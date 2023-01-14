Read full article on original website
Related
Searches for victims continue a day after tornadoes and storms strike the South, killing at least 9
Recovery and search efforts continued in the South on Friday, a day after severe storms and tornadoes raked the region, killing at least nine people, blowing roofs off homes and cutting power for thousands.
The Weather Channel
Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South
Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
Tornado watches issued in 5 Southern states as severe weather outbreak continues
A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session. Severe storms have now moved east Tuesday, prompting NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center to issue a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. CST for portions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. You can see in the three-hour radar loop below that a line of strong to severe storms is pushing east across the region on Tuesday morning, prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. Likely tornado strikes were reported...
Washington Examiner
Strong storm and tornadoes leave debris strewn across the Southeast in its wake
A strong storm swept through the Southeast on Thursday, resulting in debris being strewn across roads, cars flipped, and injuries to 10-15 people in Morgan County, Alabama. The injuries are all considered non-life-threatening so far, but the storm caused damage to numerous buildings, county sheriff’s spokesman Mike Swafford told CNN. Streets and fields were filled with debris and downed power lines in the community of Decatur, Alabama.
At least 8 dead — including 5-year-old — after tornadoes sweep southeast US
At least eight people are dead — including a 5-year-old boy — after tornadoes ripped through parts of the southeast US on Thursday. The 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on a vehicle in Butts County, central Georgia, FOX5 Atlanta’s Eric Perry reported Thursday night. The adult in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The child is thus far the only confirmed victim of the violent storm system in Georgia, where a freight train also appeared to have been knocked off its tracks by the winds. The remaining seven fatalities occurred in Autauga County in central Alabama. On...
'The floor disappeared under my feet': Trapped tornado survivors waited hours for rescue, hoping ceiling wouldn't collapse
Randall McCloud saw trees fall and the porch get pulled apart as he watched from the entrance of his mother's central Alabama house Thursday -- and it was about to get much worse.
WATCH: Alabama Resident Completely Loses It After Lightning Strikes Near Her Home
Alabama is one of the stormiest states in the country, so residents have grown used to the weather. But no matter how many storms someone lives through, they can never be prepared to have a flash of a lightning strike right in front of their eyes. One resident living in...
How to stay safe in your mobile home during a tornado
About 54% of home tornado fatalities occur in mobile or manufactured homes. For those who can’t leave to find shelter, here are tips on how to make those homes safer.
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
U.S. Battered by Record Number of January Tornadoes
Though we’re only 6 days into 2023, the United States has already been battered by a record number of Tornados for the month of January. The Express reports that a total of 43 twisters have been confirmed by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. Quite a few of them have touched down on the ground too. It sounds like more of them are likely on the way too.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rainfall and Damaging Tornadoes in South Resulted in Damaged Buildings, Power Outages and Water Rescue
The severe weather conditions in the South unloaded flooding rainfall and damaging tornadoes, causing power outages, damaged properties and water rescue. The first days of January in the South were chaotic as a damaging storm rampaged portions of the South, resulting in five reported injuries. In portions of the United...
Fresh cyclone to hit California after historic storms kill at least 17
A major cyclone is set to hit the US state of California with up to seven inches (18 centimeters) of rain on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said, after tens of thousands of people were placed under evacuation orders due to a barrage of storms that killed at least 17 people. California Governor Gavin Newsom said at least 34,000 people had been told to flee the storms, with more danger expected.
At least 8 dead after tornadoes rip across the South
Officials in both Alabama and Georgia issued emergency declarations following the deadly storms on Thursday that left many communities damaged and without power. At least eight fatalities were confirmed following a severe weather outbreak that spawned multiple destructive tornadoes across the southern United States on Thursday, including in the historic city of Selma, Alabama.
Missing Athena Brownfield: authorities say search for 4-year-old Oklahoma girl is now a ‘recovery operation’
Authorities said the search for a missing Oklahoma 4-year-old girl, Athena Brownfield, is now being considered a "recovery operation."
A Massive Amount of Tornadoes Just Confirmed From Thursday’s Severe Weather in Southeast
Recovery and search efforts continued in the southeast on Friday after over 30 tornadoes touched down. The string of storms took the lives of at least nine people and left behind a path of destruction. According to new reports, at least 35 tornadoes were recorded across three states, including Kentucky,...
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest
A potent winter storm is expected to drop snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest, threaten strong tornadoes in the South and dump even more rain in California.
The Weather Channel
Severe Storms In The South Could Produce Tornadoes, Wind Damage, Flooding Rain
Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the South through Wednesday. Tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary concerns. Heavy rain could trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Severe thunderstorms in the South could...
msn.com
More than 30 tornadoes reportedly struck several states as severe weather swept across the South, leaving at least 7 dead
Severe storms swept across the South on Thursday, when ferocious winds sent residents running for cover, blew roofs off homes and killed at least seven people, including a child. Damaged powerlines, severed tree limbs and debris littered streets in Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky, where at least 34 preliminary tornado reports...
Tornadoes In The US Have Already Killed 7 & Officials Are 'Still Searching For Bodies'
At least seven people have been killed, including a five-year-old child, after several storms and tornadoes touched down across the southern United States. CNN also reports high winds from the storm ripped off the roofs of people's homes, damaged power lines and knocked over trees. According to the Storm Prediction...
At least 9 killed in Alabama, Georgia after tornado outbreak destroys buildings, tosses cars
The National Weather Service issued dozens of tornado watches and warnings Thursday across several states including Alabama and Georgia.
Comments / 0