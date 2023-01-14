ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

usustatesman.com

Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’

Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
usustatesman.com

New snowfall helps Utah drought

This winter, Utah has received a lot of snow. So far, Beaver Mountain Ski Resort has received 155 inches, and Cherry Peak Resort has received 166 inches since the ski season began, according to their websites. . The snowfall is also helping Utah with its current drought, bringing in the much-needed...
UTAH STATE
963kklz.com

Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months

A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
YERINGTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno DUI saturation patrol leads to eight arrests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight suspected impaired drivers on Saturday, the department said Sunday. One arrest was for felony drunken driving. The seven officers and one sergeant made 81 stops during the operation Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Police also issued several traffic citations. The Nevada...
RENO, NV
ABC 4

UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing

A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People …. A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Body discovered in Ogden, police say its been there since September

OGDEN, Utah — South Ogden Police Department responded to the discovery of a body Friday evening. The department believes it had been there since September. Officers were dispatched to the area of 4800 S. Washington Blvd following the discovery of a deceased male. The body was discovered on the side of Washington Blvd.
OGDEN, UT
FOX Reno

Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
RENO, NV
ABC 4

Lawsuit Filed Against Boy Scout of America and LDS Church

Leaders of Crossroads of the West Council allegedly sexually abused a boy scout and told him to keep quiet about it. ABC4's Kade Garner brings us the latest information on the case. Lawsuit Filed Against Boy Scout of America and LDS …. Leaders of Crossroads of the West Council allegedly...
OGDEN, UT
2news.com

Snow Expected At All Elevations Monday

The train of storms is nearing it’s end this week, with one more good storm rolling through this week. A weaker storm will move through on Thursday, but Friday will be dry. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the Truckee Meadows Sunday night at 12am through 10pm Monday for slick roads and low visibility. The snow will begin around 10pm Sunday night and go throughout the day on Monday. Roads will stay slick through Tuesday morning. Lately the storms have been to our west or northwest, but this one will come in from the south. As the low moves to the southeast snow bands will form on the backside of the low and rotate around it. This will give the valley a good chance for snow. While there is still plenty of moisture to work with, levels aren’t as high as they have been. Snow totals will be higher south of I-80 With Carson City seeing anywhere between 3-6” of snow, and Reno 1-3 inches. One to two feet of snow could fall in the high Sierra, mainly in Mono County.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Lake Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Snowy Weather to Continue Through Monday Evening

Snow showers will continue on Monday through the afternoon and evening hours with 1 to 4” around the lowest part of Reno and several inches or more in the foothills and for the Washoe and Carson valleys. Snow comes to an end this evening with slick roads for the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno area prepares for another round of winter storms, Washoe County says its keeping an eye on Swan Lake as a possible hot spot for flooding. This round of storms is the second wettest on record, second only to 2017′s storms. As such, the county says it is positioning its staff, supplies, and infrastructure for a rise in water levels, including those in Swan Lake.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

