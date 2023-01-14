Read full article on original website
Staff discover hole cut in monkey habitat at Dallas Zoo
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As if discovering a hole in the habitat housing a clouded leopard wasn't trouble enough, police said that Dallas Zoo staff also found a similar hole cut into a monkey habitat on Friday. Visitors were welcomed back to the Dallas Zoo after Nova the clouded leopard escaped her exhibit on Friday. She was eventually found at around 4:45 p.m., staff said, when an overly vocal "rogue squirrel" tipped them off. "We tried to think like a cat yesterday afternoon and we predicted she would climb a tree stay close to home territory, stay close to her sister, and...
Dallas Zoo finds missing clouded leopard on zoo grounds
A clouded leopard whose disappearance prompted the closure of the Dallas Zoo was found Friday night, zoo officials said. "We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo this afternoon at approximately 4:40 p.m.," a zoo spokesperson said in a written statement. "She was located very near the original habitat, and teams were able to safely secure her just before 5:15 p.m."
Clouded leopard Nova and sister reunited; broke fence discovered in Dallas Zoo monkey enclosure
Both occurrences are still being looked into, although police reported that no langur monkeys seemed to be hurt. Police claimed they uncovered a cut fence identical to the one Nova escaped from on the enclosure for a tiny type of monkey at the Dallas Zoo, prompting a criminal investigation, and Nova was reunited with her sister on Saturday.
Found Dallas Zoo Leopard Back on Habitat Saturday
The Dallas Zoo says a clouded leopard reported missing from her habitat Friday morning has been found uninjured on zoo property amid an ongoing investigation by Dallas Police into whether the animal's habitat was intentionally damaged. "We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo...
Dallas Zoo clouded leopard escapes, massive search underway
The Dallas Zoo was closed to the public Friday after officials discovered a clouded leopard has escaped from its habitat. Officials believe it is on the grounds.
Dallas Zoo monkey enclosure fencing cut on same day as tampering that allowed leopard to escape, police say
Fencing that was cut at the Dallas Zoo's clouded leopard habitat Friday -- resulting in the escape of one of the animals -- wasn't the only apparent tampering at the zoo that day, police said.
