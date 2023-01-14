Read full article on original website
Related
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
iheart.com
In or Out? Here Are the Fashion Trends for 2023
If you follow fashion trends, here's what's to come in 2023!. · Swap your oversized sunglasses for small, rectangular styles – the more “Matrix,” the better. · Slim-fit blazers are being replaced by oversized cuts. Try an oversized blazer with defined shoulders instead of unlined slim-fit ones that don't keep their shape.
The Daily South
Check Out PEEPS New Spring 2023 Lineup
The nights may still be long and the weather a little frightful, but spring is on the horizon. While we’re still waiting for the daffodils and bluebells to pop up, we know spring is coming because the newPEEPS are here—and they’re amazing. In addition to classic yellow...
msn.com
What Those Colored Circles on Food Packages Actually Mean
You can tell a lot from the design and color of food packaging. The color of a packet of M&Ms, for example, can tell you whether they're peanut, regular, crispy, or caramel, while a yellow cap on a Coca-Cola bottle means something else entirely. And if you've ever glanced at the back of a food package, you know they're chock full of information: the story of the brand, nutritional figures, ingredients both familiar and not, and something called a "serving size," which I have personally never adhered to. But there's something else printed on the back of most food packaging: several brightly-colored circles or squares that look like some sort of secret language. However, these shapes aren't an indication of flavors, vitamins, or minerals. They're really not there for us consumers at all, but rather, for the printing engineers.
What Will You Wear in 2023? Lime Green and Cargo Pants, Actually
Skeptics scoff, but trend forecasting, the delicate process by which professionals determine to the best of their ability what we’ll all be wearing and doing this time next year, might be one of our most stimulating cultural exercises. The people want answers, and the answers have arrived. 2022 was odd. Not as destructively manic as 2021 and nowhere near as lost and desultory as 2020, but the year had a transitional, oddly conservative formality to it, as though laying down a firm but unsteady foundation for us to stand on through our next twelve months. To determine what 2023’s biggest...
Psst! Madewell Secretly Slashed Prices on Select Denim Styles—Starting at $30
Run, don’t walk to this sale.
The 11 best pairs of leggings with pockets that our style editors swear by
Leggings with a built-in pocket can make them more convenient and suited for all-day wear. These are 11 of our favorite leggings with pockets.
People are just learning what the metal studs on jeans are for
Whether Mom, Boyfriend, Skinny or Wide, most people are familiar with jeans. Some even wear them every day, but do you know what the metal studs on them are for?. The studs can usually be found around jeans pockets, and resemble one half of a button. The only thing is, there's no other half in which to insert them.
Bridesmaid Gets Kicked Out of Wedding for Wearing the Wrong Dress
Bride praised for refusing to give in to bridesmaid’s demands. A bride has received an outpouring of support from online readers after she refused to give in to her bridesmaid’s demands at her wedding.
ETOnline.com
The 12 Best Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots at Amazon: Sorel, Columbia, Sperry and More
Whether you like it or not, winter is here. With chilly temps, snow, and rain storms amongst us, now’s the time to take stock of what boots are in your closet to keep your feet warm and dry this season. Whether heading out for a tough snowy hike or running errands, a great pair of winter boots is particularly important because having the right grip is a must when walking down icy streets.
ETOnline.com
Coach 50% Off Sale: Don't Miss These Deals on Winter Boots, Handbags, Accessories and More
Coach is ringing in the new year with a huge winter sale offering 50% off all sale styles, including some of the brand’s best-selling products. From winter booties to iconic handbags, the cult-favorite luxury retailer is giving us even more reason to snag the purses, wallets, and shoes we've been eyeing for months. For a limited time, the Coach Winter Sale is offering hundreds of beautiful bags, shoes, and accessories for half the price.
Jordyn Woods Steps Out in One-Shoulder Fuzzy Dress With Sheer Details
Jordyn Woods knows you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort. On Jan. 6, Woods wore a cozy yet chic one-shoulder knit dress from Hanifa for her younger sister Jodie's birthday in Los Angeles. The floor-length Aida Knit Gown was made of a white, fuzzy, knit fabric that hugged Woods's...
hypebeast.com
It's All in the Details for Matthew M Williams' 1017 ALYX 9SM FW23 Collection
Matthew M Williams continues to define his own streetwear aesthetic, putting his label 1017 ALYX 9SM firmly on the map with his latest Milan Fashion Week runway show. Dividing his time between his self-founded label and heading up Givenchy as its Creative Director, MMW resumes his restless exploration into fashion with the debut of 1017 ALYX 9SM Fall/Winter 2023. The previous season saw Williams decode modern streetwear ideals through a runway show titled “MOTION,” taking attendees to an unused swimming pool on the outskirts of Milan. With collaborations alongside Nike, Swedish House Mafia, and more, it was only fitting he’d follow up with more double-ended creativity.
hypebeast.com
Carhartt WIP Builds On Its Workwear Classics for SS23
Carhartt WIP has offered a first look at its upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 collection, delivering a fresh selection of versatile contemporary workwear following its highly-anticipated collaboration with Marni. This season’s selections build on the label’s tried and tested classics such as new takes on the Michigan Coats found in vibrant hues...
The UGG Ultra mini platform boots back are in stock in a brand new color
TikTok's favorite UGG boot is back in stock in a brand-new color.
This Cozy UGG Puffer Coat Is 30% Off on Amazon Right Now
This puffer coat from UGG has super cozy and warm shearling lining that's great for the cold, and it's on sale right now — details
13 Great Cowboy Boots You Definitely Want to Wear
I am a huge fan of cowboy boots. I think that they’re all weather wear, and unlike other boot styles, there’s no need to put them up for summer. Denim cutoffs and cowboy boots are a quintessential summer look, after all.
31 Best Camel Coats for an Effortlessly Chic Winter Look
The classic winter coat will keep you warm, and your style timeless, for years to come.
couponingwithrachel.com
60% Off Women’s Coats with Fur Trim Hood – HIGHLY RATED
Snag this super warm Grace Karin coat for a great deal. Use limited-time code 60coatswomen to save 60% off! These have thumbholes too!. IMPORTANT: The code can end at any time. FLEECE LINED & COTTON PADDING: Super soft fleece lining with enough cotton padding will keep warm in cold weather,quality...
Remember Jelly Shoes? They’re Making a Comeback
I can smell these shoes through the screen. Jelly shoes are making a comeback in 2023. Jelly shoes are far from a new invention, you probably remember them from the 80s and 90s, but their history goes back even further than that:. Although pvc-injected shoes were created after WWII, they...
Comments / 0