Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
NBA Fans React To Mac McClung Becoming The First G League Player To Participate In The Slam Dunk Contest
The 24-year-old has appeared only twice in the NBA and won the G League Rookie of the Year last season.
‘The Price Is Right’ Winner and Former NBA Player Is Too Big for the Car He Won
The price was right, but the size of the car definitely wasn't.
Russell Westbrook believes he was fouled by Joel Embiid in Sixers win
With the Philadelphia 76ers leading by a point in the closing seconds at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Lakers star guard Russell Westbrook had a full head of steam as he began to make his way toward the basket. Westbrook is one of the more explosive players in the history of...
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Yardbarker
Sixers travel to Utah to take on the Jazz
The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Utah to face the Jazz in the first game of a five-game road trip. After dropping their last game against the Thunder on Thursday, the Sixers are looking to get back in the win column. Game Details. Who: Philadelphia 76ers (25-16) at Utah Jazz (22-23)
NBA Fans React To Joel Embiid Grooving With The Jazz Dancers
The fans were thrilled when they saw the big man vibing and having a good time.
Clippers’ Bold Trade Plans For Jazz Guard Mike Conley
The LA Clippers and Utah Jazz may have some business to tend to ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back in the lineup, the Clips are going to do what it takes to maximize their outlook to contend for a title. After a...
Darvin Ham Defends Decision To Let Russell Westbrook Iso Against Joel Embiid
Darvin Ham has defended not calling a timeout with 12 seconds to go and letting Russell Westbrook botch the game-winning play against Joel Embiid.
Playing with them dudes was like a cheat code" - Tyson Chandler gives insight into playing alongside Chris Paul and Jason Kidd
Tyson Chandler discussed playing alongside the genius of Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and Phoenix Suns Chris Paul during his career.
FOX Sports
Embiid and the 76ers visit the Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers (25-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -4.5; over/under is 235. BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Utah. He's second in the league scoring 33.5 points per game. The Jazz have...
Flyers look to bounce back fast vs. Ducks
The Philadelphia Flyers won’t have long to dwell on Monday’s 6-0 shutout loss in Boston. Another game awaits Tuesday when
saturdaytradition.com
Airious Bailey, 5-star forward via 2024 class, commits to B1G program
Airious Bailey is heading to the B1G. The small forward’s commitment was reported on Sunday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz. Bailey ended up picking Rutgers over schools like Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Georgia, and Kansas. Bailey is a 5-star small forward via the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has Bailey as the No. 3 small forward nationally and No. 2 prospect out of Georgia.
Comments / 0