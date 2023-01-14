Read full article on original website
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star Dies
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
Yardbarker
Rumours that Rick Tocchet will be the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks heating up
It sure sounds like Rick Tocchet will be the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Tocchet has been connected to the Canucks for some time now, but industry chatter has seemingly skyrocketed in the past week, and appears to have reached a boiling point this evening. In a TSN...
NHL
Devils set road record in victory against Kings
LOS ANGELES -- The New Jersey Devils became the first team in NHL history to win 17 of their first 20 road games when they defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Jack Hughes had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 35 saves for the Devils...
NHL
5 things learned at 2023 USA Hockey All-American Game
The game featured skaters and goalies from the NTDP Under-18 team and United States Hockey League. Smith, a center who is No. 3 in NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters presented by BioSteel, had two goals, an assist and a plus-3 rating for Team Blue in a 6-3 win against Team White.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Pacioretty out for Hurricanes against Penguins
Leddy back for Blues; Bastian nearing return for Devils; Kreider doubtful for Rangers on Sunday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Max Pacioretty will not play for the Hurricanes when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, SN NOW).
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
NHL
'HITS, GOALS, DRAMA'
NASHVILLE - Do you remember the Nights on Broadway?. "Crazy game," the big man said in the bowels of Bridgestone Arena, reflecting on what made his last visit so memorable. "It had everything. Hits, goals, drama, and then overtime. It's always a fun building to play in. The fans make it a great atmosphere and we should expect the same type of energy and emotion tonight."
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Tonight, the Caps make a quick journey north to take on the Islanders for the first time this season. The game has standings implications in the Metro Division and the Eastern Conference standings where only three points separate the Capitals (52) and the Islanders (49), with New York holding a game in hand.
NHL
Coyotes at Wild
COYOTES (13-23-5) at WILD (23-14-4) 8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSNX, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW. Injured: Liam O'Brien (upper body), Matias Maccelli (lower body) Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the latter half of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (17-18-7) will visit Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-15-6) at Capital One Arena on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
GAME PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
The Oiler return home with a three-game win streak on the line when they take on the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. The Edmonton Oilers return home to Rogers Place looking to win their fourth straight contest when they take on the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. You can watch...
NHL
MTL@NYI: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens kick off a weekend in New York with a matchup with the Islanders on Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens (17-22-3) are looking for a second straight win after beating the Nashville Predators 4-3 at the Bell Centre on Thursday. It was an action-packed evening, with the Habs welcoming former defenseman P.K. Subban back for a pregame tribute where he was greeted warmly by the crowd. Christian Dvorak, for his part, played his 400th career NHL game. Jake Evans opened the scoring with assists from defensemen Joel Edmundson and David Savard. Kirby Dach also found twine in the first. Recently called up from the Laval Rocket, Jesse Ylonen picked up a helper on the play. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield netted his 24th and 25th of the season - both on the power play - setting a new career high in goals in the process. Sam Montembeault turned aside 39 pucks in the win.
NHL
PREDS CLIP FLAMES
NASHVILLE - They knew they had their hands full. The Predators came into the night on a three-game losing streak and in danger of falling deeper out of the playoff race. Nikita Zadorov scored and Jacob Markstrom was stellar with 27 saves, but the Flames dropped a 2-1 decision on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Senators
BLUES With several franchise legends officially inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, the team looks to change the tide in their home-ice play as they continue their seven-game homestand. At a record of 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center, the Blues have been performing below their typical standard at...
NHL
Tkachuk has 3 points, Panthers defeat Sabres
BUFFALO -- Matthew Tkachuk had three assists for the Florida Panthers in a 4-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday. Tkachuk has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in a seven-game point streak. "It was solid from the start," he said. "I think the first 10...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
SAY WHAT - 'A STEP BEHIND'. What was talked about following a 2-1 loss in Nashville. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "I didn't like the goals against in the first period and thought when you take a penalty on a 5-on-3 when it's 2-1... you're probably not in the right mindset."
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose Three-Goal Lead in OT Loss to Capitals
The New York Islanders fell 4-3 in overtime to the Washington Capitals on Monday night at UBS Arena, earning a point, but losing a three-goal lead in the process. The Islanders built a 3-0 lead, but the Capitals chipped away to force overtime and eventually win it in the extra frame. Sebastian Aho, Matt Martin and Hudson Fasching scored for the Islanders, while Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored for the Capitals in regulation. Dmitry Orlov delivered the dagger to give the Capitals the 4-3 overtime victory.
FOX Sports
Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak
Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Nashville. The Flames close out a five-game road trip tonight when they visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Flames held an optional skate this morning, so there are no line rushes...
NHL
Krejci's Big Day Spurs on Bruins in Rout of Flyers
BOSTON - David Krejci has not made a habit of wearing his emotions on his sleeve. The 36-year-old centerman is known for his cerebral and unassuming style, two attributes that have served him quite well during his 16-year career with the Black & Gold. And while those two traits remained...
