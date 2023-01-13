ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 0

Related
vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson man charged with murder and denied bond

A Port Gibson man has been denied bond on a murder charge after a Tuesday morning court hearing. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing Carl McDaniel over the weekend. Mays waived his right to an attorney in front of the Judge, who read him...
PORT GIBSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested for fatal DUI crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred at I-55 Frontage and Canton Mart Road. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Officer Sam Brown said a white Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Jada Kelly, struck a black Nissan Altima with three occupants inside. According to Brown, […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase in Jackson resulted in multiple people facing felony charges Monday night. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, a vehicle did not cooperate and attempted to flee, resulting in a police chase.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three wanted after break-in at Fondren’s Swell-O-Phonic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A store in Fondren was burglarized by three unidentified individuals. Swell-O-Phonic officials said the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17. They said the burglars appeared to be driving a 2001-2006 Chevy Tahoe Z71. Surveillance video showed the suspects taking multiple items, including shoes and the cash register. Anyone […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Man arrested for stolen vehicle

One person is in police custody after a stolen vehicle was spotted on Union Avenue. The Vicksburg Police Department received a tip that the vehicle was in the area, then Officer Carlton Phillips ran the tag number which showed that it didn’t belong to that vehicle. He then ran the VIN number which proved that the vehicle was reported as stolen.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Unattended minors no longer allowed at Vicksburg Mall

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Unaccompanied minors will no longer be allowed in the Vicksburg Mall. On Sunday, January 15, the mall addressed an incident on social media and stated that police presences are expected to increase, according to the Vicksburg Daily News. “We have clear video footage of the altercation last night and Monday morning. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Asam Hotel warrants led to three people being arrested

Three people were arrested for outstanding warrants on Friday at Asam Hotel. Just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning, a special unit with the Vicksburg Police Department executed warrants on a room at the Asam Hotel. Three people were taken into custody for those warrants. One of them resisted arrest...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Brandon man pretending to be a minor arrested for online solicitation

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man was arrested for online solicitation on Sunday. The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult chatting online with what he believed to be a child. CPSO says Adrian Scott Taylor, 50, was using a false name and age-regressed...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The second victim who died was identified by Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart as 32-year-old Christopher Oliver. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Cook Out at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Suspected human remains found near Steele Bayou

Early Monday morning, possible human remains were reported in an area near Steele Bayou. At around 7:45 a.m., a hunter stumbled across a suspicious item believed to have been attached to human remains. Initially, the call came into Warren County. Warren County authorities responded and determined the item in question...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate 3 homicides in one day

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating three homicides, all of which took place Wednesday. Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said each case "appears to be domestic in nature." He said the victims and the suspects know one another. The first shooting was reported...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation

A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two arrested in Sunday homicide in Jackson

Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of Marquarius Carpenter on Sunday. According to Jackson Police Department, Ashunti McGee, 20, and Sentriz Davis, 23, were arrested Wednesday. Carpenter, 17, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Wabash Street in Northeast Jackson. Family members...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy