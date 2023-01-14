ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Hurricanes host the Penguins after Pesce’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (26-9-7, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -177, Penguins +147; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Brett Pesce scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 6-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Carolina has an 11-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 26-9-7 record overall. The Hurricanes have a +19 scoring differential, with 133 total goals scored and 114 given up.

Pittsburgh is 5-3-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 21-14-6 overall. The Penguins have allowed 125 goals while scoring 133 for a +8 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime. Pesce scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has scored 17 goals with 22 assists for the Hurricanes. Max Pacioretty has three goals over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 21 goals and 27 assists for the Penguins. Jason Zucker has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).

Penguins: Ryan Poehling: out (upper body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body), Tristan Jarry: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

