Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets

Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every single day.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
floridarambler.com

Best kayaking in Orlando and Central Florida: 15 wild rivers

This region may be known for its theme parks, but it should really be famous for its springs and rivers. If you like paddling, you’ll find some of the Florida’s best kayaking in Orlando and Central Florida. Within an hour or two of Orlando, you can find wilderness,...
ORLANDO, FL
wanderwithalex.com

15 Florida State Parks for Outdoor Recreation and Exploration

Florida State Parks are the ideal destinations for anyone looking for a getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With over 175 state parks and trails scattered throughout the Sunshine State, there are outdoor adventures waiting to be had!. From hiking, biking, and kayaking to swimming, snorkeling, and...
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Florida Guard is Dispatched to the Keys- As Per DeSantis Executive Order

In response to the flow of migrants into the Florida Keys, Governor Ron DeSantis has announced an executive order engaging the Florida National Guard and ordering other state agencies, mainly law enforcement, to support local government agencies. The decision was made concerning the illegal entry of 300 aliens on January...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Most Common Types Of Birds In Florida

With its forests, prairies, and everglades, Florida is one of the most biodiverse states in the country. Over 500 bird species have been recorded in the state, and some are extremely rare. But others call the Sunshine State home year-round and regularly visit suburban lawns and city parks. Do you have a feathered friend at your backyard feeder you need help identifying? Check out this list of the eight most common types of birds in Florida!
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.8.23

Obamacare signups are surging in Florida once again. But the Florida Democratic Party has taken one too many punches to the face. With the wild House Speaker vote — and Florida’s significant involvement in the drama — now complete, House Republicans were able last week to dole out major outstanding committee assignments. And one of those decisions left Florida out of the equation in a big way.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL
hernandosun.com

DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
FLORIDA STATE

