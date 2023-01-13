ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Which Country May Soon Become a Global EV Battery Leader?

We’re currently living through a moment in which electric vehicles are becoming more and more widespread. That’s due in part to automakers electrifying more and more of their cars and trucks — and in part due to various governments mandating a changeover around the world. But demand for more electric cars implies something else — a growing demand for the essential components within them, with batteries topping that list.
insideevs.com

VW ID.4 Is Being Shipped Without A Heat Pump Due To Semiconductor Shortage

Volkswagen has stopped putting heat pumps in the US-made ID.4 electric crossover since late December 2022, due to the semiconductor shortage that still affects some car manufacturers. The news comes via Drive Tesla Canada, which got an email from a reader saying that Volkswagen told him his yet-to-be-delivered ID.4 won’t...
TENNESSEE STATE
Interesting Engineering

This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout

Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari To Employ Innovative In-Cabin Assists From Harman

Ferrari and Harman have announced a partnership that will see the Italian marque implement cutting-edge technology in the cabin of future supercars. Harman's Ready Upgrade hardware and software will enable Ferrari to swiftly enhance in-cabin experiences across the lineup, likely improving the overall user experience of products like the Roma and the all-new Purosangue. And it's not just roadgoing vehicles that will benefit from this new alliance - Harman is the official In-Cabin Experience Team partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team.
Fleet Owner

Estimate: 400,000 hydrogen internal combustion engines in use by 2040

New research from Interact Analysis predicts that the use of hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines (ICE) will take off within the next five years, and grow exponentially over the next 17. “The number of registered H2 ICE vehicles is forecast to grow to 58,000 in 2030,” said Jamie Fox, principal analyst...
electrek.co

Honda launches $885 E-Cub electric moped, but it’s not what we hoped for

The world has been begging Honda for years to bring to market an electric version of its famous Cub line of motorbikes. Now the company has finally done it with the recently launched Honda Cub e:, though it’s not exactly what we were looking for. In case you aren’t...
US News and World Report

India's Maharashtra Enters $2.5 Billion Partnership for EV Battery-Swapping Stations

(Reuters) - India's Maharashtra has entered a $2.5 billion partnership with Taiwan's Gogoro Inc and a local automotive systems supplier to build electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping and charging stations in the state, the parties said on Tuesday. The Indian company, Belrise Industries Ltd, and Gogoro will form an equal-stakes joint...
insideevs.com

Former Tesla Exec Launches Solar Electric Boat Company

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
FLORIDA STATE
Industrial Distribution

Ford Announces Solar Plant for Manufacturing Facility in Spain

Ford is looking to the future with a new solar power plant at its Almussafes manufacturing facilities in Valencia, Spain. By 2035, Ford is committed to having zero emissions electric vehicles for all vehicle sales in Europe and targets carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities and suppliers. This latest initiative, which began operating in late 2022, highlights the company’s on-going drive to meet that commitment.
TechCrunch

Gogoro, Belrise JV to spend $2.5B on battery swapping network in Indian state

Additional infrastructure-related investors will participate down the line in the joint venture, which aims to invest up to $2.5 billion over eight years in Maharashtra, according to a non-binding MOU signed by the state, Gogoro and Belrise at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Like most infrastructure deployments, the partnership...
electrek.co

The US’s first-ever complete solar supply chain is coming

Seoul-headquartered PV solar-cell manufacturing giant Qcells today announced it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build a solar supply chain in Georgia – the largest-ever investment in clean energy manufacturing in the US to date. The $2.5 billion investment will expand Qcells’ solar manufacturing plant in Dalton, Georgia,...
DALTON, GA
solarindustrymag.com

Shaw Communications Signs 15-Year PPA with Capital Power for Clydesdale Solar

Capital Power Corp. has entered into a 15-year agreement with Shaw Communications Inc., a Canadian connectivity company, for the purchase of approximately 30 MW of renewable energy from the recently completed Clydesdale Solar (75 MW) facility. The renewable energy is bundled with 100% of the associated greenhouse gas offsets and...
theevreport.com

StoreDot EV Battery Being Testing By Numerous Automotive Companies

Herzliya, Israel – StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging high energy battery solution for electric vehicles, has revealed today that its groundbreaking XFC batteries and systems are now being tested by over 15 global automotive brand manufacturers, and that it has additional potential manufacturing partnerships in the pipeline for this year.
Local Profile

Toyota Launches EV Charging App Feature

Toyota is teaming up with the nonprofit WattTime to help its customers reduce their environmental footprint. “We are providing customers an easy and accessible way to identify times when they can charge their vehicle that help reduce environmental impact,” said Steve Basra, group vice president of Connected Technologies for Toyota in a press release on Jan. 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy