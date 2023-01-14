ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils aim to keep win streak going, visit the Kings

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New Jersey Devils (26-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-14-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -119, Devils -101; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils seek to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has a 25-14-6 record overall and a 14-7-2 record on its home ice. The Kings rank seventh in the league with 181 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

New Jersey has gone 16-2-1 in road games and 26-12-3 overall. The Devils are 12-5-1 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 15 goals and 31 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 15 goals and 25 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has 11 goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick

New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Win Over Maple Leafs

It was a matchup that was very much anticipated and the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs were up to an Original Six matchup between the top two teams in the Atlantic Division that did not disappoint. In a back-and-forth 60-minute war, the Bruins were able to outlast the high-flying Maple Leafs to come away with a 4-3 win at the TD Garden to even the series 1-1.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Wings, Avalanche look to reignite old rivalry

The rivalry was heated and filled with hatred between the fan bases and the organizations, and the NHL made each game between them must-see TV. From 1996-2002 Colorado and Detroit met in the playoffs five times and they collectively won five Stanley Cups. The Avalanche fell off after the 2002-03...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)

Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Win vs Canadiens

The New York Islanders entered Saturday night’s game desperate for a win. After four losses in a row, culminating with a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild where they allowed three unanswered goals in the third period, they defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 to return to the win column.
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak

Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
KING 5

Kraken hold 8-game win streak heading into matchup with Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (25-12-4, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Seattle Kraken after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Lightning's 4-2 win. Seattle is 10-8-2 in home games and...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Draisaitl scores 2 as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Blues Scouts at Red Wings Game Points to Potential Trade

With the NHL season progressing beyond the halfway point of the season, NHL teams are beginning to take inventory of not only their own teams’ strengths and weaknesses but other teams as well. The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the time that teams and general managers have to gather information regarding players who could be available for a trade is getting shorter by the day. Per a source, the St. Louis Blues had not only two notable scouts in attendance for the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets game on Saturday, Jan. 14 but their Vice President of Hockey Operations, Peter Chiarelli as well.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings fall into big hole early, late rally fails in 4-3 loss to Blue Jackets

A homestand that showed the worst and best of the Detroit Red Wings ended with a thriller. It was late to come Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, with the Wings spotting the Columbus Blue Jackets a four-goal lead, but the deficit was down to one with four minutes to play. Their rally came up just short, with the Wings losing, 4-3 to the team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Curry, Poole lead Warriors to 127-118 win against Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Golden State had lost four of five coming into the game. Draymond Green had 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. “This was a big win,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “When you’re .500, every win is a big win.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Wilcox propels St. Francis Brooklyn over Long Island 73-66

NEW YORK (AP) — Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 17 points to lead St. Francis Brooklyn to a 73-66 victory over Long Island University on Monday night. Wilcox also grabbed six rebounds for the Terriers (9-9, 2-3 Northeast Conference). Roy Clarke pitched in with 13 points and five assists, while Syrus Grisby scored 10. Quion Burns had 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals to lead the Sharks (2-16, 0-6), who have lost six straight. Marko Maletic had 14 points and C.J. Delancy scored 13 with two blocks. Both teams play on Friday. St. Francis Brooklyn visits St. Francis (PA), while LIU hosts Stonehill.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy