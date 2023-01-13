Texas family’s Ring doorbell camera captures bobcat perched on their backyard fence: ‘I was terrified’

Read full article on original website
Abandoned alligator stashed in storage container found in New Jersey: ‘Dangerous exotic species’
A three-foot-long alligator was recently found abandoned in a small town in New Jersey. On Sunday, Jan. 15, the reptile was found in a plastic storage container that was left in an empty lot in Neptune, New Jersey, according to the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MCSPCA).
Missing Athena Brownfield: authorities say search for 4-year-old Oklahoma girl is now a ‘recovery operation’
The search for four-year-old Athena Brownfield, who has been missing for nearly a week, is now being considered a “recovery operation,” Oklahoma authorities said Monday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said its agents, along with its partners at the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) have searched areas of Caddo County for the toddler’s remains.
WATCH: Outdoor fire causes explosion, firefighters respond
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – The Berea Fire Department said crews responded to an outside fire near West Marion Road Monday night. Officials said the fire happened in a wooded area near West Marion Road and Greenville Arms Apartments. According to officials, they’re not sure what caused the fire...
Florida shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event leaves eight people wounded
A shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event left eight people wounded on Monday evening in Fort Pierce, Florida, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting broke out around 5:20 p.m. near Ilous Ellis Park following a “disagreement of some sort” between two groups of people, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.
Maine Gas Station Sells Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Ticket
Someone in Maine is now a billionaire, thanks to the Mega Millions lottery. It was announced that one ticket matched all six numbers for the $1.35 billion jackpot. The ticket was sold at a gas station in Lebanon, Maine.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sworn in for 2nd full term
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was sworn in Monday for her second full term as governor. Ivey, 78, took the oath of office on the Alabama Capitol steps before a crowd of several hundred, She will give her inaguration speech later this morning. Ivey is the state’s second female governor and...
