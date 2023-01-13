Read full article on original website
Related
Which Country May Soon Become a Global EV Battery Leader?
We’re currently living through a moment in which electric vehicles are becoming more and more widespread. That’s due in part to automakers electrifying more and more of their cars and trucks — and in part due to various governments mandating a changeover around the world. But demand for more electric cars implies something else — a growing demand for the essential components within them, with batteries topping that list.
insideevs.com
VW ID.4 Is Being Shipped Without A Heat Pump Due To Semiconductor Shortage
Volkswagen has stopped putting heat pumps in the US-made ID.4 electric crossover since late December 2022, due to the semiconductor shortage that still affects some car manufacturers. The news comes via Drive Tesla Canada, which got an email from a reader saying that Volkswagen told him his yet-to-be-delivered ID.4 won’t...
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Honda And LG Energy Solution Announce A New Battery Plant For The US
Honda has announced a new joint venture with LG Energy to establish a joint battery production venture. The two companies will join forces to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles made by Honda, including the cute Honda e, and existing hybrid models such as the Accord Hybrid. Honda has been...
Study: EV Charging Infrastructure in U.S. Needs to Quadruple by 2025
The United States needs to quadruple its electric vehicle charging infrastructure by 2025, and grow it by more than eight-fold by 2030, according to a study by Southfield-based S&P Global […] The post Study: EV Charging Infrastructure in U.S. Needs to Quadruple by 2025 appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
Ferrari To Employ Innovative In-Cabin Assists From Harman
Ferrari and Harman have announced a partnership that will see the Italian marque implement cutting-edge technology in the cabin of future supercars. Harman's Ready Upgrade hardware and software will enable Ferrari to swiftly enhance in-cabin experiences across the lineup, likely improving the overall user experience of products like the Roma and the all-new Purosangue. And it's not just roadgoing vehicles that will benefit from this new alliance - Harman is the official In-Cabin Experience Team partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team.
Fleet Owner
Estimate: 400,000 hydrogen internal combustion engines in use by 2040
New research from Interact Analysis predicts that the use of hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines (ICE) will take off within the next five years, and grow exponentially over the next 17. “The number of registered H2 ICE vehicles is forecast to grow to 58,000 in 2030,” said Jamie Fox, principal analyst...
electrek.co
Honda launches $885 E-Cub electric moped, but it’s not what we hoped for
The world has been begging Honda for years to bring to market an electric version of its famous Cub line of motorbikes. Now the company has finally done it with the recently launched Honda Cub e:, though it’s not exactly what we were looking for. In case you aren’t...
US News and World Report
India's Maharashtra Enters $2.5 Billion Partnership for EV Battery-Swapping Stations
(Reuters) - India's Maharashtra has entered a $2.5 billion partnership with Taiwan's Gogoro Inc and a local automotive systems supplier to build electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping and charging stations in the state, the parties said on Tuesday. The Indian company, Belrise Industries Ltd, and Gogoro will form an equal-stakes joint...
insideevs.com
Former Tesla Exec Launches Solar Electric Boat Company
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Industrial Distribution
Ford Announces Solar Plant for Manufacturing Facility in Spain
Ford is looking to the future with a new solar power plant at its Almussafes manufacturing facilities in Valencia, Spain. By 2035, Ford is committed to having zero emissions electric vehicles for all vehicle sales in Europe and targets carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities and suppliers. This latest initiative, which began operating in late 2022, highlights the company’s on-going drive to meet that commitment.
TechCrunch
Gogoro, Belrise JV to spend $2.5B on battery swapping network in Indian state
Additional infrastructure-related investors will participate down the line in the joint venture, which aims to invest up to $2.5 billion over eight years in Maharashtra, according to a non-binding MOU signed by the state, Gogoro and Belrise at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Like most infrastructure deployments, the partnership...
electrek.co
The US’s first-ever complete solar supply chain is coming
Seoul-headquartered PV solar-cell manufacturing giant Qcells today announced it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build a solar supply chain in Georgia – the largest-ever investment in clean energy manufacturing in the US to date. The $2.5 billion investment will expand Qcells’ solar manufacturing plant in Dalton, Georgia,...
solarindustrymag.com
Shaw Communications Signs 15-Year PPA with Capital Power for Clydesdale Solar
Capital Power Corp. has entered into a 15-year agreement with Shaw Communications Inc., a Canadian connectivity company, for the purchase of approximately 30 MW of renewable energy from the recently completed Clydesdale Solar (75 MW) facility. The renewable energy is bundled with 100% of the associated greenhouse gas offsets and...
theevreport.com
StoreDot EV Battery Being Testing By Numerous Automotive Companies
Herzliya, Israel – StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging high energy battery solution for electric vehicles, has revealed today that its groundbreaking XFC batteries and systems are now being tested by over 15 global automotive brand manufacturers, and that it has additional potential manufacturing partnerships in the pipeline for this year.
Toyota Launches EV Charging App Feature
Toyota is teaming up with the nonprofit WattTime to help its customers reduce their environmental footprint. “We are providing customers an easy and accessible way to identify times when they can charge their vehicle that help reduce environmental impact,” said Steve Basra, group vice president of Connected Technologies for Toyota in a press release on Jan. 11.
Comments / 0