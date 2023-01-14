ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Game Thread: Ducks vs Cats

After getting demolished for the second time in three games, there doesn’t seem to be much hope for Oregon against perennial power Arizona. But hey, stranger things can happen. If the Ducks can somehow manage to throw a stone in the ocean offensively, they may have a fighting chance.
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

Grizzlies beat Suns 136-106, extend winning streak to 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies are making lengthy winning streaks an annual occurrence. Ja Morant scored 29 points, Desmond Bane added 28 and the Grizzlies extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with a 136-106 win over the injury-depleted Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Memphis set a franchise record last season by winning 11 in a row. Despite another double-digit win streak, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins sees room for improvement.
MEMPHIS, TN
Arizona Sports

Suns PG Cam Payne’s jersey hoisted in rafters at Murray State

Saturday was Cameron Payne Day at Murray State, as the Phoenix Sun’s alma mater held a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of its game against UIC. Payne was an AP All-American in 2014-15 for the Racers, and his No. 1 uniform was enshrined in the rafters at CFSB Center alongside former Suns guard Isaiah Canaan and Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant.
MURRAY, KY
CBS Denver

Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night.Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double."He stepped back, got the space and just shot over the top," said Aaron Gordon, whose 25 points led the Nuggets. "It was a beautiful shot."Added Jokic: "It was a...
DENVER, CO

