stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Star Has A Reputation For Missing Flights
WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has admitted that he has a reputation for missing flights to get to WWE events. Dominik recently spoke on the K100 podcast about his WWE career so far. Despite only wrestling for the company for a few years, Dominik has seen the management teams change...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (1/16/23); WWE Stable Returning?
The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. WWE has only announced two segments for tonight’s show: one featuring The Judgment Day and one featuring Bobby Lashley. The Hurt Business is expected to return tonight, but this has not been confirmed.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Becomes Longest Reigning Champion In AEW History
Jade Cargill continues to smash records in AEW. The Baddies leader reached 373 days as TBS champion, making her the longest reigning champion in AEW history after surpassing Hikaru Shida at 372. Cargill signed with AEW back in 2020 and was the inaugural TBS champion. Aside from her title reign,...
PWMania
New Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
The match between Mustafa Ali and Solo Sikoa for tonight’s WWE RAW is now official. As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton stopped Ali as he entered the Heritage Bank Center for tonight’s show to ask him about the match. Ali remembered how The Bloodline ran wild on the red brand a few weeks ago, and how everyone got their chance for retaliation except him, so he’s fighting back tonight.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became Top Star
The latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featured Matt and co-host Jon Alba discussing the career of John Cena. Hardy shared his thoughts on why WWE didn’t turn Cena heel when he was a top star despite mixed crowd reactions. “There’s some times in WWE where...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Latest Update On When Cody Rhodes Will Return, Rhodes Reportedly Training At The WWE PC
Cody Rhodes is nearing his return for WWE. The American Nightmare has been out of action since last summer due to a torn pectoral injury, one that required surgery and has forced him to sit on the sidelines for the last few months. However, a positive update has been released.
Daily Update: Dave Bautista, BTE, WWE Raw
Dave Meltzer covers Dave Bautista in Glass Onion, this week's Being The Elite, and Monday's Raw.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Wasn’t Under Contract With WWE When Wrestling Debut Match At SummerSlam 2020
WWE star Dominik Mysterio from the Judgement Day was the latest guest on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his debut for the company back in 2020, and how he wasn’t officially under contract until well after that match. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Set To Appear At Major WWE Event
We are one week away from the 30th anniversary episode of "WWE Raw," and as we inch closer, the guest list continues to expand. The likes of Kane and Sean Waltman have already been confirmed for the evening, and per PWInsider, they'll be greeted by yet another familiar face in two-time Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. With "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair also slated to attend, "Raw XXX" is shaping up to be quite the gathering. Michaels currently serves as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, and has been working with those down in "WWE NXT" since 2016. However, there is one particularly special thing about HBK's upcoming appearance.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Attends NBA Game and Hangs Out With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Chris Jericho is a big fan of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Ocho hung out with the Greek Freak during his attendance at the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat game, then took photos with the former NBA Finals MVP and posted them on Instagram. The post reads as follows:. Had...
ringsidenews.com
Confirmed Names For WWE Royal Rumble So Far
WWE will hold their annual Royal Rumble in San Antonio’s Alamodome on January 28th. The show is already a hit among fans for a lot of reasons. In fact, it is expected to break quite a few records. Many names have been confirmed for the event so far, and it seems more have just been added.
PWMania
New Happenings Confirmed for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
For Monday’s RAW, WWE has announced Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day. On this week’s RAW, Lashley returned from his storyline suspension and attacked WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in front of a stunned Seth Rollins. Lashley’s return coincides with rumors of The Hurt Business reuniting on the red brand.
ringsidenews.com
Big Matches & Segments Set For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Next Week
WWE is set to produce one of the most exciting editions of Monday Night RAW next week as the show celebrates its 30th anniversary. Along with a jam-packed episode with returning Legends, Hall of Famers, and top talent of the roster, some announcements made tonight for next week’s episode surely indicate that it would be a blockbuster hit.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH, this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,293 tickets, and there are 1,201 left. The building is set up for 7,494. WWE drew 5,562 last January for a Raw event at this same venue. Here is the updated card for the show:
ringsidenews.com
Injured WWE Superstar Ready For ‘Massive’ Comeback
WWE has a few members of their roster who are out of action due to injury. It seems that fans’ wait for one Superstar will be over soon enough. Rick Boogs started his professional wrestling journey by debuting on the October 19th, 2019 episode of NXT in a singles match against Lars Sullivan. He didn’t see much airtime in NXT, but that changed when he made his main roster debut as Shinsuke Nakamura’s guitarist. He was recently sidelined due to a severe injury. It looks like Boogs is about to make a massive comeback soon.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H and Kevin Dunn Host WWE Talent Meeting Before RAW
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting before tonight’s RAW in Cincinnati, along with Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrella, and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn. The meeting began shortly after 3pm ET, according to Fightful Select, and involved staff...
