ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Oilers visit the Golden Knights after McDavid’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Edmonton Oilers (22-18-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-13-2, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -151, Oilers +128; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Connor McDavid scored two goals in the Oilers’ 7-1 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Vegas is 5-6-2 against the Pacific Division and 28-13-2 overall. The Golden Knights have a 15-7-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Edmonton is 7-6-0 against the Pacific Division and 22-18-3 overall. The Oilers have allowed 144 goals while scoring 153 for a +9 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime. McDavid scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has scored 17 goals with 21 assists for the Golden Knights. Michael Amadio has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Zach Hyman has scored 20 goals with 24 assists for the Oilers. McDavid has eight goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (upper-body), Pavel Dorofeyev: out (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Stuart Skinner: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)

Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick

New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Guentzel's OT winner lifts Penguins past lowly Ducks 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A third-period lead over one of the worst teams in the NHL suddenly gone and well aware his club is fighting through a midseason malaise, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan braced for a letdown."In a lot of instances that can deflate a team," Sullivan said. "I never sensed that on the bench."On the ice, either.Bryan Rust scored with 25 seconds left in regulation to tie it and Jake Guentzel beat John Gibson 33 seconds into overtime as the Penguins rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.Pittsburgh appeared to be reeling after goals...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NHL roundup: Canucks rally, edge Hurricanes in shootout

Elias Pettersson converted on the last attempt of a shootout to allow the Vancouver Canucks to salvage the last game of a road trip with a 4-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at Raleigh, N.C. The Canucks rallied from a two-goal hole. A goal by ex-Carolina defenseman Ethan...
RALEIGH, NC
The Hockey Writers

When Did It All Go Wrong For The San Jose Sharks?

The San Jose Sharks had made the playoffs 21 times in 28 seasons between 1991 and 2019. That statistic alone tells a story about a team that never took a break from competing. Fast forward to the current day and the Sharks have yet to make an appearance since 2019, heading for a franchise-record fourth-straight miss. So, where did it all go wrong in San Jose? The truth is the current product on the ice is a result of so much more than aging players who played passed their prime.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak

Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
FOX Sports

Draisaitl scores 2 as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

McDavid has 2 goals as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

SAN JOSE -- Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night.Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win."We certainly need to keep building on our game," McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that's a good sign."Oskar Lindblom scored for San Jose, and Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 34 saves. The Sharks have...
SAN JOSE, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks legend Gino Odjick passes away at 52

Unfortunately, there’s some very sad news to report on this Sunday. Legendary Vancouver Canucks enforcer and fan favorite Gino Odjick has passed away at 52, according to the team. Odjick played in 444 games with the Canucks between 1990 and 1998 and was a member of the team that...
NEW YORK STATE
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes reassign goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov

With all three goaltenders healthy, the Carolina Hurricanes had to make a decision. Since Pyotr Kochetkov is still waiver-exempt, he’s the one on the way out. The young netminder has been reassigned to the minor leagues, despite his strong performance so far this year. This certainly won’t make many...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Blues Scouts at Red Wings Game Points to Potential Trade

With the NHL season progressing beyond the halfway point of the season, NHL teams are beginning to take inventory of not only their own teams’ strengths and weaknesses but other teams as well. The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the time that teams and general managers have to gather information regarding players who could be available for a trade is getting shorter by the day. Per a source, the St. Louis Blues had not only two notable scouts in attendance for the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets game on Saturday, Jan. 14 but their Vice President of Hockey Operations, Peter Chiarelli as well.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy