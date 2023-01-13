Impact Hard To Kill Main Event and Opener Announced, Final Card for Tonight, Live Coverage Reminder

The RAW Women’s Title will be defended at the WWE Royal Rumble. The feud between Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair continued on tonight’s RAW. Bliss interrupted a promo from Belair, who was returning after being away for two weeks due to a ringside attack by Belair. Bliss went to bring up The Rumble but Belair cut her off, and asked if she’d rather try and eliminate 29 other women for a title shot, or if she’d rather just compete for the title at The Rumble. This led to the match being made for the Royal Rumble, and a brawl between the two that featured another appearance by Uncle Howdy. You can see footage below.

