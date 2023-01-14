ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT Martin hosts Lakes and Southern Indiana

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

UT Martin Skyhawks (11-7, 3-2 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-9, 2-3 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Indiana -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on the UT Martin Skyhawks after Trevor Lakes scored 22 points in Southern Indiana’s 74-67 win against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Screaming Eagles are 7-1 on their home court. Southern Indiana is third in the OVC scoring 76.2 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Skyhawks are 3-2 against conference opponents. UT Martin leads the OVC scoring 82.6 points per game while shooting 45.9%.

The Screaming Eagles and Skyhawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is averaging 13.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Lakes is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Parker Stewart is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 16.6 points. K.J. Simon is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

