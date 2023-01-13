Read full article on original website
WLBT
Two people killed in wreck, 22-year-old woman charged with aggravated DUI
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 22-year-old woman is behind bars charged with aggravated DUI after two people were killed in a wreck. It happened along I-55 Frontage Road and Canton Mart Road just before 3 a.m. Sunday. The Jackson Police Department says a white Toyota Camry, driven by Jada Kelly,...
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson man charged with murder and denied bond
A Port Gibson man has been denied bond on a murder charge after a Tuesday morning court hearing. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing Carl McDaniel over the weekend. Mays waived his right to an attorney in front of the Judge, who read him...
Police shooting hurts 1 during armed robbery investigation in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police officers fired on several people as they investigated an armed robbery early Sunday in Jackson, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said. One suspect was hurt in the shooting along U.S. Highway 80 at about 4 a.m. and was taken to the hospital, investigators said. Several other people involved in the […]
Woman arrested for fatal DUI crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred at I-55 Frontage and Canton Mart Road. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. Officer Sam Brown said a white Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Jada Kelly, struck a black Nissan Altima with three occupants inside. According to Brown, […]
WLBT
Police chase in Jackson results in multiple people facing felony charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase in Jackson resulted in multiple people facing felony charges Monday night. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, a vehicle did not cooperate and attempted to flee, resulting in a police chase.
Woman indicted in 2021 Hinds County crash that killed mother, infant
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman accused of causing a crash that killed a mother and infant in Hinds County has been indicted by a grand jury. Prosecutors said Beth Ann White was indicted on four counts of aggravated DUI, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years per count. The case has been […]
WLBT
Robbery victim evicted from hotel in Jackson after calling police to the property
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was staying at a hotel in Jackson says he’s been evicted after he was assaulted and robbed on the property. Elliot Rees said he was being treated like a criminal by management for the InTown Suites on Interstate 55 prior to calling Jackson police.
Three wanted after break-in at Fondren’s Swell-O-Phonic
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A store in Fondren was burglarized by three unidentified individuals. Swell-O-Phonic officials said the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17. They said the burglars appeared to be driving a 2001-2006 Chevy Tahoe Z71. Surveillance video showed the suspects taking multiple items, including shoes and the cash register. Anyone […]
vicksburgnews.com
Man arrested for stolen vehicle
One person is in police custody after a stolen vehicle was spotted on Union Avenue. The Vicksburg Police Department received a tip that the vehicle was in the area, then Officer Carlton Phillips ran the tag number which showed that it didn’t belong to that vehicle. He then ran the VIN number which proved that the vehicle was reported as stolen.
Unattended minors no longer allowed at Vicksburg Mall
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Unaccompanied minors will no longer be allowed in the Vicksburg Mall. On Sunday, January 15, the mall addressed an incident on social media and stated that police presences are expected to increase, according to the Vicksburg Daily News. “We have clear video footage of the altercation last night and Monday morning. […]
vicksburgnews.com
Asam Hotel warrants led to three people being arrested
Three people were arrested for outstanding warrants on Friday at Asam Hotel. Just after 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning, a special unit with the Vicksburg Police Department executed warrants on a room at the Asam Hotel. Three people were taken into custody for those warrants. One of them resisted arrest...
WLBT
Brandon man pretending to be a minor arrested for online solicitation
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man was arrested for online solicitation on Sunday. The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult chatting online with what he believed to be a child. CPSO says Adrian Scott Taylor, 50, was using a false name and age-regressed...
Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The second victim who died was identified by Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart as 32-year-old Christopher Oliver. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought by Mississippi police. One injured in officer-involved shooting.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for several “armed and dangerous” suspects in an armed robbery that involved a shooting with a police officer. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 15. Jackson Police Department...
WLBT
One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Cook Out at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
vicksburgnews.com
Suspected human remains found near Steele Bayou
Early Monday morning, possible human remains were reported in an area near Steele Bayou. At around 7:45 a.m., a hunter stumbled across a suspicious item believed to have been attached to human remains. Initially, the call came into Warren County. Warren County authorities responded and determined the item in question...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate 3 homicides in one day
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating three homicides, all of which took place Wednesday. Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said each case "appears to be domestic in nature." He said the victims and the suspects know one another. The first shooting was reported...
Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation
A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
Mississippi teens arrested in connection with string of auto burglaries
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals in connection with the string of auto burglaries that occurred in the Mississippi 3 and U.S. 61 area on the morning of Jan. 2, as well as several reported deer camp burglaries. “I can’t say enough about the help from the...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two arrested in Sunday homicide in Jackson
Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of Marquarius Carpenter on Sunday. According to Jackson Police Department, Ashunti McGee, 20, and Sentriz Davis, 23, were arrested Wednesday. Carpenter, 17, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Wabash Street in Northeast Jackson. Family members...
