West Valley City, UT

usustatesman.com

USU MBB: Aggies meltdown in second half, suffer second conference loss

RENO, Nev. — Utah State Men’s Basketball fell to Nevada 85-70 dropping to 14-4 on the season and 3-2 in Mountain West Conference play. Coming off one of their best wins of the season, defeating Wyoming 83-63 on Jan. 10, the Aggies came into Nevada looking for their first Quadrant 1 win of the season versus the Wolf Pack who were ranked No. 34 in NET rankings prior to the game.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Small but consistent: BYU student-led project uncovers forgotten history of students of color

PROVO — It's not often that college students expand and change the historical record, but that's exactly what's happening at Brigham Young University. Until recently, it was widely accepted that BYU's first African American student didn't attend the university until the 1960s. That changed when recent BYU graduate Grace Soelberg started to examine copies of the BYU yearbook from 1911 to 1985. Her research uncovered the identity of BYU's first Black student, Norman Wilson — a master's student studying agricultural economics who attended the university from 1937-1939. She also found evidence that BYU has had a small but consistent population of students of color.
PROVO, UT
usustatesman.com

Studying abroad from USU

Have you ever thought about studying abroad but you didn’t know what your options were, or where to start? Lucky for you, Utah State University has resources available to help students find and apply for study abroad programs. There will be a study abroad fair held on Wednesday, Jan....
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
UTAH STATE
usustatesman.com

Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’

Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kubcgold.com

All the Reasons Why You Need to Visit St. George Utah

St. George, Utah is a destination for many including golf enthusiasts, nature lovers, and others. St. George is located on the southwestern corner of Utah on the Arizona border. It is filled with the beautiful scenery that Utah is famous for and is a short drive away from the popular gambling town of Mesquite.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
usustatesman.com

New snowfall helps Utah drought

This winter, Utah has received a lot of snow. So far, Beaver Mountain Ski Resort has received 155 inches, and Cherry Peak Resort has received 166 inches since the ski season began, according to their websites. . The snowfall is also helping Utah with its current drought, bringing in the much-needed...
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Are Utah cities good for bagel lovers?

New York won, but who was the worst? Ahead of National Bagel Day on Jan. 15, Lawn Love released a list of the best and worst cities for bagel lovers. Best bagels in Utah. Best cities for bagels. Best way to eat a bagel. Bagel recipes.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
UTAH STATE
utahnow.online

Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City

News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’

Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
UTAH STATE

