Staff discover hole cut in monkey habitat at Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As if discovering a hole in the habitat housing a clouded leopard wasn't trouble enough, police said that Dallas Zoo staff also found a similar hole cut into a monkey habitat on Friday. Visitors were welcomed back to the Dallas Zoo after Nova the clouded leopard escaped her exhibit on Friday. She was eventually found at around 4:45 p.m., staff said, when an overly vocal "rogue squirrel" tipped them off.  "We tried to think like a cat yesterday afternoon and we predicted she would climb a tree stay close to home territory, stay close to her sister, and...
Dallas Zoo finds missing clouded leopard on zoo grounds

A clouded leopard whose disappearance prompted the closure of the Dallas Zoo was found Friday night, zoo officials said. "We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo this afternoon at approximately 4:40 p.m.," a zoo spokesperson said in a written statement. "She was located very near the original habitat, and teams were able to safely secure her just before 5:15 p.m."
Found Dallas Zoo Leopard Back on Habitat Saturday

The Dallas Zoo says a clouded leopard reported missing from her habitat Friday morning has been found uninjured on zoo property amid an ongoing investigation by Dallas Police into whether the animal's habitat was intentionally damaged. "We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo...
