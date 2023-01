The Georgetown Hoyas (5-13, 0-7 Big East) face off against the Villanova Wildcats (8-10, 2-5) on Monday. Tip from Finneran Pavilion is set for noon ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Georgetown vs. Villanovaodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Georgetown fell...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO