Impact Hard To Kill Main Event and Opener Announced, Final Card for Tonight, Live Coverage Reminder

wrestlingheadlines.com
Mickie James Would Love To Defend Knockouts Title In Other Companies, Talks Mercedes Moné, Making This Final Title Run Special
Mickie James has big plans for her Knockouts Championship reign. The IMPACT superstar appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss this very topic, which included her naming some big potential opponents like Mercedes Moné or AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter. James is also adamant about traveling to other companies to defend the title, a goal she really hopes to achieve. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Funeral Segment and More Announced for Tonight’s WWE NXT
New matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode. WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will address their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion as Breakker won via count out when the ropes broke a second time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
IMPACT Confirms Santino Marella Signing
IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed that Santino Marella has signed with the company. As noted, Marella appeared at Friday’s Hard To Kill to fill the Director Of Authority role following Bully Ray’s recent attack on Scott D’Amore. PW Insider had initially revealed that Marella had signed, but today is the first confirmation from the promotion themselves.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Blackpool Combat Club, The Jericho Appreciation Society and More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark
Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Dark will be headlined by The Blackpool Combat Club going up against The Butcher and The Blade. The Jericho Appreciation Society will also be represented tonight, while Action Andretti, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, and others will be featured.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Sakura Genesis Date and Location Announced
NJPW announced a new event that has been added to its schedule on Tuesday. Sakura Genesis is back after taking a hiatus last year. New Japan Pro Wrestling is bringing back the Sakura Genesis event on April 8th at Ryōgoku Sumo Hall. Before the event, NJPW will hold the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/16/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick hypes tonight’s Six-Way main event to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory – Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H and Kevin Dunn Host WWE Talent Meeting Before RAW
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting before tonight’s RAW in Cincinnati, along with Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrella, and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn. The meeting began shortly after 3pm ET, according to Fightful Select, and involved staff...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Shares How He Ended Up Wrestling For AEW After Becoming Director Of Business Development
Jeff Jarrett looked back on his career, his decision to sign with AEW, and more during an appearance on Talk is Jericho. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer shared how he ended up wrestling for AEW after signing with the company to be the Director of Business Development. “I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Wasn’t Under Contract With WWE When Wrestling Debut Match At SummerSlam 2020
WWE star Dominik Mysterio from the Judgement Day was the latest guest on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his debut for the company back in 2020, and how he wasn’t officially under contract until well after that match. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became Top Star
The latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featured Matt and co-host Jon Alba discussing the career of John Cena. Hardy shared his thoughts on why WWE didn’t turn Cena heel when he was a top star despite mixed crowd reactions. “There’s some times in WWE where...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette on FTR Possibly Returning to WWE After Recent Developments, Their Time with AEW and Current Hiatus, More
The legendary Jim Cornette has weighed-in on FTR taking a hiatus from pro wrestling this year. As noted, Dax Harwood recently revealed on his FTR podcast that he and Cash Wheeler have asked for a few months off from AEW, and the request was granted. FTR will be away until April at least. You can click here for Harwood’s full comments on FTR’s future.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE Royal Rumble Title Match Revealed, Updated Card
The RAW Women’s Title will be defended at the WWE Royal Rumble. The feud between Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair continued on tonight’s RAW. Bliss interrupted a promo from Belair, who was returning after being away for two weeks due to a ringside attack by Belair. Bliss went to bring up The Rumble but Belair cut her off, and asked if she’d rather try and eliminate 29 other women for a title shot, or if she’d rather just compete for the title at The Rumble. This led to the match being made for the Royal Rumble, and a brawl between the two that featured another appearance by Uncle Howdy. You can see footage below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top Title Match Set for WWE RAW 30, Updated Card for Next Week, Omos In The Hurt Business?
The WWE United States Title will be on the line at the RAW 30th Anniversary show. Tonight’s RAW main event saw Bobby Lashley win a Six-Way Elimination Match to become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Seth Rollins eliminated The Miz first, then he eliminated Dolph Ziggler, and Finn Balor. Lashley eliminated Baron Corbin, and the finish saw Lashley eliminate Rollins to get the win.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,745 tickets, and there are 844 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. KUSHIDA. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Frankie Kazarian Says He’s Just Getting Started After Signing With IMPACT: “Thank You All For Your Love and Support”
This past Friday’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view saw a ton of newsworthy events, like Santino Marella becoming the new Director of Authority and Mickie James recapturing the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Another big moment saw Frankie Kazarian announce that he had signed a full-time deal with IMPACT and will...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Elevation Results 1/16/23
Commentators: (Paul Wight & Matt Menard) First Match: (86-34) Nyla Rose, (27-11) Marina Shafir, (43-42) Emi Sakura w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-8) Vipress, (0-0) Johnnie Robbie, (0-0) Zyra In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. Nyla Rose and Johnnie Robbie will start things off. Rose drives her knee into the midsection of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Free Agent Headed To WWE
Fightful Select has updates on several wrestlers that are on the free agent market right now. – In an update on Colby Corino, the report noted that “he is headed to WWE. We noted that WWE couldn’t legally reach out to him until his deal with NWA was up.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Candice Michelle Thinks A Royal Rumble Return Could Be Possible This Year Since It Takes Place In Texas
Candice Michelle is open to a WWE return, especially if it happens at the Royal Rumble. The former women’s champion spoke about this topic during her recent interview with Ring The Belle, where she reminded fans that this year’s Rumble takes place in her home state of Texas. Michelle also clarifies that she’s wanted to make a return on various occasions, but WWE just hasn’t called. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Spoiler Notes on Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross
– Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative, according to Fightful Select. That does not necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials even when he’s not used live on air. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
