Trenton, NJ

delawarepublic.org

William Penn High School student arrested in shooting incident at school

A 16-year-old is arrested in connection with last week’s gunshot fired at William Penn High School. Delaware State Police arrested the Wilmington teen and charged him with reckless endangering and related charges in the incident that happened last Tuesday morning. The teen was taken into custody without incident Sunday...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police. Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI after hitting parked car in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged with driving while intoxicated after hitting a parked car earlier this month in Hackettstown, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at around 5:15 p.m., police responded to Municipal Lot#1, located at 115 High St, for a report of a motor vehicle crash, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
orangeandbluepress.com

11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested

11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrnjradio.com

Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Deptford Man Arrested & Charged After Setting Fires at Several Catholic Churches & Causing Property Damage

A Deptford man has been charged with Bias Intimidation and multiple weapons offenses after setting fires and causing property damage at several churches on Friday morning, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, Runnemede Police Department Police Chief William Sampolski, Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins, and Woodbury Police Chief Thomas Ryan.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

West Windsor Police blotter

Two Trenton women were charged with shoplifting at Target on Nassau Park Boulevard Dec. 23. One woman allegedly filled a reusable shopping bag with merchandise, went to the self-checkout counter and scanned a barcode for one item valued at $1.99, but did not pay for the other items. The second woman allegedly loaded up a shopping cart with items, went to the customer service counter and paid for a pack of batteries. She allegedly tried to push the cart out of the store without paying for the items. The women were processed and released.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Man indicted over fatal shooting in Gloucester County bar parking lot

A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County resident on charges that he shot a man to death in a bar parking lot following an argument last year. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons charges in the Sept. 24 killing of Chad Stuart, 31, outside of Villari’s Sports Bar in Franklin Township.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Fatal car crash at Temple's Health and Science Center campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A deadly crash, involving a sports car, happened on the Health and Science Center campus of Temple University on Monday morning. The driver crashed at Broad and Ontario Streets shortly after midnight and ended up on the sidewalk, police say.Authorities say the driver was thrown from the car and died at the scene.Police say the driver was likely speeding.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

