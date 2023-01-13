Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Arizona Republicans walk out on Katie Hobbs's first State of the State address
Republican lawmakers in Arizona wasted no time letting new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs know how they feel about her Monday as they walked out of Hobbs's first State of the State address. Several of the GOP lawmakers turned their backs on the new governor and walked out as she outlined...
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
Washington Examiner
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested that the leak of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of Trump allies by the Jan. 6 Committee was "not an accident." Carson, whose information was included in the leak, appeared on Fox & Friends First to discuss the circumstances. He revealed...
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected
The criminal referral of Donald Trump to the Department of Justice by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is largely symbolic – the panel itself has no power to prosecute any individual. Nonetheless, the recommendation that Trump be investigated for four potential crimes – obstructing an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United […] The post Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State speech on Monday, only to watch as a handful of Republican legislators walked out or turned their backs. The state of the state Legislature, it seems, is … ...
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
"This is corruption": Joe Manchin chief of staff now chief lobbyist for Big Oil
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The top aide of Sen. Joe Manchin,...
Gov. Kristi Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state's ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
AOL Corp
More cities and states make homeless encampments a crime, leaving low-income people with few options
As the number of people experiencing homelessness increases across the country, more cities and states have passed laws making it illegal to live out of tents and cars or sleep in public spaces. More than 100 jurisdictions have had such bans on the books for years, according to the National...
Kari Lake Shares Election Update From Court of Appeals
The Arizona court agreed to treat Lake's case as a "special action petition" and to anticipate the date of the hearing.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gets committee assignments
Northwest Georgia’s Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene received committee assignments Tuesday after a ban during her first two years as the 14th District representative. Greene won plum assignments on both the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Committee on Homeland Security, for the 118th Congress. In a statement released Tuesday evening, she said oversight is one of the key agenda items for the Republican majority. ...
wzmq19.com
Republicans Push to Keep Nine Supreme Court Justices Instead of Expanding the Court
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Should our highest court add more justices? That’s something House republicans are pushing back against. They’re endorsing legislation to keep the number of Supreme Court justices at the number of what it currently is. “We need to keep the nine,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson...
dallasexpress.com
More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign
More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
MSNBC
Donna Edwards on Santos: ‘No member of Congress should sign on to do legislation with him’
CBS Austin
Republicans say "no excuse" for allowing Democrat leadership after rules vote
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Republicans held a press conference on Thursday, deriding the outcome of Wednesday's vote on the House rules package, which continues the longstanding precedent of allowing Democrat leadership in committees. Several Republicans, including Reps. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington and Bryan Slaton of Royse City, stood...
Here are America’s most popular and least popular governors
Vermont’s Gov. Phil Scott (R) is the most popular governor nationwide, according to new polling from Morning Consult, and Oregon’s former Gov. Kate Brown (D) clocks in last place. In the wake of several key, close governor’s contests in the midterms, attention now turns to off-year races coming up this year in Louisiana, Kentucky and…
Idaho Lawmaker Goes Beserk at School Board Meeting Over Trans Issues
A retired Marine who survived combat in Afghanistan and Iraq, newly elected Idaho State Sen. Chris Trakel waded into a culture war skirmish over transgender students’ rights this week.The Republican ended up being shut down by a volunteer school board chair, who otherwise handles escrow for a title company.The meeting of the Caldwell School District board on Tuesday night was meant to discuss a host of possible policies concerning “gender identity and sexual orientation.” Board chair Marisela Pesina began the meeting by welcoming a spillover crowd of hundreds.“Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that we conduct our...
Eye-care providers would face civil fines under Justice Department ADA lawsuit proposal
The Justice Department is making headway as it looks to resolve a lawsuit against two eye care providers, accusing both of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
