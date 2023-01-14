Read full article on original website
'The ball boy took my racket': Rafael Nadal loses favorite racket in strange moment in Australian Open first-round win
It wasn't all plain sailing for Rafael Nadal in his first-round victory at the Australian Open on Monday.
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023 results today: Rafael Nadal suffers scare, Iga Swiatek battles through on day one
Top seed Rafael Nadal showed his fighting qualities as he battled through his Australian Open first-round match against Jack Draper. World No.1 Iga Swiatek also had her struggles in the women's draw, but she too got the job done versus Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier to take her place in the second round.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Results as Daniil Medvedev coasts through plus Novak Djokovic injury update
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours. Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her...
Tennis ball boy takes Rafael Nadal's racket in odd Australian Open exchange
A ball boy at the 2023 Australian Open accidentally took the wrong racket from Rafael Nadal during a break in his first-round match Monday in Melbourne, resulting in a peculiar scene and slight delay at the Grand Slam.
Novak Djokovic's road to redemption begins now at the Australian Open
It has been a difficult few years for Novak Djokovic's reputation -- culminating in the deportation saga of last year. This year's tournament isn't just about Slam No. 22 -- but also redemption.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Jack Draper loses to Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. British rising star Jack Draper tested Spain's Rafael Nadal before cramping issues cost him in a four-set loss...
Perspective: Will Nadal be Nadal without Federer?
The tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer showed the importance of rivals in our personal development — and what we lose when we resist all opposition, like so many do in American society and politics today
NBC Sports
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
Men’s Australian Open pick and prediction (How to bet Nadal and Djokovic)
While most of the United States is focused on the start of the NFL Playoffs, down under there’s a tennis major championship set to be played and some money to be made for those who like betting on the sport. The men’s draw is headlined by Novak Djokovic, who...
Australian Open disrupted as extreme Melbourne heat forces players off court
Oppressive heat brought much of the Australian Open to a standstill midway through the second day of tennis at Melbourne Park, with played halted on all outside courts. Matches were stopped on Tuesday afternoon as the temperature in Melbourne climbed to 36C and officials enacted the tournament’s extreme heat policy.
kalkinemedia.com
Djokovic set for eagerly anticipated Australian Open return
Novak Djokovic makes his eagerly anticipated return to the Australian Open on Tuesday and women's world number two Ons Jabeur will also launch her title bid. Serbia's Djokovic, one of the finest men's tennis players of all time, was deported on the eve of last year's Grand Slam at Melbourne Park because of his stance on Covid vaccines.
atptour.com
Nadal Faces Draper Test; Tsitsipas, Felix In Action On Australian Open Day 1
The opening day of Grand Slam action for 2023 features a host of star names looking to make an early statement at the Australian Open. Top 10 stars Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev are all in action, when a trio of home favourites are also hoping to make their mark on Monday in Melbourne.
atptour.com
Nadal Outlasts Draper To Begin Australian Open Title Defence
Back at the Australian Open for the first time since his epic five-set comeback in the 2022 final, top seed Rafael Nadal won another see-saw match in Rod Laver Arena to kickstart his title defence on Monday afternoon. The Spaniard delivered in the crucial moments of a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory against 21-year-old debutante Jack Draper to reach the Melbourne second round for the 17th time.
FOX Sports
Nadal struggles at times during 4-set win at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal has started the defense of his Australian Open title with a bit of a struggle along the way to a four-set victory over a cramping Jack Draper. Nadal was not in peak form but did manage to beat Draper 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1...
atptour.com
Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
BBC
Australian Open: Murray leads Berrettini
Matteo Berrettini went into this match with a 3-1 record against Andy Murray. Their only meeting at a Grand Slam came at last year’s US Open, when Berrettini won in four sets 6-4 6-4 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 to reach the last 16. Murray’s only victory came in the first...
