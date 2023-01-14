Read full article on original website
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson visits Utah Football
This past weekend, four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson took a visit to the University of Utah.
suunews.net
The Flippin’ Birds take second place in the Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet
In the Rio Tinto Best of Utah, Southern Utah University’s Flippin’ Birds came home with a second place finish. SUU’s 196.175 points trailed only the University of Utah Red Rocks’ 197.750. The Utah State University Aggies scored 195.800, which placed them third. They were followed by...
usustatesman.com
USU MBB: Aggies meltdown in second half, suffer second conference loss
RENO, Nev. — Utah State Men’s Basketball fell to Nevada 85-70 dropping to 14-4 on the season and 3-2 in Mountain West Conference play. Coming off one of their best wins of the season, defeating Wyoming 83-63 on Jan. 10, the Aggies came into Nevada looking for their first Quadrant 1 win of the season versus the Wolf Pack who were ranked No. 34 in NET rankings prior to the game.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona loses to Utah after controversial foul following slow game-clock management
Arizona’s adverse conditions on the road this weekend going against two of the best teams in Pac-12, Colorado and No. 10 Utah, included playing at a higher altitude within 37 hours of each game and dealing with referee calls and slow game-clock management in Sunday’s 80-79 loss at Salt Lake City.
sports360az.com
Pac-12 top 10: Key players return for Utah and Washington, a Big Ten exit, a USC legend passes and other top stories from the week
Our quick-hitting recap of the top Pac-12 storylines from the week …. Quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe announced they’re returning for the 2023 season, instantly elevating the Utes to contender status in what should be a loaded conference. There is one significant unknown in Salt Lake...
ksl.com
Small but consistent: BYU student-led project uncovers forgotten history of students of color
PROVO — It's not often that college students expand and change the historical record, but that's exactly what's happening at Brigham Young University. Until recently, it was widely accepted that BYU's first African American student didn't attend the university until the 1960s. That changed when recent BYU graduate Grace Soelberg started to examine copies of the BYU yearbook from 1911 to 1985. Her research uncovered the identity of BYU's first Black student, Norman Wilson — a master's student studying agricultural economics who attended the university from 1937-1939. She also found evidence that BYU has had a small but consistent population of students of color.
usustatesman.com
Studying abroad from USU
Have you ever thought about studying abroad but you didn’t know what your options were, or where to start? Lucky for you, Utah State University has resources available to help students find and apply for study abroad programs. There will be a study abroad fair held on Wednesday, Jan....
ksl.com
Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kubcgold.com
All the Reasons Why You Need to Visit St. George Utah
St. George, Utah is a destination for many including golf enthusiasts, nature lovers, and others. St. George is located on the southwestern corner of Utah on the Arizona border. It is filled with the beautiful scenery that Utah is famous for and is a short drive away from the popular gambling town of Mesquite.
usustatesman.com
New snowfall helps Utah drought
This winter, Utah has received a lot of snow. So far, Beaver Mountain Ski Resort has received 155 inches, and Cherry Peak Resort has received 166 inches since the ski season began, according to their websites. . The snowfall is also helping Utah with its current drought, bringing in the much-needed...
ksl.com
Utah's snowpack to get another boost, as another storm arrives this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's mountain snowpack is about to get another boost. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office has issued another winter storm warning for Utah's mountains, ahead of a storm that has the potential to deliver yet another foot or more of snow this weekend.
Are Utah cities good for bagel lovers?
New York won, but who was the worst? Ahead of National Bagel Day on Jan. 15, Lawn Love released a list of the best and worst cities for bagel lovers. Best bagels in Utah. Best cities for bagels. Best way to eat a bagel. Bagel recipes.
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
Would thinning forests help Utah’s Great Salt Lake? Some say so
Would thinning trees in the Great Salt Lake watershed help conserve water for the lake? Some elected leaders and others are saying the flows to the Great Salt Lake could be increased by as much as 10% through active forest management.
utahnow.online
Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City
News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’
Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
ksl.com
Salt Lake, St. George have 2 of the best new city flags in US, survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2020 redesign of Salt Lake City's flag is a hit with the nation's top vexillologists, which isn't the case for a few other cities in the state with flags designed over the past few years. The flag of Utah's capital city placed fifth among...
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
