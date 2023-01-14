DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As if discovering a hole in the habitat housing a clouded leopard wasn't trouble enough, police said that Dallas Zoo staff also found a similar hole cut into a monkey habitat on Friday. Visitors were welcomed back to the Dallas Zoo after Nova the clouded leopard escaped her exhibit on Friday. She was eventually found at around 4:45 p.m., staff said, when an overly vocal "rogue squirrel" tipped them off. "We tried to think like a cat yesterday afternoon and we predicted she would climb a tree stay close to home territory, stay close to her sister, and...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO