Ferrari and Harman have announced a partnership that will see the Italian marque implement cutting-edge technology in the cabin of future supercars. Harman's Ready Upgrade hardware and software will enable Ferrari to swiftly enhance in-cabin experiences across the lineup, likely improving the overall user experience of products like the Roma and the all-new Purosangue. And it's not just roadgoing vehicles that will benefit from this new alliance - Harman is the official In-Cabin Experience Team partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team.

1 DAY AGO