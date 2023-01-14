Two Trenton women were charged with shoplifting at Target on Nassau Park Boulevard Dec. 23. One woman allegedly filled a reusable shopping bag with merchandise, went to the self-checkout counter and scanned a barcode for one item valued at $1.99, but did not pay for the other items. The second woman allegedly loaded up a shopping cart with items, went to the customer service counter and paid for a pack of batteries. She allegedly tried to push the cart out of the store without paying for the items. The women were processed and released.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO