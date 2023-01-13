ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wutv29.com

Council questions fire commissioner on blizzard response

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Common Council is continuing to seek answers on what went wrong during the Blizzard of ‘22. On Tuesday afternoon, the council members questioned Fire Commissioner William Renaldo on the age and availability of equipment and continued talks of creating an emergency manager position. “Everyone...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Looted Aldi on Broadway re-opens

A grocery store on Buffalo's East Side that was looted during the blizzard has re-opened. The Aldi grocery store on Broadway, that has been boarded up and shuttered, opened to shoppers for the first time in three weeks today. Looters ransacked the store as heavy lake effect snow and high...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Erie Co. Opioid Task Force debuts PSA about abuse of prescription drugs

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- With the Hollywood award season underway, there was a big premier at the North Park Theater today. But this show was aimed at saving lives. The Erie County Opioid Task Force premiered a public service announcement to raise awareness about the misuse of prescription drugs. They’re not...
ERIE COUNTY, NY

