21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
Remains of Hurricane Ian Victim Discovered Over 100 Days After Storm Hit Florida
It’s been more than 100 days since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s southwestern coast, and authorities are still discovering human remains believed to be victims of the monstrous Category 4 storm. The deadliest storm since Katrina, Hurricane Ian slammed into the Sunshine State on September 28. The...
floridainsider.com
Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets
Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every single day.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
floridarambler.com
Best kayaking in Orlando and Central Florida: 15 wild rivers
This region may be known for its theme parks, but it should really be famous for its springs and rivers. If you like paddling, you’ll find some of the Florida’s best kayaking in Orlando and Central Florida. Within an hour or two of Orlando, you can find wilderness,...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine State
Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on Florida's Monkey Island, the mini golf experience coming to Fort Lauderdale later this month, where to find the best tacos in Florida and more.
3 Florida Agencies Combining Resources, Frantically Searching for a Man Who fell off a Sailboat in the Florida Keys
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, The U.S. Coast Guard, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are frantically searching the waters off the Florida Keys. The man they are searching for, Jayson Harbison, fell off a sailboat Saturday night while in Key West.
wanderwithalex.com
15 Florida State Parks for Outdoor Recreation and Exploration
Florida State Parks are the ideal destinations for anyone looking for a getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With over 175 state parks and trails scattered throughout the Sunshine State, there are outdoor adventures waiting to be had!. From hiking, biking, and kayaking to swimming, snorkeling, and...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents wake up to frost on cars, lawns: Here's how the weather phenomenon forms
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Central Florida started the week off with freezing temperatures and many residents likely woke up to ice on their cars and lawns. Local temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s combined with a still atmosphere produced quite a bit of frost across the area. Frost developed...
floridapolitics.com
‘All Florida corporations should be treated equally’: Carolina Amesty backs takeover of special Disney district
‘I believe this is the right move for my community and for Florida.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to take control of a special district governing Walt Disney World has the support of a state Representative voters there elected in November. Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty said Florida is making the...
proclaimerscv.com
Florida Guard is Dispatched to the Keys- As Per DeSantis Executive Order
In response to the flow of migrants into the Florida Keys, Governor Ron DeSantis has announced an executive order engaging the Florida National Guard and ordering other state agencies, mainly law enforcement, to support local government agencies. The decision was made concerning the illegal entry of 300 aliens on January...
a-z-animals.com
8 Most Common Types Of Birds In Florida
With its forests, prairies, and everglades, Florida is one of the most biodiverse states in the country. Over 500 bird species have been recorded in the state, and some are extremely rare. But others call the Sunshine State home year-round and regularly visit suburban lawns and city parks. Do you have a feathered friend at your backyard feeder you need help identifying? Check out this list of the eight most common types of birds in Florida!
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.8.23
Obamacare signups are surging in Florida once again. But the Florida Democratic Party has taken one too many punches to the face. With the wild House Speaker vote — and Florida’s significant involvement in the drama — now complete, House Republicans were able last week to dole out major outstanding committee assignments. And one of those decisions left Florida out of the equation in a big way.
floridapolitics.com
When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go
Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
hernandosun.com
DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known Islands
It's no secret that property in Florida has become more expensive in the past couple of years. According to Norada Real Estate Investments, some properties in the sunshine state appreciated by as much as 48% between 2020 and 2022.
