ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Jimmy Greaves will always have ‘the edge’ over Harry Kane as greatest goalscorer

By George Sessions
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0JPC_0kEd3Zhv00

Harry Kane is within touching distance of becoming Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer but the late Jimmy Greaves will always have “the edge” over him and other great forwards, according to former team-mate Terry Dyson .

Kane grabbed his 265th goal for Spurs in last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Portsmouth and could make history in this weekend’s north London derby against Arsenal .

A brace for England’s joint-record goal-scorer Kane would see him move beyond Greaves’ tally for Tottenham of 266 goals, which has stood for more than half a century.

While modern-day hero Kane is on the cusp of another huge landmark and backed to beat Alan Shearer’s Premier League haul of 260 goals, there is one feat likely to remain out of touch.

“I think Jim will always have that one,” Dyson said of Greaves’ title as the greatest scorer in English top-flight history with 357 goals.

“It is incredible isn’t it? Unbelievable. It is an amount of goals that is.

“I am sure he will have that record (forever). He will just have the edge.”

Greaves’ final total is all the more remarkable given he stopped playing First Division football at the age of 31 and, even though Kane was a late developer, comparison between the pair can be drawn on and off the pitch.

Both have been the best of their generation in this country and hailed from east London. A matter of miles separate Manor Park and Walthamstow, where Greaves and Kane were born and then Hainault and Chingford where the two forwards spent their childhoods.

Off the pitch the word modest is commonly associated with the duo and on it they have scored goals aplenty but also created them too.

Dyson told the PA news agency: “He just seemed to be in the right position and slide them in. He used to get goals incredibly, Jim.

“You don’t get many people like him. But I guess you don’t get many people like Harry Kane either.

“Harry is a very, very good player and one you would buy if you were a manager of a club.

“They are both genuine class goalscorers. They just seem to get into the right place at the right time and then finish well. But Jimmy’s first game (for Tottenham) was at Plymouth for the reserves!”

When Greaves signed for Spurs in the winter of 1961 for a then-record £99,999 fee, Home Park was the inauspicious venue for the first time he pulled on the white of Tottenham.

A hefty crowd turned up for the Combination match at Plymouth where Greaves grabbed a brace and played alongside double-winner Dyson for the first time.

One week later and he marked his competitive debut on December 16 with a hat-trick against Blackpool at White Hart Lane. It was a sign of things to come during nine prolific seasons for the striker under Bill Nicholson.

He used to get goals incredibly, Jim. You don't get many people like him. But I guess you don't get many people like Harry Kane either.

Terry Dyson

“Bill put him in the reserves,” Greaves’ room-mate Dyson laughed.

“His first game was for the reserves down at Plymouth and I was in the reserves at that time so I played in that game.

“We came back in the overnight train so we got back at six or seven in the morning.

“He scored a couple of goals so they put him in the first team the following week and he got a hat-trick.

“He was incredible. I don’t know who taught him it, I think it was just natural ability. He used to get in the right positions and when he got in front of goal, there was no doubt. He just used to slide them in past the keeper but he was very modest with it.

“There was nothing flash about him. He just used to get on, play and score.”

Dyson roomed with Greaves on the way back from Plymouth and for the next four years while they were at Spurs together.

An FA Cup victory would follow before European Cup Winners’ Cup success in 1963 where both scored doubles in a 5-1 win against Atletico Madrid.

The 1962 FA Cup triumph was Greaves’ first trophy at Tottenham and Dyson, who visited the new stadium last season, would love to see Kane follow in the footsteps of his old team-mate.

He said: “I enjoy watching Tottenham obviously because I was a big part of it.

“I was there 10 years and we had a good manager in Bill and a good team. We achieved things and now we let other people try and do it.

“I would love to see them win something this season.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chelsea and Tottenham target feels humiliated and wants to leave current club in January

Leandro Trossard has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the current transfer window after falling out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi. In his pre-Liverpool press conference, the Brighton boss said that Trossard would not feature against the Reds on Saturday and labelled the situation “not good”. The Italian coach went on to say: “I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.”
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on how “incredible” Erik ten Hag “changed the mentality” at Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has heaped praise onto Erik ten Hag after Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City in yesterday’s Manchester Derby. The Red Devils went a goal down after Jack Grealish headed Man City into the lead at Old Trafford, but a quickfire double from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford ensured the bragging rights would be with the red side of Manchester on this occasion.
chatsports.com

Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton

A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
Yardbarker

Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target

Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp is open to change but wants ‘better football now’ from Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has set the clock ticking on significant change coming to his squad after insisting he is going nowhere.A sixth Premier League defeat at the weekend has left the German facing a considerable task to rediscover something close to their best form.And while that will not be solved by transfer activity this month change is around the corner as Klopp, who denied he was too loyal to senior players, knows that is the only way forward.Jürgen Klopp has confirmed the Reds are set to make changes for tomorrow night's #EmiratesFACup third round replay:— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January...
sportingalert.com

Arsenal 2 vs Tottenham 0, recap, stats, highlights

LONDON (15 Jan) — Arsenal beat Tottenham 2-0 to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday. Both goals came in the first half as the Gunners completed the league double over Spurs this season. Stats Today. Many have been asking if Antonio Conte...
Yardbarker

26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
The Independent

Everton review security arrangements in wake of ‘high-risk’ Southampton game

Everton say they are reviewing all security arrangements after their board of directors were ordered to stay away from Saturday’s game against Southampton at Goodison Park.Merseyside Police is in contact with the club over alleged threats made towards the club’s directors ahead of last weekend’s fixture.Consultation between Everton and the police resulted in the Southampton match being made “a high-risk fixture” and, following further discussions, Everton’s next home game against Arsenal on February 4 will be in the same category.Supporters’ ire has turned on Everton’s hierarchy in the last few weeks as they face a second successive season battling to...
BBC

Papa Johns Trophy draw: Plymouth v Cheltenham & Accrington v Bolton in semi-finals

League One leaders Plymouth Argyle will host Cheltenham Town in the semi-finals of the Papa Johns Trophy. Fellow third-tier sides Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers will meet in the other tie at Wham Stadium. The games will be played in the week commencing 20 February, with the winners meeting at...
chatsports.com

Tottenham's Richarlison apologises to Gabriel Martinelli after refusing to shake the Arsenal man's hand after a fiery North London derby, while he continues to feud with 'disrespectful' Aaron Ramsdale following their post-match clash

Richarlison has labelled Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale 'disrespectful' after an altercation between the pair following Sunday's north London derby. The Gunners won 2-0, their first away win in the fixture since 2014, thanks to an own goal from Hugo Lloris and a classy outside-the-box finish from Martin Odegaard. It was...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy