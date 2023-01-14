Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night.Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double."He stepped back, got the space and just shot over the top," said Aaron Gordon, whose 25 points led the Nuggets. "It was a beautiful shot."Added Jokic: "It was a...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO