San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will not be filing charges against the driver of an SUV that was involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. Investigators say a woman driving a Ford Mustang pulled out of an apartment complex on Vance Jackson before 10:30 a.m. But investigators say a Jeep Cherokee headed north crashed into the Mustang, the collision causing heavy damage to the driver’s side of the Mustang.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot during meetup at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during an overnight meetup at a North Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said they received a call at around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a complex in the 11700 block of Braesview, near NW Military Highway. There...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Police: Argument may have led to North Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – An argument is believed to have led to a shooting that left a man hospitalized on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Ridge Creek Drive. Police said the shooter was believed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Man dies in single vehicle rollover crash in Northwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A section of IH-10 near Boerne was closed for a few hours overnight due to a deadly rollover crash. Police tell FOX 29 that the driver was going well above the posted speed limit when he lost control. He was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over.
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Driver taken to hospital after crash on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Vance Jackson Road. Police said a driver and passenger, both 40 to 50-year-old women,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Family: Selfie attempt led to deadly assault of mentally ill man

The aunt and caregiver of a 38-year-old man with schizophrenia said his enthusiasm for a car may have prompted an assault that led to his death days later. Lisa Davila said her nephew, Daniel Puente, was punched on Jan. 7 by the driver of a newer-style Ford Bronco near the intersection of Independence Avenue and O’Connor Road on the Northeast Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Bexar County Jail inmate commits suicide in cell

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 31 year old inmate at the Bexar County Jail committed suicide in his cell Thursday afternoon. He was discovered at around 12:30 P.M. during a face to face observation check. Medical personnel did attempt to save the man’s life but he was pronounced...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

