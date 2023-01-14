Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Viral video shows dangerous highway ‘takeover’ on I-10 leading to gunshots, multi-car crash
SAN ANTONIO – A video that has millions of views on social media shows a dangerous scene on a busy highway on the Northwest Side. The video was recorded Sunday night on Interstate 10 near Callaghan Road. You can hear gunshots and see the aftermath of what’s often referred to as a street car takeover.
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
KSAT 12
Teen hospitalized after West Side shooting, 2 suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old is recovering in an area hospital and two suspects are on the run after a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur and Merida Street.
KTSA
Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will not be filing charges against the driver of an SUV that was involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. Investigators say a woman driving a Ford Mustang pulled out of an apartment complex on Vance Jackson before 10:30 a.m. But investigators say a Jeep Cherokee headed north crashed into the Mustang, the collision causing heavy damage to the driver’s side of the Mustang.
KSAT 12
Man shot during meetup at North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during an overnight meetup at a North Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said they received a call at around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a complex in the 11700 block of Braesview, near NW Military Highway. There...
KSAT 12
Man killed in rollover crash on Interstate 10 in Northwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man was killed Sunday night after he rolled his vehicle over on Interstate 10 in Northwest Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened before 10 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Fair Oaks Parkway. BCSO said...
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for DWI after attempting to flee scene of rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated after they attempted to flee the scene of a rollover crash on the city’s North East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:28 a.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Montgomery Drive. Police said...
KTSA
Victim, witnesses provide conflicting stories in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for two people involved in the shooting of a teenager on the West side. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur at around 2 P.M. Sunday. That’s where they found the 18 year old victim with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
KSAT 12
Police: Argument may have led to North Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An argument is believed to have led to a shooting that left a man hospitalized on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Ridge Creek Drive. Police said the shooter was believed...
KSAT 12
Two hospitalized after driver runs red light, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman and child were hospitalized in a crash after a driver ran a red light and fled the scene, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 10:26 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Loop 1604 East. Police said a driver in a Camaro...
KTSA
Man dies in single vehicle rollover crash in Northwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A section of IH-10 near Boerne was closed for a few hours overnight due to a deadly rollover crash. Police tell FOX 29 that the driver was going well above the posted speed limit when he lost control. He was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over.
KSAT 12
Driver taken to hospital after crash on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Vance Jackson Road. Police said a driver and passenger, both 40 to 50-year-old women,...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed in attack at West Side apartment, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times at an apartment late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Highway 151 on the city’s West Side.
KTSA
San Antonio Police: Man stabbed several times by girlfriend’s ex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a stabbing at a West side apartment complex. KSAT-12 reports that officers got the call from the 5600 block of Culebra at around 9:30 P.M. The victim was at one of the apartments with his girlfriend when there was...
KSAT 12
Family: Selfie attempt led to deadly assault of mentally ill man
The aunt and caregiver of a 38-year-old man with schizophrenia said his enthusiasm for a car may have prompted an assault that led to his death days later. Lisa Davila said her nephew, Daniel Puente, was punched on Jan. 7 by the driver of a newer-style Ford Bronco near the intersection of Independence Avenue and O’Connor Road on the Northeast Side.
Valley man who was dragged 500 feet by truck needs help, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a man who was dragged 500 feet by a vehicle in Cameron Park is asking for the community’s help in his recovery. Jesus Marroquin, 31, is currently hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged by a vehicle on Christmas morning. ValleyCentral spoke with Juan Manuel Marroquin, Jesus’s uncle, […]
KSAT 12
Man crashes vehicle purposely into Circle K convenience store to hit someone, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he purposely crashed his vehicle into a convenience store in an attempt to hit someone early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. at a Circle K store in the 400 block of Perrin Central Boulevard,...
KTSA
Bexar County Jail inmate commits suicide in cell
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 31 year old inmate at the Bexar County Jail committed suicide in his cell Thursday afternoon. He was discovered at around 12:30 P.M. during a face to face observation check. Medical personnel did attempt to save the man’s life but he was pronounced...
KSAT 12
Woman shoves, injures employee while stealing watches at Walmart on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is wanted by San Antonio police in connection with a robbery that left a Walmart employee injured. The robbery was reported on Jan. 7 at the Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive. According to Crime Stoppers, the employee saw the suspect...
KSAT 12
Neighbor alerts family to fire at West Side home, no one injured
SAN ANTONIO – A family escaped a fire at their West Side home after they were alerted by a neighbor. The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Ellison Drive, not far from Marbach Road. San Antonio firefighters said a neighbor woke them...
