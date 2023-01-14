ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (1/14)

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The 31-12 Boston Celtics make the trip to North Carolina’s Spectrum Center to play the 11-32 Charlotte Hornets in the first of two road games against their Southeastern Conference foe on Saturday evening, looking to extend their current winning streak to 6 games while the Hornets hope to limit their current slide to 3 games.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) and Jaylen Brown (adductor) are listed as out, while Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) is listed as questionable.

For the Hornets, Kelly Oubre, Jr. (hand) is listed as out, while Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Marcus Smart
  • Derrick White
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Al Horford
  • Robert Williams III

Charlotte Hornets

  • LaMelo Ball
  • Terry Rozier
  • Jalen McDaniels
  • PJ Washington
  • Mason Plumlee

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 1/14/23
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Boston Sports

