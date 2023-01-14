CSU Bakersfield hosts UCSD following Nwaokorie’s 20-point game

UCSD Tritons (6-10, 1-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-11, 1-4 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Bakersfield -1.5; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Francis Nwaokorie scored 20 points in UCSD’s 74-68 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Roadrunners have gone 3-4 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tritons are 1-3 against Big West opponents. UCSD averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Modestas Kancleris is averaging 5.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Emmanuel Tshimanga is averaging 8.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Tritons: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.