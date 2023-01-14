We are one week away from the 30th anniversary episode of "WWE Raw," and as we inch closer, the guest list continues to expand. The likes of Kane and Sean Waltman have already been confirmed for the evening, and per PWInsider, they'll be greeted by yet another familiar face in two-time Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. With "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair also slated to attend, "Raw XXX" is shaping up to be quite the gathering. Michaels currently serves as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, and has been working with those down in "WWE NXT" since 2016. However, there is one particularly special thing about HBK's upcoming appearance.

13 HOURS AGO