Woodbury County Auditor details evidence that led to voter fraud charges
SIOUX CITY — The FBI says it is continuing the investigation of alleged voter fraud by the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. Kim Taylor was arrested and charged Thursday with 52 counts of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 primary and general elections. Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says he became aware of an issue when a local voter who was an Iowa State University student contacted him about his name being used on a ballot.
NY election official pleads guilty to ballot fraud in 2021
Republican Jason Schofield of Troy resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections.
Lawmakers Reintroduce Phone Bill
(Des Moines, IA) Six Iowa lawmakers are reintroducing a bill to ban drivers from using their phones while in motion. Both chambers in last year’s Legislature supported the bill, but the proposal stalled out. The new bill would ban drivers from using their phones except in a hands-free or voice-activated mode.
Iowa official's wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
Iowa House To Host Hearing On Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill
(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa House is hosting a public hearing on Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill. Tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the State Capitol in the Supreme Court Chamber, Iowans will have the chance to speak for two minutes on the proposal. People interested need to sign up online to speak. The Governor’s bill would put 75 hundred dollars in educational savings accounts for parents who enroll their kids outside public schools.
High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol
Missouri school district adopts 4 day week, sees huge increase in applications. The district's plan to move to a four-day work week next fall has resulted in a 450 percent increase in applications. FAA, NTSB investigating close call on runway at New York airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. The FAA...
D.C. lawyer suspended from Kansas practice following trustee misconduct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawyer in Washington D.C., Maryland and Kansas has been suspended from the practice of law in all three locations following a case that stems from trustee misconduct. The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 125,622: In the Matter of Isaac Henry Marks Sr.,...
Iowa Rising: Governor Kim Reynolds Continues to Champion Conservative Policies
Governor Kim Reynolds, after winning reelection in a landslide, delivered her sixth Condition of the State address where she continued to outline a conservative policy agenda. Governor Reynolds has led the state through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and through our current uncertain national economy. Since assuming office, Governor Reynolds has been a champion of conservative policies that place the taxpayer first and protect and defend traditional values. As a result, Iowa’s economy is strong, the tax code is more competitive, and as Governor Reynolds stated the state is “a beacon for freedom and opportunity.”
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Woman Celebrates 21st Birthday, Wins BIG with First Lottery Ticket
There are great birthday gifts, and then there's this. Destiny Lawson of Pella, in Marion County in central Iowa, turned 21 last week. A couple of days afterward she decided now that she could actually purchase a lottery ticket for the first time (you must be 21 in Iowa), she'd do just that.
Former SCCSD superintendent suing members of school board
Former Sioux City Public School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman is asking that five members of the district's board of directors be removed.
Let courts rule before enforcing new Illinois gun law: county official
A Cook County commissioner is calling for a moratorium on enforcing the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines until legal challenges to the legislation are resolved in the courts.
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All
Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
Iowa and Illinois governors have different education priorities
Private school vouchers in Iowa & universal pre-school in Illinois. Both governors of Iowa and Illinois celebrate their inaugurations to new terms in office. Both also highlighted their priorities this week. Both are focused on education, in very different ways. We talk about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff...
Shen school superintendent weighs in on school choice bill
(Shenandoah) -- Developments at the Iowa Statehouse this winter have the full attention of KMAland school administrators. The Iowa House holds a public hearing Tuesday evening at 5 at the State Capitol's Supreme Court Chamber regarding Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed Educational Savings Accounts for parents want to enroll their kids outside of the public schools. Reynold's proposal calls for channeling more than $7,500 into accounts for students wishing to attend private institutions. That's the same per pupil amount allocated to public schools under supplemental state aid. The governor's measure would be phased in over three years, first providing private school tuition for lower-income families, then expanding to all Iowa K-12 students over three years. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson is among those focused on the bill. Nelson stated her concerns about the so-called "school choice" bill in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
Over 500 vacant government jobs remain unfilled as Governor Reynolds streamlines state government agencies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa could see some excess money for other government initiatives after Governor Kim Reynolds revealed her plans to reduce government agencies during her Condition of the State address Monday. “I’ll be introducing a bill that will improve the services we deliver and streamline our operations by taking us from 37 cabinet […]
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
