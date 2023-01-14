Bvlgari Bvlgari X Lisa Limited Edition watch strikes the perfect balance between trends and timelessness. It maintains the equilibrium of oomph with a vivacious rainbow-effect dial and an understated bracelet

Read full article on original website
Cardi B Shows Off Her ‘Red Bottoms’ in Towering 6-Inch Louboutins
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B is taking platforms to new heights in her latest Instagram story. The rapper, who referred to Christian Louboutin heels as “these expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes” in her 2018 debut single “Bodak Yellow,” showed that she is still a fan of the French brand years later. Cardi posted to her Instagram Stories wearing a glowing orange jumpsuit as she showed off her casual but chic outfit. The Bronx-born beauty also debuted a new hairstyle....
Miss Russia Anna Linnikova Sparkles in Crystal-Trim Pumps With Mini Skirt & Corset at Miss Universe 2023 Pageant Preliminaries
Anna Linnikova, the current Miss Russia, took a princess-worthy approach to dressing for the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in New Orleans. During the occasion, Linnikova posed on Instagram today alongside Miss Philippines, Silvia Celeste Cortesi and Miss Thailand, Anna Sueangam-iam. Prior to the pageant, Linnikova wore a silky white miniskirt beneath a pale purple top, which featured a strapless corset construction. Together, the pieces instantly channeled an off-duty medieval princess appearance. Her outfit was elegantly accessorized with a gold bangle bracelet, two thin pendant necklaces and a pair of small drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
hypebeast.com
Ferragamo's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is an Ode to La-La Land
Following his debut at the label’s helm in Milan in September, creative director Maximilian Davis has presented his first pre-fall collection for Ferragamo in the brand’s headquarters. The line reflects Salvatore Ferragamo’s influence in Los Angeles, where the namesake founder opened a store in the spring of 1923,...
blufashion.com
Popular Diamond Rings Style
Diamond rings have become increasingly popular for special occasions like engagements and weddings, but there is a wide variety of styles to choose from. From the three stone, solitaire, to the modern double halo, each style offers its own unique appeal. Diamond rings are an ever-popular choice for special occasions,...
EXCLUSIVE: Marco Bizzarri Is Staying Put at Gucci
Squelching persistent speculation of a management change at Gucci, François-Henri Pinault told WWD that Gucci’s longtime chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri would stay in place and lead the brand in the post-Alessandro Michele period. Speaking on the sidelines of Gucci’s fall 2023 men’s fashion show in Milan on Friday, Kering’s chairman and chief executive officer was emphatic that Bizzarri “has my full trust. He already had.”More from WWDNo. 21 Men's Fall 2023Mermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion Week “It’s so obvious that Marco is the CEO for this next chapter of...
Gucci Men’s Fall 2023
From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
disruptmagazine.com
Ready To Pop The Question? A Sapphire Engagement Ring Could Make The Deal
If you are ready to pop the question, you’ve probably been thinking about your engagement ring for a while. You may be wondering what type of stone to choose and what style will suit her best. If so, then you need to read this article. We’ll explore some of the reasons why a sapphire engagement ring could make the deal.
Byrdie
R.e.m. Beauty's New 'Thank U, Next' Collection Includes Gem-Encrusted False Lashes
Celebrity beauty brands can be hit or miss, but Ariana Grande struck gold with R.e.m. Beauty. It's the rare celeb brand that actually manages to feel authentic to the face behind it—in this case, that's all thanks to the retro-futuristic imagery and soft pastel color palette. Plus, the products are just straight-up good. And while Grande hasn't treated us to a single in a while (most likely because she's been busy filming Wicked) she has been keeping us fed with beauty launches. Lucky for us, another drop is here, this time honoring one of her most iconic eras yet.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Washes the LV 4MOTION Sunglasses in Fresh Hues
In preparation for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, updates its popular LV 4MOTION sunglasses. First revealed during the luxury house’s SS23 “Rainbow Playground” collection, the sporty eyewear frame receives a lively treatment – appearing in bold hues of orange, black/green and purple. The bold yet sports-focused style is achieved with lightweight rubber and nylon frames.
Essence
Martine Rose Is In A Class Of Her Own
For Fall/Winter 23, the undisputed queen of streetwear delivers a collection full of brand signatures, smart tailoring, and another Nike collab. Martine Rose has been at the epicenter of online chatter for months, with constant discourse around who would take the reins of Louis Vuitton Men’s after Virgil. And though it was announced that Kidsuper would guest design for the next season, she continues to be the topic of conversation, as her show is the highly anticipated anchor of Pitti Uomo 103. The London-based designer delivered a collection that combined British sensibilities with florentine sub-society, full of brand signatures (Martine Rose soccer shirts, athleisure interpreted as formal, square toe mules, etc.) smart tailoring, and another exciting Nike collab — all set to the tone of Italian House and Disco. Balliamo!
Allure
Moda Operandi Is Bringing Luxury Taste Into the Beauty Space
The high-end e-retailer just launched its luxe beauty shop, which features brands like Augustinus Bader, Isamaya Beauty, Crown Affair, and so much more. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Affordable...
Daphne Oz Blossoms in Floral Skirt & Sheer Button-Up Shirt
Daphne Oz took to Instagram to show how she winds down after a busy day. The daughter of Dr. Oz switched from a glamorous ensemble to a more comfy look. She captioned the post, “last one ready, first one with makeup off, robe on, tea in hand.” The “Good Dish” host wore a sheer light blue button-down shirt that featured blue pearls that fastened the cuffs and collar of the top. She paired it with a light pink floral satin midi skirt. To accessorize, Oz opted for an assortment of gold bracelets and rings. She also added sparkling blue studs to the...
Britney Spears Dances on Instagram in Neon-Trimmed Minidress and White Wedge Boots
Britney Spears took her dance moves to new heights this weekend — with sleek heels to match. In a new Instagram Reel on Saturday, the Grammy Award-winning musician danced and twirled in a bold white minidress. Her strapless style included a curved neckline, as well as light neon yellow piping across its front to create the illusion of a corseted silhouette. Spears accentuated her dancing outfit with a thin gold pendant necklace, as well as a matching rounded bracelet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears) When it came to shoes, Spears opted to slip on a set...
Tinashe Channels Y2K Style in Denim Cutout Jeans With Distressed Bustier & Gemstone Pumps for ‘House Party’ Screening
Tinashe took denim inspiration from the early aughts for the “House Party” screening in Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 11. The “2 On” singer stars in the remake of the 1990s cult classic film, which follows two aspiring club promoters who decide to host the party of the year at Lebron James exclusive mansion. While arriving at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatre, Tinashe appeared on the green carpet in a full denim outfit that channeled the early 2000s. The songwriter’s ensemble included an almost floor-length denim jacket that she layered over a plunging bustier top and patchwork jeans. The bustier top had distressed...
Light Or Dark Countertops: Which Is Right For Your Kitchen?
Knowing which color to use in your space comes down to understanding how the shades could either benefit or worsen the appearance of your kitchen design.
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Nicky Hilton Goes Business Casual in Black Blazer Dress, Diamonds & Pointy Pumps for The Clear Cut
Nicky Hilton celebrated natural diamonds with The Clear Cut in New York City on Thursday night. To the event, the socialite wore a black long-sleeve blazer dress. Her ensemble, from Alice + Olivia, featured a double-breasted style with pockets on the front of the garment with white detailing on the hem and lapels. Hilton added a silver sparkly tennis necklace from The Clear Cut as well. Hilton went with a classic choice for her footwear. She donned black pumps in a suede finish with a sharp, pointed toe. The shoes, courtesy of Gianvito Rossi, were complete with a thin stiletto heel that...
Jordan Barrett looks stylish at Fendi menswear Fall/Winter show in Milan
Model Jordan Barrett cut a chic figure as he sat front row at Fendi menswear's Fall/Winter runway show in Milan on Saturday.
hypebeast.com
Telfar Is Dropping a Signature Wallet in 17 Colors
Telfar Clemens‘ eponymous label, Telfar, has built an enviable reputation. From a brand that sold one bag in three sizes to collaborating with Eastpak, Moose Knuckles and UGG, as well as taking to New York Fashion Week, it’s safe to say the brand has a chokehold on society with its inimitable identity. Now, the Telfar universe expands with the introduction of what many have been asking for: a wallet.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Suits Up in Navy Blazer & Knee-High Boots for Shopping Spree in Saudi Arabia
Georgina Rodríguez, the girlfriend of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, posed for a picture while shopping for her two daughters, Alana Aveiro and Bella Esmeralda, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The model moved to the Middle East country last week following Ronaldo’s unveiling as a new member of Al Nassr club. Posing inside a toy store, the “I Am Georgina” star wore a black fitted turtleneck top and layered it with a navy blazer that featured oversized gold buttons cascading down both sides of the jacket. She paired the top with light blue skinny jeans which she fastened with a white belt with...
Comments / 0