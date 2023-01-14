ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Yardbarker

Sixers travel to Utah to take on the Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Utah to face the Jazz in the first game of a five-game road trip. After dropping their last game against the Thunder on Thursday, the Sixers are looking to get back in the win column. Game Details. Who: Philadelphia 76ers (25-16) at Utah Jazz (22-23)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Embiid and the 76ers visit the Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers (25-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -4.5; over/under is 235. BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Utah. He's second in the league scoring 33.5 points per game. The Jazz have...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saturdaytradition.com

Airious Bailey, 5-star forward via 2024 class, commits to B1G program

Airious Bailey is heading to the B1G. The small forward’s commitment was reported on Sunday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz. Bailey ended up picking Rutgers over schools like Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Georgia, and Kansas. Bailey is a 5-star small forward via the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has Bailey as the No. 3 small forward nationally and No. 2 prospect out of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy