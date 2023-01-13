ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
Ohio Capital Journal

Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected

The criminal referral of Donald Trump to the Department of Justice by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is largely symbolic – the panel itself has no power to prosecute any individual. Nonetheless, the recommendation that Trump be investigated for four potential crimes – obstructing an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United […] The post Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Rome News-Tribune

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gets committee assignments

Northwest Georgia’s Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene received committee assignments Tuesday after a ban during her first two years as the 14th District representative. Greene won plum assignments on both the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Committee on Homeland Security, for the 118th Congress. In a statement released Tuesday evening, she said oversight is one of the key agenda items for the Republican majority. ...
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
CBS Austin

Republicans say "no excuse" for allowing Democrat leadership after rules vote

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Republicans held a press conference on Thursday, deriding the outcome of Wednesday's vote on the House rules package, which continues the longstanding precedent of allowing Democrat leadership in committees. Several Republicans, including Reps. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington and Bryan Slaton of Royse City, stood...
The Hill

Here are America’s most popular and least popular governors

Vermont’s Gov. Phil Scott (R) is the most popular governor nationwide, according to new polling from Morning Consult, and Oregon’s former Gov. Kate Brown (D) clocks in last place.  In the wake of several key, close governor’s contests in the midterms, attention now turns to off-year races coming up this year in Louisiana, Kentucky and…
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Lawmaker Goes Beserk at School Board Meeting Over Trans Issues

A retired Marine who survived combat in Afghanistan and Iraq, newly elected Idaho State Sen. Chris Trakel waded into a culture war skirmish over transgender students’ rights this week.The Republican ended up being shut down by a volunteer school board chair, who otherwise handles escrow for a title company.The meeting of the Caldwell School District board on Tuesday night was meant to discuss a host of possible policies concerning “gender identity and sexual orientation.” Board chair Marisela Pesina began the meeting by welcoming a spillover crowd of hundreds.“Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that we conduct our...
