Related
Food Network Says Iowa’s Best BBQ is this Place Full of Trophies
When you do something in your life and get a trophy, that's a pretty good sign that you're doing it well. If that's really true, Food Network may be right about the best place in Iowa to get BBQ as their walls are lined with shiny awards. Food Network recently...
Des Moines lands $6.5 million grocery store project
A grocery store will be constructed at the former Kum & Go site at 22nd Street and University Avenue under a rezoning request approved last week by the Des Moines City Council.Details: Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC) is planning a three-story, $6.5 million project.The second and third floors will have 12 apartments each.Hilal Groceries, currently located about three blocks from the site, will move into the first floor, the Business Record reports.What's next: Construction is expected to begin in the coming months and take about a year to complete.
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
‘Iowa Mama Bear’ Cut From Mike Flynn’s Cuckoo Circus
A host of MAGA maniacs are slated to address next weekend’s gathering in a circus tent turned church just outside Nashville, Tennessee.As in previous ReAwaken America events in other venues, the lead crazy will be retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who called for our military to mount a coup after the 2020 election.The speakers list includes Roger Stone, who once said, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence. Shoot to kill.”Also on the roster is Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy and unhinged conspiracy theorist, who has said that he possesses enough evidence to lock up 300 million people...
Iowa Boys HS Basketball top 10 for each class
BOONE, Iowa — Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Rankings. The third edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's basketball rankings have been released. The lists are created by a committee comprised of three IHSAA staff members, two former head coaches and one media member. Here are the rankings...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘Mama I’m a Cowboy’: Ex-Ankeny star, former Iowa wideout Bruce lands at OSU
Former Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV has landed in Stillwater. Bruce announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will transfer to Oklahoma State. “Mama I’m a Cowboy #gopokes,” he tweeted. Bruce, who helped lead Ankeny to the Class 4A state championship in 2020, spent two seasons at...
KCCI.com
Man dies after crashing into building in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after losing control of his truck that crashed into a Des Moines building. It happened in the 1700th block of Keo Way just after 9:30 Saturday evening. Des Moines police say the truck was traveling northbound on Keo Way. It left...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Police, Fire on scene of serious injury crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say officers and firefighters are at the scene of a serious injury crash. Police tweeted saying drivers should expect delays on Keo Way & Lynn Street. People are asked to stay alert for first responders. KCCI will update this story with more...
