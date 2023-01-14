Read full article on original website
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Status For Cavs-Timberwolves Game
Donovan Mitchell will be available for Saturday's game, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.
Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is the early winner of his divorce with Rudy Gobert
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They hold no grudge and wish the best for each other. But like many divorced couples, there will always be a score to keep between Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. The former teammates formed a great partnership once in Utah, where they...
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News
Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Panzura postgame wrap: Cavaliers 113, Pelicans 103
Cavaliers (28-17), Pelicans (26-18) After playing with a lead for much of Monday’s game, a fourth-quarter dry spell proved costly for New Orleans in its bid to post a winning record on the longest road trip of the season. The Pelicans were up by three points through three quarters against the Eastern Conference’s best home team, but were held without a field goal for six-plus minutes to open the final period. Cleveland took full advantage, grabbing a double-digit lead and keeping New Orleans at arm’s length down the stretch. Playing without three starters due to injury, New Orleans finished 2-3 on a 10-day excursion that began in Texas and ended in Ohio. “(We) just ran out of gas, didn’t make enough plays,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “Give (Cleveland) credit, they started the fourth quarter with a lot of juice, (going on) an 11-0 run. Like I told our guys in the locker room, our margin of error is small. We can’t allow teams to go on an 11-0 run. That’s an area in the fourth quarter where we can improve.”
Game Preview: Pacers at Bucks
The Pacers tip off a challenging four-game road trip on Monday afternoon in Milwaukee. Indiana (23-21) will be trying to snap a three-game skid, but it won't be an easy task against the Bucks (27-16), who have dominated the Central Division rivalry recently. The Blue & Gold have dropped their...
Cavs Use Strong Fourth Quarter to Get Past Pelicans
After returning from a five-game roadie, the Wine & Gold had to dig deep on Monday afternoon. The Cavaliers didn’t lead at any point through the first three quarters, but found their footing in the fourth – and despite losing their leading scorer late in the third quarter, were able to pull past the Pelicans late, taking the 113-103 decision in an MLK Day matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement
WIth the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for...
The NBA on MLK Day: History and records
On Monday, Jan. 16, the NBA will continue its tradition of using the game of basketball to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with various activities on and off the court to promote unity, togetherness and equality. The NBA has played games on MLK Day every year...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Timberwolves
After notching a dramatic win on Thursday night, the Wine & Gold look to close out their five-game roadie with a winning mark when they take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Cavaliers are coming off one of their best road wins of the year – blowing past...
SKYFORCE REACQUIRES JAI SMITH
Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has reacquired Jai Smith from the available player pool. He has appeared in three games for the Skyforce this season, scoring six points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 28:21 minutes of play. Smith, a 6-9, 215-pound...
Cavs Get Swept By Timberwolves In Season Series
Two teams that play two very different styles of basketball met up when the Cavs took on the Timberwolves on Saturday night. Cleveland plays with the slowest pace of play in the NBA and Minnesota on the other end plays the fastest. The Cavs weren't able to slow down the...
Losing Streak Ends, Dame Passes Clyde Again In Win Versus Mavs
PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers have had a difficult time winning close games during a five-game losing streak. Luckily, they didn’t have to worry about that issue Saturday night. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter and were able to rest...
Nas Little Brings That Same Energy In Return
Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little was nearing his return to the lineup after missing six weeks with a mild femoral head impaction fracture in his right hip, but he needed to get in some practice time first, something that can be hard to come by at this point in the season.
Herb Jones questionable for Monday game at Cleveland
New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on this afternoon’s official injury report, one of five Pelicans players mentioned. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are out for the Monday matinee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Cleveland (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). New Orleans enters the finale of its season-long five-game road trip with a 2-2 record, having beaten Washington and Detroit, with losses to Dallas and Boston.
