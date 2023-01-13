PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's swimming and diving team fell to Harvard 168-130 Wednesday afternoon at the Katharine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. "A midweek dual with Harvard sandwiched in between meets with Columbia and Cornell is certainly a challenge, but we used this as an opportunity to do some new things with our lineup," head coach Kevin Norman said. "It was helpful to see people race different events that they don't often get to throughout the season and still step up and compete at a high level against a very good team. We learned a lot and I thought we performed exceptionally well for where we are in our training."

