supercopa title.
Benzema leads Madrid against Barcelona in Super Cup final
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema is ready to put his World Cup disappointment behind him by winning yet another trophy with Real Madrid. The Ballon d’Or holder, who was kept from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, will lead Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.
Yardbarker
FIFA to investigate Argentina following World Cup final actions
It’s safe to say that the Argentinian players were overcome with emotion following their World Cup victory in December, securing the country’s first global crown since 1986. Scenes of pure elation were visible when Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel netted the winning penalty, likewise when captain Lionel Messi lifted...
Xavi's first trophy and Real Madrid's alarm bells: Barcelona dominate Supercopa led by 18-year-old Gavi
Gavi ran circles around Real Madrid in the Supercopa and the teenager helped coach Xavi Hernandez win his first trophy since taking over.
kalkinemedia.com
Milan trail leaders Napoli by nine despite fightback at Lecce
AC Milan's Serie A title defence suffered another blow on Saturday as despite coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Lecce the champions sit nine points behind rampant league leaders Napoli. Rafeal Leao and Davide Calabria struck to pull Milan back from a dismal first-half display which...
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano confirms Pablo Sarabia is on the verge of Wolves switch
Spain international Pablo Sarabia will join Premier League side Wolves in the coming days. Paris Saint-Germain have opted to sell the 30-year-old following an inconsistent time in the French capital since his 2019 move from Sevilla. Sarabia was linked with a possible return to Sevilla this month, but Premier League...
Comments / 0