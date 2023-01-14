Read full article on original website
Related
Grizzlies rout short-handed Suns for 10th straight win
Ja Morant scored 29 points and Desmond Bane added 28 as the Memphis Grizzlies routed the visiting Phoenix Suns 136-106
Game Thread: Ducks vs Cats
After getting demolished for the second time in three games, there doesn’t seem to be much hope for Oregon against perennial power Arizona. But hey, stranger things can happen. If the Ducks can somehow manage to throw a stone in the ocean offensively, they may have a fighting chance.
This Knicks-Suns Trade Is Headlined By Derrick Rose
The Phoenix Suns have sunk in the Western Conference standings with Devin Booker sidelined due to injury. They clearly need to get active ahead of the NBA trade deadline to improve. Chris Paul no longer appears to be the All-NBA caliber guard he was when he first joined the Suns....
RUMOR: Heat, Bucks eyeing Jae Crowder trade with Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has not played a single game this season as he waits for a change of scenery, and according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowki, that could be coming sooner rather than later. The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are both looking to pursue a possible trade...
Kings-Spurs gameday live: NBA midseason survey/awards; updates on Kevin Huerter’s status
Kings coach Mike Brown, De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis garnered attention in a midseason survey of NBA beat writers and columnists.
Grizzlies beat Suns 136-106, extend winning streak to 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies are making lengthy winning streaks an annual occurrence. Ja Morant scored 29 points, Desmond Bane added 28 and the Grizzlies extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with a 136-106 win over the injury-depleted Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Memphis set a franchise record last season by winning 11 in a row. Despite another double-digit win streak, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins sees room for improvement.
Suns PG Cam Payne’s jersey hoisted in rafters at Murray State
Saturday was Cameron Payne Day at Murray State, as the Phoenix Sun’s alma mater held a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of its game against UIC. Payne was an AP All-American in 2014-15 for the Racers, and his No. 1 uniform was enshrined in the rafters at CFSB Center alongside former Suns guard Isaiah Canaan and Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant.
Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116
Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night.Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double."He stepped back, got the space and just shot over the top," said Aaron Gordon, whose 25 points led the Nuggets. "It was a beautiful shot."Added Jokic: "It was a...
This Hornets-Suns Trade Features Deandre Ayton
At this point in the NBA season, teams know what they need. At least, they’d better. After all, the trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Soon enough, teams won’t be able to fulfill whatever needs they may have. The Phoenix Suns may have more than one need. This team...
